Jerome Wayne “Duke” Bessie,
A native of Baton Rouge La passed away 12/20/2020 at the age 34. Services held at Hall Davis & Sons Port Allen La 70767. 9am viewing until 10am religious services Saturday 01/16/2021.
Vera M. Blanchard David
a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Port Allen, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Clare Manor at age 90. Vera was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her son and his wife, Kenny J. and Loretta Lo Bue David, of Port Allen; special friend, Evie L. McCurley; niece, Janice S. Coussens; 2 nephews, Glen M. St. Romain and David B. St. Romain; grandchildren, Ryan S. David (Heather), Travis J. David (fiancée Elizabeth Engolio), Scott P. David (Alicia); great-grandchildren, Tristan F., Logan S., Bryce P., Solon P., and Elisabeth A. David, and Michael Broulette. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester J. David; parents, Emile and Agnes Barbier Blanchard; sisters-in-law, Cecelia D. St. Romain and Shirley D. Westbrook; brothers-in-law, Everett St. Romain and Webster O. Westbrook. A private family service and burial took place on Monday, January 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church and Greenoaks Memorial Park, conducted by Father David Allen. Pallbearers were Vera’s grandsons and Leon T. “Pookie” Amedee, Glen and David St. Romain, Gerald Chustz, and James Coussens.
Gracie Ann David Hernandez,
a native of West Baton Rouge Parish and long-time resident of Plaquemine, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 5:43pm. She was born on Feb. 14, 1944 in New Roads, LA. Gracie was a graduate of Port Allen High School and Spencer Business College. She worked 5 years for LSU and retired from the Dow Chemical Co. as an Admin. Asst. with over 31 years of service. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Gracie is survived by her son, David A. Hernandez and his partner, Traci Roppolo; a sister, Laura “Betty” Elizabeth Bourque; nieces, Debra B. Roberts (Russell), Mary Kim D. Fowler (Larry), Vickie D. Seneca (Joel Dean), Robin D. Thibodeaux (Mark), Gwendolyn D. Simon (Larry), and Kristi D. Bourgeois (Alan); two cousins she considered as nieces, Renee B. Moyer (Bob) and Denise Bellanger; nephews, Greg W. Bourque (Angie), Don J. David, Jr. and Mike D. David, Sr. (Tammy); numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews and their spouses; and her former spouse, Hanson J. Hernandez and his partner, Ann Aime. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney D. David and Hazel D. David; sister, Iris M. David; two brothers, Nolan J. David and his wife Fern Major David, and Donald J. David, Sr. and his wife Barbara Blanchard David; brother in law, Ivan G. Bourque; nephew, Dale D. David; a great niece, Katilin “KayBugg” David; her beloved mini-schnauzer, Toby and her grand-dog, Blitz. Pallbearers will be her nephews and nephews in law. Gracie was a past member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine where she was involved with the Alter Society, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Proclaimer, choir member, and Eucharistic Adorer. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly where she became involved in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, monthly Eucharistic Adoration hours, and Altar Society. She also attended Our Lady of Mercy Church on First Fridays and the Divine Mercy Novena, bringing several of her friends with her. She belonged to the Iberville Parish Council on Aging, WBRP Senior Spirit, AARP, the Dow Retirees Club, the Iberville Parish Museum, WBR Parish Museum and the Lafourche Parish Genealogical Society. She lived a full life, enjoying traveling throughout Europe and going to numerous trips with the WBRP Sr. Spirit Group. Gracie could always be found working in her yard, doing family genealogy and foremost, attending her church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Church Building Fund or charity of your choice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Resaire Joseph “R.J.” Jeansonne
