Bertha Croom
Bertha Croom, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the age of 64. Bertha leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Elie Croom, Jr.; children, Patrice Edwards, Donald Augustus, Terrell Augustus and Elie Croom, III. Preceded in death by her mother, father and daughter. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm
Inez Shaffett “Boss Angel” Stockwell
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Inez is now in the arms of Jesus, she was the perfect example of what God created us to be. She put God first, she loved and served her husband, and she prayed for her family. Inez had a joyful most giving precious heart to all of us. Everyone that knew her, loved her. She passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a homemaker and fabulous cook; resident of Addis and native of Central, La. Visiting at Church at Addis on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 12 pm, conducted by Pastor Tom Shepard and Pastor Franklin Stagg. Interment at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17022 Liberty Rd, Pride, La 70770. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Stockwell Landry and husband Artie; son, Dale Stockwell and wife Mary Beth; grandchildren, Jodie Innes, Heidi McCallum and husband George, Ivy Schilling and husband Ryan, and Brad Stockwell and wife Toni; fifteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; her fur baby, Precious; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Mac” Stockwell; grandson, A.J. Landry, Jr.; parents, John and Annie Thibodeaux Shaffett; sisters, Lucille Watts, Rosa Mae Browning, Idell and Mary Etta Valentine; and brothers, Allen, Leroy and Tom Ed Shaffett. Pallbearers will be Brad and McVay Stockwell, Presley Innes, George McCallum, Jarrett Mills and Leighton Valentine. Special thanks to Iberville Oaks, their staff and Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Alana Mary Stein Tanner
Alana Mary Stein Tanner, a resident of Addis was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 8 a.m. at the age of 93. Alana was the owner and operator of The Fish N’ Steer. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10am to 1pm. Service at 1 pm conducted by Bro. David Diamond and Bro. Carl Brown with burial at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter-in-law, Donald “Don” and Valerie (Allen), Rhett Tanner; 1 daughter and son-in-law, Ernesta (New) and Andy Blowers; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Derley and Richard “Dickie” Barbier and Joycelyn and Gordon LeNoir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Tanner; her parents, Steven and Gertrude (Allemond) Stein; four brothers Merlice, Medric, Lionel, and Warren. She was a member of Redeeming Word of Life Church for 31 years. Pallbearers were grandsons. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
