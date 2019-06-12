Rene Michael LeBlanc
Rene Michael LeBlanc died peacefully surround-ed by family members on Saturday, June 8 at Lakeview Nursing Home in New Roads. He was 67 years old. Rene was an arborist by trade and former owner/operator of Baton Rouge Tree Service.
He is preceded in death by his parents Rita Morales LeBlanc and Leo Roy LeBlanc, Sr., his sister Rita LeBlanc Berthelot and sister-in-law Peggy LeBlanc. He is survived by 3 daughters and a son-in-law, Lacey Seymour, Tessa and Pat Danna, Nichole Delaney; 4 grandchildren Beau and Lilly Seymour and Caro-line and Harrison Danna. His siblings and their spouses, Leo and Pug LeB-lanc, L.J. LeBlanc, Bernadette and Johnny Settoon, Susie and Peewee Berthelot and Jenny Hanner. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
Sincere appreciation is extended to the staff of Lakeview Nursing Home and the staff of Pointe Coupee Hospice for the kindness and care they have shown Rene and his family.
Patty Ann Stribling Burrell
Patty Burrell entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2019 at the age of 59. Survived by her sons, Walter Stribling and Brandon Burrell (Brittany); grand-children, Greyson Stribling, Brylee and Braylon Burrell; 7 sisters; 3 brothers.
Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Fannie Bady. Services en-trusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Antioch A Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5247 Ford Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Gregory Cooper Sr. officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery, 10633 Veterans Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA.
Barbara Marie Williams
Barbara entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at the age of 57. Survived by her mother, Margie James; daughters, Miranda Williams and Treasure Patin; son, Elston Williams, Jr.; brothers, Mark James and Albert James, Jr.; grand-children, Emeri Royal, Emir Royal, Emelya Williams and Carter Lagarde. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Zion Baptist Church Inner-City, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Pastor Ricardo Handy officiating. Interment Rosehill Baptist Church Cemetery, Rosedale, LA.
Joyce Foreman
Joyce Foreman entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2019 at the age of 68. Survived by her daughter, Terrilyn Foreman; son, Alfred P. Foreman, Jr.; sister, Linda J. James; grandchildren, Mahajjah James, John Riley Jr. and Verniyah Ford. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Eric Shaffer, Sr. officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA.
Larry Banks, Sr.
Larry Banks Sr. entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2019 at the age of 72. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Monday, June 10, 2019
9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Evangelist Ophelia Jar-vis officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA.
Donald Jackson
Donald Jackson entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a Veteran in the United States Air Force. Survived by his daughter, Donna Jackson; sons, Nateshus Jackson and Chauncey Jackson; sister, Patricia Jackson; brothers, Isaac Jackson Jr. and Randy Lee Jackson; grandchild, Justice Jackson. Preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Jackson Sr. and Rosemary Jackson; sister, Jocelyn Williams.
Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Thurs-day, June 13, 2019 2:00 pm until memorial service at 6:30 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Reverend Christine Butler officiat-ing. Dismissal Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd., Zachary, L A.
Lottie Plaisance Davis Crouch (1936 - 2019)
Lottie Plaisance Dav is Crouch went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born on August 16, 1936, she resided in Baton Rouge for most of her 82 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harry Claude Davis Jr. and by her parents Della Lemoine Plaisance Williams and Albert A. Plaisance.
Lottie is survived by her husband Andrew Crouch; her four children, Susan Davis, Rhett Davis (Vickie), Jill Davis Ben-zaquen (Mark), and Jason Davis; nine grandchildren Nicole Fleniken (Chad), Edward Bonnecaze (Michelle), Joshua Davis (Kelsye), Jonathan Davis (Gina), Sarah Davis, Christopher Davis (Holly Dee), Brett Davis, Madeline Benzaquen, Mia Benzaquen; three great-grand-children Austin Campbell, Taylor Ducote and Edward Bonnecaze VI; and a great-great-granddaughter Ryleigh Claire Ducote.
Lottie was a graduate of Port Allen High School and attended LSU. She and her husband Harry owned and operated Louisiana Chemical Company in Baton Rouge for over 40 years. She is remembered for her faith in Christ as well as her warmth and kindness, always making people feel at ease and welcomed. Visitation was at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6th from 6-8 PM. Funeral services were held Friday, June 7th at noon. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Louis O’Neil Amedee Jr. (1946 - 2019)
Louis O’Neil Amedee, Jr., always known as “O’Neil” but also called “PopO” by his grandchildren and many others, passed away on June 5, 2019 with his wife, Marion Pugh Amedee, beside him. O’Neil and Marion celebrated their marriage of 53 years on May 14, 2019.
O’Neil’s life of faith and his merciful passing was celebrated at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 501 Delaware Avenue, McComb, Mississippi on Saturday June 8, 2019. Visitation began at 9:00 a.m. The Rosary began at 10:30 a.m., with the Holy Mass following at 11:00 a.m. Father Brian Kaskie officiated. O’Neil was buried privately on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
O’Neil was born on September 20, 1946 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Louis O’Neil “Peggy” Amedee, Sr. and Myrrh Dupuy Amedee. He was the third of seven children and was raised by his par-ents-with the love and help of his grandmother, Urline Dupuy Hernandez-in his unwavering Catholic faith.
O’Neil attended Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. Soon after high school, he went on a blind date with Marion Pugh, who immediately decided that he was the one. Who could blame her haste? He had sparkling blue eyes and an easy smile. They were married on May 14, 1966, and, for that, their five children and fourteen grandchildren are forever grateful.
O’Neil worked his way up at Exxon in Baton Rouge, eventually retiring from the Exxon Mobile Lubricants Plant in Port Allen after 35 years of service. After retirement, O’Neil and Marion moved just outside of McComb, where O’Neil designed and built a beautiful home on acres and acres of land.