R.J. was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 77. He was a native of Avoyelles Parish and current resident of Rosedale, and an US Army Veteran. R.J. was a retired crane operator. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Sunday, January 10th, from 2 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 11th, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. R.J. is survived by his wife of 33 years, Catherine “Cathie” Sillinger Jeansonne; children, Mindi Steidley and husband Michael, Ross Jeansonne and wife Nedra, and Ryan Jeansonne; seven grandchildren, Ethan, Briannah, Alaysa, Avery, Gabriella, Ross Jr., and Minnie. R.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Ura Bernard Jeansonne; siblings, Bernard, Charles, Rudy and Rose. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Warren Joseph “Red” LaBauve
Warren LaBauve passed away on 12/30/20 at home surrounded by his loving family. “Red” was a 92 yr old resident of Plaquemine and native of Port Allen. He was a 40 yr retiree of Capital City Press and a Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife of 70 yrs Dorothy Rills LaBauve, daughter Cindy LaBauve and partner Connie Duncan, sons Warren (Joey) LaBauve Jr. and wife Anita Hymel LaBauve, and Jeffrey LaBauve, his wife Tianya LaBauve, and Jeff’s step daughter Grace Spiewak, step sisters Elodie Altazan Dunn and Mary Alice DiBennedetto, half sister Elodie LeJeune Curry, sister-in-law Carol Ann Rills Medine and husband Felix, brother-in-law “Ray” Impson, grandchildren Margen LaBauve Fairchild and husband Joey Fairchild, Courtney LaBauve, and Nathan LaBauve and great-grand children Cole and Shelby Fairchild. Preceded in death by his father Cline “Pat” LaBauve, stepmother Victoria LeBlanc LaBauve, maternal mother Daisy Hebert LeJeune, sister Julia LaBauve, half sisters Barbara LeJeune Impson and Gail LeJeune Johnson, step sisters Vera LeBlanc Elwood and infant Diane LaBauve, father-in-law I. H. Rills and his wife Clara Bernard Rills, brothers-in-law I. H. (“Budi”) Rills, Jude Rills, Vernon Elwood, Rock DiBenedetto, Louis Altazan, Russel Dunn, and Carl Johnson, sisters-in-law Jackie Miller Rills and Mary Alice Rills Varnell. “Red” donated his body to LSUMC (NO). The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to Comfort Care Hospice of Plaquemine. There was a private Mass at St. John Evangelist Church on Wed., Jan. 20th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Warren LaBauve’s name.
Roderick C. “Rod’ Ritterman
passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home in Port Allen, at the age of 85. Rod was the owner and operator of Gatorland Bike Shop in Plaquemine for over 25 years with his wife Mae. He was a true outdoors man, he loved to hunt and fish. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, January 18th, from 12 p.m. until time of religious service at 1 p.m., conducted by David Chelette. Burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly. Rod is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marianne “Mae” Bonacorso Ritterman of Port Allen; a daughter and son-in-law, Brigitte and Curtis Ducote; a granddaughter, Amber Sussman and Brian; great-granddaughter, Madison Sussman. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Silous and Tempie Newsom Ritterman. Rod was a member of the Baton Rouge Masonic Lodge #372 and Big 16 Hunting Club in Addis. He was a member of Richfield and Grand River at one point. He was an avid LSU football fan. Pallbearers will be members of Big 16 Hunting Club. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and our wonderful caregiver, Lorie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Louisiana, 2773 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814 or www.lighthouselouisiana.org. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Theresa Whaley
entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the age of 69. Survived by her husband, Andrew Whaley and sons, Shontrel Whaley, Sr. and Brandon Whaley, Sr. Visitation Friday, January 15, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Rev. Dr. Phillip Joseph officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
William Douglas “Doug” Wilkinson, Jr.,
