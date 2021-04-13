Katie Belle Snellgrove Patton
“The Lord is my Shephard; I shall not want. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” 23rd Psalm. Katie Belle Snellgrove Patton passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Golden Age Healthcare in Denham Springs, at the age of 93. She was a native of Bayou Chene, longtime resident of Port Allen and current resident of Denham Springs. After graduation, Katie worked at United Gas and then went on to work at Allie’s Department Store. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Thursday, April 8th, from 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Chaplain Robert Leverett. Burial in Grace Memorial in Plaquemine. Katie is survived by her four sons, Robert Patton of Prairieville, Patrick Patton, Thomas Patton, both of Baton Rouge and David Patton and wife Renee’ of Denham Springs; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Verret of Plaquemine; brother-in-law, Earl Patton; sister-in-law, Patsy Duck all of New Iberia. Katie was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Alfred “Joe” Patton Jr.; daughter, Bridget E. Patton; beloved granddaughter, Amy Bennett; great-grandson, Sean Bennett; parents, Louis and Frances Millet Snellgrove; three sisters, Selma “Sally” Doiron, Virginia Johnson and Hyacinth Verret. Katie deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was outgoing and charitable and was always ready to help any person in need. To extend her generosity, please send memorial donations to The Samaritan’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) in lieu of flowers. The family would like to extend thanks to Golden Age Healthcare, especially Ashley and the Pastoral staff with Life Source Hospice. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
James “Jim” Walter Sawyer (Reverend Doctor) was born in Springhill, Louisiana on August 27, 1939. He died at home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 1, 2021, survived by his wife Anita, their two daughters, Kathryn and Eleanor and granddaughter, Maya, along with a vast community of people who loved him. Jim attended seminary at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas. He advanced his education, earning a second master’s degree in family counseling from LSU, and earning a Doctor of Ministry degree from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, Illinois. Jim began his ministry at the First Presbyterian Church of Abbeville, Louisiana, where he served 5 years, then spent 3 years at West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church in Port Allen; in 1973, he became the founding pastor of Sherwood Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge, where he served for 27 years. After retiring from the active ministry, he returned to West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church as Stated Supply Pastor, and continued his ministry in Port Allen for 20 more years. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church in Port Allen. He will be missed and forever cherished by the people who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him, and being loved by him.
Davis Absalom Sanders,
peacefully passed away in his sleep, April 4 2021, in his Baton Rouge home. Born in El Dorado, Arkansas on December 29, 1923 to Davis Absalom Sanders, Sr, and Elzora Davis Sanders, he spent his childhood as an “oil patch kid”, moving between small towns in southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana as his father worked various oil field jobs for Standard Oil. At 16 he enrolled in LSU ROTC, only to be interrupted 2 years later by World War II. Davis was commissioned as a lieutenant in 3rd Army, and saw action along the 282nd Combat Engineers line of march from France, into Germany. After the war, he returned to complete his BS in Mechanical Engineering from LSU. During this time he met and married Anita Courtade, of Brusly, Louisiana. Davis operated his own consulting engineering firm for several years, focusing on projects for petrochemical facilities in Louisiana, Texas, and Saudi Arabia. Retiring in 1990, he split his time between golf, painting, family activities, and traveling with Anita. He especially enjoyed Oil Patch reunions, reconnecting with childhood friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Mary Anita Courtade Sanders; his children, Jean Sanders Parnell (Tommy), Linda Sanders Sanders, Randal Davis Sanders (Sandy); and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, Davis Absalom Sr and Elzora Davis Sanders; a brother, William Sanders; son-in-law, Marc A. Sanders; and a grandchild, Shannon Daniel Lambert. Davis was also an accomplished artist, and his oil paintings are a treasured legacy for his family. A graveside service was be held on Thursday, April 8th, with viewing at 10:30 a.m. and Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., conducted by Deacon Minos Ponville, Jr at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Many thanks to Williamsburg Senior Living Community, especially during the pandemic. His final weeks were made comfortable by the compassionate and skilled staff of Hospice in His Care, to whom the family is especially grateful not only for his care, but for extending their concern to all family members. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Minnesota “Minnie” Green
Minnesota Green entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2021 at the age of 81. Survived by her husband, Isadore “Dooley” Green; children, Robbin G. Fleming, Alethea “Lisa” Green Johnson (Pastor Johnny Johnson, Jr.); grandchildren, Julius Fleming, III (Rakeisha Fleming), Ja’Rivian Thompson (Dezmond Thompson), Johnna Johnson, De’Lacey Dorsey; great-grandchildren, Kacey Dorsey and Julius Fleming, IV. Visitation Friday, April 9, 2021, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 14801 North River Rd., Bueche, LA. Visitation Saturday, April 10, 2021 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Oliver Washington officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery of Erwinville, 5745 Poydras Bayou Dr., Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
