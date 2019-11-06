Joseph J. E. “Jody” Bossier
Joseph J. E. “Jody” Bossier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Lacour House in New Roads at the age of 92. He was a retired pipefitter with Local 198; resident and native of Grosse Tete, La. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday November 1, 2019 from 5:30 to 9pm with a rosary recited at 5:30pm and a Masonic service at 7:30pm. Visiting was also be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Monsignor Robert Berggreen and concelebrated by Father Christopher Decker. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his children, Jody “Jake” Bossier, Larry Bossier and wife Brenda, Linda Zito and husband Wayne, Keith Bossier and friend Jim, Avery Bossier and wife Brenda and Ralph Bossier and wife Karen; grandchildren, Aimee, Laurene, Joseph, Jodi, Anna, Jonathan, Nathan, Kevin, Marilyn, Heather, Jessica, Courtney, Rochelle, Sherilyn, Rachel, Jennifer, Charlotte, Lindsey, Amanda and Ryan; and thirty six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan “Jo Ann” Sherman Bossier; infant son, Ralph Kevin Bossier; infant grandson, Tony Wayne Zito; and parents, Joe and Grace Angelloz Bossier. Pallbearers will be Ryan Bossier, Kevin Zito, Jonathan Bossier, Joseph Bossier, Brett Bourgoyne and Brandon Chapman. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons and son in law. He was a member of the Fordoche Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. Jody was very proud of his 33 years of sobriety and he worked his twelfth step (Alcoholics Anonymous) extensively by helping anyone in need of help with addiction. He loved music, entertaining people especially by playing his harmonica. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Home of Grace (Addiction Treatment Center) 14200 Jericho Rd Vancleave, MS 39565 www.homeofgrace.org. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Artie J. Landry
Artie J. Ladry passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a retired longshoreman; resident of Port Allen and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm and on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 10 am. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please refer to www.wilbertservices.com for full obituary.
Kendra Simpson “Kenni” Landry
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) Kendra passed away at her home in Plaquemine at the age of 65, surrounded by her family and friends. She was native of Plaquemine and touched the lives of many children in her years in the childcare industry. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Sunday, November 3rd, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, November 4th, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with entombment following in Grace Memorial Park. Kendra is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry “Chubby” D. Landry of Plaquemine; four children, Corey Landry and wife Mandy of Brusly, Brandi Edwards and husband Gregory of Las Vegas, NV, Holly Hubbs and husband Brian “Tank” of Livingston, Quenten Pelas of Plaquemine; seven grandchildren, Maddie, Alaina, Nathan and Luke Landry, Andrew Edwards, Landry and Peyton Hubbs; two siblings, Chester Simpson Sr. and wife Shannon and Lester Simpson and wife Lisa, all of Plaquemine; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Susan Simpson of Plaquemine; mother-in-law, Nettla M. Landry of Plaquemine; in-laws, Sylvia Burgess and husband William Richard, Lloyd “Poncho” Landry Jr., Steve Landry and wife Vicki, and Chad V. Landry and wife Jeanne. Kendra was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis Simpson Sr. and Margaret Chaisson Simpson; two brothers, Hollis Simpson Jr. and Johnny Simpson; father-in-law, Lloyd J. Landry Sr. Pallbearers were her two brothers, three grandsons, son-in-law, Earl Devillier and Cullen Simpson. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Dodie Falcon, Carol Lewis and Earl Devillier, Comfort Care Hospice Staff, especially John, Michael, Jamie and Tremecia “T”.
Carl Jude Fabre (1959 - 2019)
A celebration of the life of Carl Jude Fabre was held on November 2, 2019. A graveside service was held at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau, LA at noon. A fellowship gathering followed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA. Carl was born August 22, 1959, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a resident of Erwinville, LA for much of his life and for the past several years resided in Denham Springs, LA. Surrounded by his family, he peacefully completed his earthly journey on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 60. He is survived by his forever love Tina Villneuve, daughters Casey Fabre Harris and Casen Fabre, stepdaughter Kaytlin Rodriguez, granddaughter Sianna Paddie and brother Michael Fabre. Carl is preceded in death by his parents Loretta and Lester Fabre, and daughter Jenna Fabre. Carl lived a full and adventurous life. He had many joys in life, including his boat, trucks and motorcycle; but, most of all, he treasured “his girls”. Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services.
Gertrude O. “Granny” Williams
Gertrude Williams entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2019 at the age of 88. A native of Simmesport, LA and resident of Erwinville, LA. She was a Chef for Jack Sabain and Drusilla Seafood. Survived by her daughters, Canadatha Haynes, Bernadette Raggett, Deditra Jenkins and Genevia Williams; sons, Vernon Williams and Chad Battley; 13 grandchildren; brother, Herbert Washington. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center. Reverend Oliver Washington, officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Cedric Jeroid Henderson, Jr.
Cedric entered into eternal rest on October 24, 2019 at the age of 18. Survived by his parents, Cedric Henderson, Sr. and Juliette Henderson; sisters, Joselyne and Prinecess; niece, Rodjae’lynn Hilliard. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Thursday, October 31, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 4420 Crown St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Melissa Dunn Davis, officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park.