uly 25, 1953 - January 13, 2021. A comedian at heart, William Douglas “Doug” Wilkinson Jr. passed away at home on January 13, 2021 surrounded by his wife and 3 children. A long resident of Port Allen, Doug was born on July 25, 1953 in Shreveport, LA. His family settled in Baton Rouge in 1969 where he attended Broadmoor High School and graduated in 1971. While at LSU Doug earned his BS in Business and met the love of his life Anna. They were married at Christ the King Church and enjoyed 45 wonderful years together. Always the storyteller, Doug loved to reminisce about his many adventures such as road trips, camping, hunting, and golf because there was always a story. As the life of the party Doug never met a stranger and always kept people laughing. He was a strong, courageous, hilarious, jovial, and creative husband, father, and “”Puma”” to grandkids. The eternal optimist, Doug will forever be missed but never forgotten. His attributes and larger than life personality carried over into his professional and community life. Doug’s entrepreneurship led him to start several businesses working for and with not for profit organizations as their marketing/outreach consultant. His consulting helped in serving the elderly and medically underserved citizens of Louisiana with community-based opportunities through public and private partnerships. Doug served on several civic boards in both East and West Baton Rouge; Capitol Area Human Services District, White House Conference on Aging, West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, and Port Allen Rotary Club (Past President). He was a Louisiana Master Gardener as well as a member of the Louisiana Beekeeper Association, the Capital Area Beekeeper Association, and the West Baton Rouge Historical Association. Survived by his wife Anna Scafide Blaize Wilkinson; children Lauren Wilkinson Wilson (Ryan), David Wilkinson (Kristy), and Joelle Wilkinson Dehon (Daniel); grandchildren Patrick and Audrey Wilson, Oliver Wilkinson, Windham and William Dehon; and Siblings Brian Wilkinson and Cade Nichols. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” Douglas Wilkinson, Sr. and Dorothy “Dot” Windham Wilkinson Townsend. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Monday, January 18th, at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Miles Walsh. Burial and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging, 2560 Court Street, Port Allen, LA 70767 or the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Cheryl Leigh (Tullier) Young,
aka “MiMi”, at age 75, passed away in Hot Springs, AR, on January 10, 2021. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA., on December 1, 1945, to Joseph Deville “Bucky” Tullier and Troyce (Allen) Tullier. Cheryl was larger than life, always wore a smile on her face, and never met a stranger. She continually gave of herself to family and friends in all that she did. Mimi’s 4 grandchildren, her, “Heartbeats”, meant the world to her and she let everyone know how proud she was of them. Cheryl was an avid genealogist, a lifelong wonderful cook, a die-hard LSU Tiger fan, and an accomplished Real Estate agent from 1980-2000. Cheryl turned to her faith and was a proud member of Lanier Baptist Church in Baton Rouge for many years before moving to Arkansas and attending Jessieville First Baptist Church. She lived and flourished in the Hot Springs Village area of Arkansas. She will be missed dearly, by her Texas family, her Arkansas family and friends, as well as her family from her Louisiana roots. She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Martin S. Young, JR of Hot Springs Village, AR; son Scott Robert Wilson (Angela) of La Porte, TX; daughter Laura Leigh Gottsponer (Kevin) of Morrilton, AR; brother Mike Tullier (Terry) of Baton Rouge, LA; her four grandchildren Elijah, Zoie, Brock and Callie Grace; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends in Baton Rouge. Services will take place at a later date. You may visit Facebook, and there is a prayer/remembrance page, Prayers for Cheryl Tullier Young. Feel free to browse the pictures over the years and walk down memory lane. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Cheryl Young to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 106 North St. Joseph, Morrilton, AR 72110 or at Sacredheartmorrilton.org Guests may register www.caruth-hale.com.
