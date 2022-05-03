Phillip A. Byrd
entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the age of 67 in Shreveport, LA. Survived by his son, Michael Byrd and daughter, Chantelle Spruel. Visitation Saturday, April 30, 2022 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Christ Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Eula Mae Badeaux Daigre
passed away at her daughter’s home in Grosse Tete on Thursday, April 21, 2022 one month shy of her 95th birthday. She was a native and lifelong resident of Grosse Tete. She was the co-owner and operator of LeRoy’s Place in Grosse Tete with her husband of 70 years. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, April 29th, from 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Pastor Howard Turner. Entombment in St. Joseph Catholic Church Mausoleum in Grosse Tete. Eula is survived by her two daughters Beverly Daigre Ducote and husband Lawrence “L.J.” of Livonia, and Brenda Daigre Turner and husband Don of Grosse Tete; four grandchildren, Nicholas “Boobie” Latiolas Jr. and wife Olivia, Darian Latiolas and wife Patricia, Mary White Klotz and husband Michael, Joseph Jerome White and wife Sabrina; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren. Eula was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Jerome Daigre; parents, John Joseph Badeaux and Lena Temparano Badeaux; four brothers, Joseph Roy Badeaux and wife Tina, Eugene Badeaux and wife Betty, John Badeaux and wife Jeannette, Douglas Badeaux and wife Catherine; two sisters, Lillie Belle Meyer and husband Jack, and Deloris Rouse. Pallbearers were Nicholas “Boobie: Latiolas Jr, Michael Klotz Sr, Mason Klotz, Joseph White, Duane Badeaux and Ray Badeaux Jr. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Janice Mary David,
age 34 went to be with Our Lord and Savior on April 18, 2022. Janice was born on November 3, 1987 to Ronnie and Melinda David. Janice was a native of Port Allen and a resident of Baton Rouge. Janice was the most loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her father Ronnie David; grandmother Joyce David; sisters Heather and Rebecca; brother Ronnie David JR; nephews Kaleb, Dallas, Michael, Tj and Blaine; nieces Nevaeh, Octavia, and Olivia. Proceeded in death by mother Melinda David, grandfather U.B. David, grandparents Elmo and Janice Fabre, uncle Raymond David. Janice will be remembered by family and friends as the kind and loving person she was. Private family services will be held.
Walter Monroe Griffin, Sr.,
a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather; passed away peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the age of 87 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s. He was a retired carpenter and musician; resident of Brusly, LA and native of Crosby, MS. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 1pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment at the Church Cemetery. Walter is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sydney LeJeune Griffin; daughters, Gayle Griffin LeBlanc and husband Timothy, and Rhonda Griffin Collins; sons, Walter Griffin, Jr. and wife Sherry, John Griffin, and Sidney Griffin and wife Renee; grandchildren, Jason Jarreau, Amanda Anderson, Amber Powell, Walter “Trey” Giffin, III, Joseph Monroe LeBlanc, Chris P. LeBlanc, Lee Paul LeBlanc, Jennifer Landry, Jerry Landry, Charles Collins, III, Danielle Collins, Tere’ Griffin, Jessica Griffin Kleinpeter and Ragan Griffin; great grandchildren, Kristin Harris, Kelly and Kaitlyn Jarreau, Alyssa Anderson, Lindsey, Brody, Isabella, and Bentley Powell, Ivy LeBlanc, Luke LeBlanc, Nolan and Nova LeBlanc, Kaitlyn Cascio, Shane and Kinsey Dearman, Gabbi and Trey Landry, Charles, IV and Julia Collins, Dallas and Logan Griffin, and Cason and Carter Kleinpeter; and great great grandchildren, Kate Harris and Rivers Cascio. Preceded in death by his son, Chad Griffin; parents, Posey and Donis Cavin Griffin; daughter in law, Shemayne Griffin; and brothers in law, Curtis Alexander and Shelton LeJeune. Pallbearers were his grandsons. Walter was past Civil Defense Director, past President of Brusly Lion’s Den, Co-Founder of CCQE, and former Headmaster of Private Schools in WBRP. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
James “Chicken Scratch” Johnson
was born April 8, 1940, to the late Charlie and Carrie Green-Johnson of Erwinville, LA. His earthly tent dissolving, our Lord and Savior summoned his immortal spirit to eternal rest on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 7:12 pm. James was a native of Erwinville, LA and resided in Baton Rouge. He was educated in Pointe Coupee Parish. James retired from LSU as a master technician, he continued in the music industry until his health begin to fail. Throughout his music tenor, he was inducted in the “The Blues Hall of Fame”. He was the guitarist on the number one released record (Scratch My Back) by Slim Harpo. James also played with Raful Neal and family for over 20 years James is survived by his wife Christine Kate Ransom Johnson, 1 sister Thelma Jones, 3 brothers in law; Harry (Laura), August, and Frank Ransom; 3 sisters in law, Liza, Ethel Mae Ransom and Bobby Johnson; godchild Johann Weeks and a host of nieces, nephews’ other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, April 29, 2022, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Peter B.C., 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd, Erwinville, LA. Officiator Rev. Oliver Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
