James Talley
James entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2019 at the age of 54. Survived by his wife, Charlotte Talley; parents, Eunice Talley and James Seaverson; daughters, LaJante’ Williams, Semaj’ Talley; stepdaughter, Taylor Williams; son, James Talley, Jr.; sisters, Donna Jordan, Phoebe George, Jacque-line, Kimberlen, and Sylvia Seaverson; brother, Rodney Talley.
Celebration of Life Service was Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Larry James officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.www.halldavisandson. com
Alice Ealy Lawson
Alice entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Survived by her daughters, Jacqueline L. Harrison, Debra Davis-Hossley (Charles) and Lisa Y. Lawson of Baton Rouge, LA and Madeline L. Taylor (Karey) of Port Allen, LA; son, William J. Lawson of Port Allen, LA; 16 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie Ealy and Delia Taylor; husband, Wilbert Lawson; sons, Countie M. Lawson and Guy W. Lawson; 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Visitation was held Friday, May 24, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, St. John Baptist Church, 4225 Mulatto Bend Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Lester Malveo, Jr. officiating. Interment Mulatto Bend Benevolent Society Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Ronnie Lee James
Ronnie entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by his sisters, Nellie Valery and Josie (Louis) Critney; brothers, Ernest James, Sr. and Larry (Debbie) James, Sr. Preceded in death by his father, Dock James, Jr.; mother, Sylvia Paul James; brothers, Jessie James, Willie James, Wilson James, Benny James and Frank James; sister, Ruth Schofield.
Visitation was held Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Larry James, Sr. officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Jules “J.” Thibodeaux
Jules Thibodeaux passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired Police Officer with the City of Plaquemine for 29 years and a US Marine Veteran; a resident of Brusly and a native of Plaquemine, LA. A memorial service May 29th, 2019 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA. The memorial will start at 11:00 A.M.
Janet Ayo Curtis
Mrs. Janet Ayo Curtis passed away at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 57. Janet was born in New Orleans, Lou-isiana to Gloria and Henry Ayo, Sr. on July 12, 1961. She was a 1979 graduate of Capital High School. She worked as an Insurance Compliance Technician for the Louisiana Department of Insurance for 14 years. Janet enjoyed shopping, fishing, dancing, watching football and cooking. Janet is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Britta-ny (Mindy); son, Bryant
(Taegier); granddaughter, Serenity Faith Marie Smith; two sisters, Juanita (Ronald) and Tangela (Andre’); two brothers, Henry, Jr. (Con-nie) and Ray (Debra); an honorary sister, LaQuette Brown; Godchildren, April Davis and Robert Higginbotham, III and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Gloria and Henry Ayo, Sr.; sister, Rosetta Ayo; brother, Curtis Ayo and her granddaughter, Kyliee A. Smith. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, and parishioners of Star Hill Baptist Church, Capital High graduating class of 1979 and employees of Louisiana Department of Insurance are invited to at-tend a Visitation from 8:00 am until Religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebra-tion Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019. Pastor Lynwood C. Spell, Officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.