Jacob Albert Jr. “Little Jake”,
54 passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home in Slidell, La. He was born November 29, 1966 in Eupora, Ms., Webster County, to Jacob Albert Sr. and Lydia Barnett Albert. Jacob was a very talented welder. He loved fishing and wood working. He leaves behind his wife, Carmel Sullivan Albert; four children, Melissa Weiss (Brandon), Nathan Albert, Hannah Albert, and Anthony “A.J.” Albert; parents, Jacob Albert Sr. and Lydia DeCocco; sister, Michelle Flippen (John); brothers, Jerhett Albert (Casey), Vincente DeCocco; grandchildren, J.T., Aurora, Charlie and Athena Weiss. Due to Covid, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Albert Family at PO Box 85, Brusly, LA 70719 to help his wife return to Canada. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
John L. Simmons
was born in Plaquemine, La. on May 24, 1953 to the late Mr. Ernest and Evelyn J. Simmons. He departed this life on December 21, 2020, in Clarksville, TN. John was baptized at an early age in 1958 by the late Rev. A.L. Howard, at The Greater Saint Paul BC in Plaquemine, LA. John was educated in Iberville Parish. He joined the Armed Forces after graduating, serving over 30 Yrs. He leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted friend of 20 Yrs. Georgette Cormier. Three stepchildren; Carlos, Tina, and April Townsend of Clarksville, TN. A son he reared; Kendrick (Natasha) Williams of Addis, LA. Three brothers; Claude and Ernest Simmons of Baton Rouge, LA. and Michael (Jiyong) Simmons of Killeen, TX. Four sisters; Shirley, Barbara, Bernice Simmons, and Shelia S. Mosby of Plaquemine, LA. One God child; Karen Vicks, Eleven grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his Parents; Ernest and Evelyn Simmons, brothers; Ernest Jr, Ervin, Roger Simmons, and Morris James. sister; Ethel Simmons. Paternal grandparents; Luke and Victoria Simmons; Maternal grandparents; Hampton and Molly James.
Arlean “Lean” Mitchell Tillman
departed this life on January 8, 2021 at 9:58 a.m. at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. A resident of Addis and a native of Point Pleasant, LA, Arlean was known for her contagious smile and her love of people. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 46 years, James Tillman, III, her loving and devoted daughters Alicia Lovelady and Jelice (Tronquell) Chatman, eight grandchildren, who were her world, Jauhmal, Kristen, Jenna, Jadyn, Jayson, Tia, Tyson, and Tronquell, Jr. Public viewing on Friday, January, 15, 2021 at St, Philip Baptist Church, 7471 LA-405, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 from 5:00-7:00. Private Service for family and close friends on Saturday, January, 16, 2021 at 11:00 Rev. Roland Julien, officiating. Due to COVID guidelines, masks are required. Interment at the St. Philip Baptist Church Cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Joyce E. Thomas
Joyce E. Thomas entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2021 at the age of 67. Survived by her husband, Lester V. Thomas, Sr.; daughters, Carla Thomas, Lolita Thomas-Bruce and Ashley (Raymond) Hue; son, Lester V. (Priscilla) Thomas, Jr.; sisters, Olivia Edwards, Shirley Edwards, Elvia (Allen) Oubre, Glenda (Alton) Green, Jacqueline (Harold) Johnson, Linda (Donald) Jordan and Geraldine (Clement) Brown; brother, Alvin (DeLois Edwards); grandchildren, Brandon Mellieon, Bryslan Thomas, Karese Hue, Bryelle Thomas, Kaylin Hue, Landen Bruce, Berkley Bruce, Kaleb Hue, Bryghton Thomas, Blossom Thomas and one great grandson, Branson “BAM” Mellieon. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 15, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Keno Spurlock, Sr. officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA.
Jerome Bessie
Jerome Wayne “Duke” Bessie, A native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away 12/20/2020 at the age 34. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, January 16, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA.
Ingrid Saizon Dardar
Ingrid Saizon Dardar entered into eternal rest on January 7, 2021 at the age of 50. She was a native of New Roads, LA and a resident of Dacula, GA. Survived by her husband, Johnnie Dardar, III; mother, Barbara Paul Saizon; sons, Johnnie Dardar, IV and Jace Dardar; sister, Olivia Saizon Victorian and brother, James Saizon, Jr. Preceded in death by her father, James Saizon, Sr.; son, Troy Dardar; paternal and maternal grandparents. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. The family will have a private service on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 348 West Main St., New Roads, LA. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA.
