Joseph Emmanuel Coleman,
age 17, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 7, 2021. His life will be remembered and cherished by his son, Rylan Amir Coleman; his mother, LeKiedra Coleman (Terelle); father, Joseph Thomas; 5 sisters, De’Ashley Coleman (Ravone), Michole Coleman, Jasmine Joseph, Toranesha Richardson, Kamryn and Kaitlyn Lemon; beloved friend, Maleha Payne; grandmother, Joyce Thomas; grandfathers, Michael Coleman (Tangler), Curtis Rose (Olendora) and Edward Gilliam and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mattie Coleman; great grandmothers, Elizabeth Brandon, Shirley Lacour and Delphine Thomas; great grandfathers, Matthew Brandon and Earl Thomas; great aunts, Katherine Fergurson and Sandra Hicks and 1 uncle, Maurice Brandon. Visitation Friday, March 19, 2021, 1:00-4:00pm at Professional Funeral Services 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, La 70767. His Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00am at St. James Baptist Church 1919 Arizona St. Baton Rouge, La 70802. Visitation 10:00am until service. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Ave Port Allen, LA 70767, (225) 383-2001.
Rita Lise Babin
passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the age of 95. She was a retired office manager in the Insurance Industry for 46 years; resident and native of Brusly, LA. Rita was a dedicated leader of the Zippers now known as Rita’s Closet. She was an avid gardener and loved to travel. As the oldest of 12 she nurtured and care for her family and the generations who followed. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her siblings, Edna Gassie, Roy Babin (Marie), Ruth Stanley, Mary Oubre (Wayne), Kathryn (Don), and Carol Quattrone (Joe); sisters-in-law, Beverly Babin, Babs Babin and Jane Babin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Allie and Lise Templet Babin; longtime companion, Julius “J.C.” Tullier; siblings, Joseph Allie Babin, Jr. (Ruth), Verna Tullier (Weldon), Gerald Babin, Harold Babin, and Ronald “Ronnie” Babin; sister-in-law, Connie Babin; brothers-in-law, Alfred Gassie and Bobby Stanley; and five great nephews. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and Nan’s sitters Amy Allen, RuShana Jordan, Geralyn McBride and Mary Stevenson for their care and devotion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or St. John the Baptist Bereavement Ministry, Brusly. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Albert Bordelon
passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the age of 73. He was a resident of Addis and a native of Ville Platte, LA. Albert retired from the State of Louisiana Child Support Office after 34 years. Due to COVID, a private family service will be held. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Cavaliere Bordelon; son, Kevin Bordelon and wife Leeanne; daughter, Paula Bordelon Davis and husband Glen; grandchildren, Rick and Rebecca Bordelon, Dana and Xander Davis; sisters, Loretta Whittington and husband Sterling and Rita Whittington; sisters in law and brothers in law, Leroy “L.J.” Cavaliere, Jr., Harvey Cavaliere and wife Cheryl, Lucy Higginbotham and husband Elton, Brenda Bourgeois and husband Audy, Judy LeBlanc and husband Kevin and Frances Alford and husband Pat; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Earlick “BeBe” and Rose LaFleur Bordelon. Albert enjoyed camping, and traveling, especially cruises. He was an avid Saints and LSU football fan. Albert was a kind man with a love for people, and he would gladly talk to anyone who would listen. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Morris W. Bellelo
A native of Maringouin, La and a resident of Port Allen, La, Morris Bellelo passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the age of 91. Morris was a successful businessman and respected by all who knew him. He and his wife founded and established Bellelo’s Furniture and Appliances in 1957 and it continues to thrive as a family run business in New Roads and Port Allen, La. Morris was a man of honor and integrity who served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who left behind a beautiful legacy of hard work, dedication and perseverance. Morris is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Doris Bello Bellelo and by his six children; Carolyn Bellelo Chustz; Marie Bellelo Blanchard and husband Max Blanchard, Kerry Bellelo and wife Sharon Poche Bellelo, Don T. Bellelo and wife Ragean Bellelo; Dwayne M. Bellelo and wife Karla Aguillard Bellelo; Rene Bellelo Picard and husband Randy Picard; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Lena Agliano Bellelo and Victor Bellelo; brothers, Anthony Bellelo and Caldwell Bellelo; and sister, Mary Ann Fox; son-in-law, Mel Chustz and grandson, Blake Chustz. Pallbearers will be Bryan Bellelo, Paul Blanchard, Chad Bellelo, Dustin Bellelo, Matthew Blanchard, Aaron Bellelo and Mike Bellelo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bud Caballero, Chad David and Joe Bellelo. Visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in Livonia, La from 8:30 am until 11:30 am on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin, La at 12:00 noon. The entombment will be held in the church mausoleum in Maringouin. The family would like to thank Dr. Phil Paddgett and his nurses, Audubon Home Health, and all of his Griswold caregivers for there excellent care.
