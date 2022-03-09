Johnny Gentile,
a loving and kind father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at the age of 56. He was an operator and truck driver; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 5 to 9 pm with religious services at 7 pm, conducted by Pastor Dale Usey. Johnny is survived by his mother, Andrea Gentile; father, Paul Gentile; son, Johnny Gentile and wife Amber; grandchildren, Abbie, Johnny, and Riley Gentile; sister, Paula Gentile; brother, Dean Gentile; nieces, Krissy and Shannon Guidry; nephews, Bobby Scioneaux and Dean Gentile, Jr.; great niece, Kassidie Reno; great nephew, Halen Scioneaux; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Johnny was a compassionate man who was the life of the party. When he came around he lit up a room and everyone was happier when he was around. Johnny loved to cook, fish and hunt. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Troy Langlois,
after a short battle with cancer; passed away at his home March 2, 2022. He was a native of Port Allen, LA and longtime resident of East Baton Rouge Parish. He is survived by his spouse Marla Langlois, sister Alice Langlois, and children Christopher Langlois (Joy), Emily Langlois (Joe Hebert), Rebecca Landry (Jerry) and his 8 grandchildren, Brendan Langlois, Zachary Langlois, Hannah Pedigo, Baylor Langlois, Cole Langlois, Bryce Schexnayder, Caulin Roubique and Michael Roubique Jr. Troy is preceded in death by his son, Zachary Troy Langlois and parents Allie and Iris Langlois. Services held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA on Wednesday March 9, 2022, Viewing 11AM-12PM, Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM and inurnment to follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to St Jude Cancer Research Hospital.
Larry “LP” Paul
entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2022 at the age of 65. Survived by his sisters, Dolores Green and Yolanda Coleman. Visitation Saturday, March 5, 2022 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Reverend Don Adams officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral service entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www. halldavisandson.com
Philip Louis Porto Sr.
Philip a loving father, brother, husband, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. He was 92 years old, a resident of Port Allen and native of Chicago. He retired from Robinson Brothers as an auto mechanic with 36 years of service. He also served in the National Guard for nine years as Sargent of the Motor Pool. He was a founding member of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Posse having proudly served for 56 years. He enjoyed hunting in his early years and riding in the parades with the Sheriff’s Posse. Visitation Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Rev. Ryan Halford. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Jo Ann, and Ronnie Newchurch; son and daughter in law, Philip L. Jr., and Darlene Corkern Porto; three grandchildren, Jason Newchurch and wife Kellie, LeighAnn Porto LaCour and husband Michael and Lauren Porto Blanchard and husband Matthew; eight great grandchildren, Kailyn, Kamryn, Hayden, Jase, Myleigh, Lily, Philip, and James; sister, Cecile Inzerilla; brother, Joseph Porto, Jr. and wife, Mary; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Frances DiBenedetto Porto; parents, Joseph Vincent, and Jennie Panzica Porto; brother and sister-in-law, Nickie, and Joyce Porto; brother-in-law, Charlie Inzerilla. Pallbearers will be members of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Posse. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Homebound Health nurses and staff. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Jenelle Elizabeth Ranken
died peacefully in her Baton Rouge home on February 25, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born August 16, 1945 in Port Arthur, Texas. Her first name was chosen to honor her two grandmothers, Jennie Cross and Nellie Boudreaux. She attended Pasadena High School, graduated with high honors from Lamar Tech in 1967, and received her M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Florida in 1972. While in graduate school, she met Paul Ranken and they married on August 29, 1970. Her life was dedicated to her husband and her true love of raising her children. Jenelle was an artist with a needle and thread, making admirable quilts, blankets, clothing, samplers, crocheted items, etc. Her macramé wall tapestry was the background of innumerable family photos. She loved the outdoors, especially the Grand Canyon. She enjoyed spending time and spreading joy to others through volunteering at St. George Catholic Church and creating crafts with the Albemarle Corporation Sans Souci Craft Group. Jenelle did not let a Parkinson’s diagnosis slow down her desire to travel with her husband, assist her children or being a thoughtful, generous friend to many. She bravely managed the disease with the loving support and care of her husband. She was always grateful for the people that helped her and she inspired you to live life with grace and love for all regardless of the unexpected challenges life presents. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Paul F. Ranken, three children, John William Ranken of Fort Worth, Texas, Catherine Ranken Ward of Baton Rouge, Michael Paul Ranken of Charlotte, North Carolina, and two sisters, Marlynn Sartin of Huffman, Texas, and Billie Jo Marshall of Fort Worth, Texas. She is proceeded in death by her father Marvin Cross and mother Lois Cross. Visitation at St. George Catholic Church on March 4th from 9:30 until services at 11:00am. Burial at the St. George Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Bill Ranken, Michael Ranken, Edgar Marshall, Craig Sartin, Don Balhoff and Allen Ward. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Parkinson’s Foundation. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pinnacle Home Health and Pinnacle Hospice for the excellent care and comfort they have provided during the past five years. In particular, our love and heartfelt thanks goes out to Carolyn, a counselor and a trulygifted wound care nurse. The family also cannot express enough praise and gratitude to Jenelle’s friend, Paulette, who loved Jenelle deeply and was with her at the time of passing.
Thomas “Tommy” James Treuil
passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the age of 69. A quiet man, that kept his ever growing thoughts to himself, most called on Tommy to fix that motor that wouldn’t run or the tractor that just wouldn’t fire. Blessed with an incredible mind, most would call him a genius. Though, he’d shrug that compliment off and carry on with what he was trying to teach you. Often times you’d lose him to the bayou. Down the water, setting limb lines, without a phone and without a worry. Or perched in the seat of his truck with his feet kicked out the door, swiping through every photo he never wanted to forget. His soul shined with the pride he carried for his family. The family he so perfectly created. Three sons he raised in the woods and at the racetrack, eight grandchildren he helped through lengthy math problems, tangled up fishing lines and ingenious ways to eat a popsicle. He loved his wife endlessly for 49 years and modeled unconditional love daily. Without realizing, he created the legacy of family that will forever be a gift to us all. Tommy is survived by his wife, Robbie; sons, Brad and wife, Tonya, Brian and wife, Lindsey, and Brent and wife, Cassie; grandchildren, Madison, Baleigh, CJ, Blaison, Kade, Kellan, Matty and Brick; mother, Hilda “Granny”; siblings, Debbie, Ronnie and Sylvia, Joey and wife, Charlene, Timmy, and Lori Couvillion and husband, Darryl; and a host of other family members and friends. Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Lucius; and siblings, Mike and Jana. Visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation resumed at Holy Family Catholic Church, 369 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, LA, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 9:30am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tommy’s name to the charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Joseph Davis,
a resident of Addis, LA, passed away on February 18, 2022 at the age 66. Visiting at the Rock Zion Baptist Church in Addis, LA on March 5, 2022, viewing from 10 am to 12 noon. Services following at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Carnel Joseph. Survived by wife, Dorothy Davis, and sons David (Brittany) Snearl and Rudy Bennett. One stepson, Dedrick Snearl. One sister, Brenda (Mitchell) Jackson and two brothers, Clarence (Ethel) Davis and Eddie (Dona) Davis. Hall Davis and Son in charge.
Gloria Ann Delone entered into eternal rest on February 21, 2022 at the age of 72. Survived by her daughter, Ida Mae Griffin; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; 2 children, Shalitha Joy Ross Griffin and Anthony Charles McGrew and a sister, Audrey Jones. Visitation Friday, March 4, 2022 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, March 5, 2022 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center. Pastor Evonne Dunn officiating. Interment Saint Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