As PopO, he fulfilled his dream to create a place for his and MomO’s children and grandchildren to build bonfires, shoot fireworks, hide in a deep clay crevice named “Rainbow Canyon”, ride with Uncle Tim in the Land Cruiser up and down “Mount SteepO”, and jump from fallen logs into the Topisaw Creek. For many years, his yellow labs, DawgO, Molly, and Moose, were also along for the ad-ventures. As for O’Neil, we sometimes joked that he retired to move dirt with big machines (or maybe to buy big machines to move dirt). He dug ponds. He built and rebuilt barrier walls. He bought tractors. He bought dump trucks. He got them stuck in the mud and, with the help of good friends, unstuck. He broke them and he fixed them. Even in his final months, he ordered parts and instructed his grand-sons as they returned the family’s 1973 Land Cruiser to service. Everyone who knew O’Neil knew that he could build or fix any-thing and everything. His ability to build and fix things came in handy at O’Neil and Marion’s “new” church in McComb, St. Alphonsus. O’Neil and Marion were welcomed so graciously by the church and gave themselves immediately into service.
O’Neil led Maintenance and Special Projects for St. Alphonsus for many years. Almost anything that needed doing at the church, O’Neil could and did do. For several years, O’Neil also served the church as Financial Secretary. O’Neil was also active in the Knights of Columbus. He was a 3rd and 4th Degree Knight and Past Grand Knight in the Charles R. Brill Council, #8054; and was a 4th Degree Knight in the St. Padre Pio Council, #2969. He and his son, Tim, were yearly attendees of the Holy Week Retreat at Manresa. O’Neil also served the School Sisters of Notre Dame at St. Mary of the Pines as a pallbearer for many beloved Sisters. O’Neil was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother, and his sister, Myrrh Elizabeth “Myrrh Liz” Amedee.
He is survived by his wife, Marion; his children, April Bretz (Dean), Tim Amedee (Karen), Peggy Crossland (Mike), Neil Amedee (Lesleigh), and Jeanette Donnelly; his grandchildren, Jacob, Sean and Danielle Bretz, Eliza-beth and Ethan Amedee, Nicholas, Samantha, and Bryan Crossland, Justin, Thomas, Christopher, Tim, and Kynleigh Amedee, and Max Donnelly; his brothers and sisters, James “Jimbo” Amedee, Judith “Judi” Boullion, Mary Amedee, Maralyn “MiMi” Musso, and Mitchell Amedee; his uncle, Ralph Dupuy, and his aunt, Edna Earle “Edie” Mattei. O’Neil touched so many people in his life with his easy demeanor and his willing-ness to help. He was a man of great Catholic faith who lived with grace. He will be loved and missed by so many who will, one day, join him in heaven. Until then, O’Neil would advise that we all “Pray, hope, and don’t worry.” - St. Padre Pio. To share condolences please go towww.hartman-jonesfuneralhome.com
Joseph Louis “Joe” Cumbo Sr.
Joseph Louis “Joe” Cumbo, Sr. passed away on June 3, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 85. He was native of Baton Rouge and resident of Brusly.
Joe was a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean War as a MP. He was a retired route manager after 38 years of service with Sunbeam Bread Company. Visiting was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, June 6th, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Burial followed in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Heck Cumbo of Brusly; daughter, Lannie Cumbo Guidry and husband Jay of Metairie; son, Joseph “Joey” Cumbo Jr. and wife Edith of Rosedale; three grandsons, Grayson and Parker Guidry and Cade Cumbo; brother, Lawrence “Larry” Cumbo Sr. of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Shirley Hebert; brother-in-law, Lawrence “Jay” Heck; numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Virginia Tuminello Cumbo; sister-in-law, Helen Cumbo; brother-in-law, Donald “Duck” Hebert. Joe liked to visit the casinos in our area. Pallbearers were Joey Cumbo, Jay Guidry, Mike Prejean, Lewis Ol-son, Norman Francise and Van Bielkiewicz. Honorary pallbearers were his brother and 3 grandsons. The family would like to expend special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Prejean and Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Olson for their continued kindness and care and to Our Lady of the Lake ER and MICU Staff. Please share memories at www. wilbertservices.com.
Thomas ‘Lester’ Clouatre (1930 - 2019)
“Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Born June 2, 1930, Lester, a devoted, hard working husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident and native of Addis, LA. Lester retired from Gulf States Utilities and was a USArmy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of VFW Addis Memorial Post 3785 where he served as chaplain for many decades. He loved hunting and was a long time member of the Richfield Hunting Club.
Lester took great pleasure in watching the comings and goings of the Black Belly Whistler ducks that frequented his back yard. He was known as a town historian and has been referred to by many as “the smartest man I know”. Visiting was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, June 14 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment followed at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine.
He is survived by his children, Toni Daigle (Berkley Ocmand), Scott Clouatre, Vicki Landry (Steve), and Rebecca Parker (Van); grandchildren, Derek Daigle, Kayla Daigle Aucoin, Adam Landry, Ashley Landry Drinkwater, Emily Landry McFarland, Anna Katherine Parker and Allison Parker; great grandchildren, Britley and Baby Daigle, Molly and Emma Kate Aucoin, Falcon Landry, Grant Drinkwater, and Ollie McFarland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife Bobbie Falcon Clouatre; his parents, Allen Joseph Clouatre Sr. and Irene Blossom Foret Clouatre; sister, Dorothy Clouatre Stevens; brothers, Allen Joseph Clouatre Jr. and James Gerald Clouatre Sr.; and great grandchild, Penelope Scott Landry.
