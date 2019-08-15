Carolyn Ann Courville Nezat
Carolyn Ann Courville Nezat, a native of Lobdell, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 71. Carolyn was a Parishioner of St. Agnes Church and a co-worker of the Missionaries of Charity. She loved the Lord like no other and her life was committed to serving Him. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Jerald Wayne Nezat, father Clement Courville, mother Merle May (Mamie) Courville, and brothers Clement, Leroy and Ronald Courville. She is survived by children, Karen McCullen of Baton Rouge, Kelly Nezat and wife Andrea of Hamden, CT and Kristen Stringer and husband Gary of Baton Rouge. Carolyn is also survived by grandchildren Ian Nezat, John Patrick McCullen, Isabella Nezat, Katherine McCullen, James McCullen, Simon Stringer, Christopher McCullen, Natalia Stringer all of Baton Rouge, Sophie Nezat and Augusten Nezat of Hamden, CT; sisters, Elita Sims of Baton Rouge, Mrs. Greg (Bette) Diamond of Jarreau, LA; brothers, Donald and Jean Courville and Jerome Courville, all of Port Allen, LA. The Funeral Mass was said Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, Baton Rouge. Interment followed at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Baton Rouge. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Willie Mae Chustz Graciana (1936 - 2019)
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for Willie Mae Chustz Graciana, 83, who passed away Monday, August 5th at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation was observed on Wednesday, August 7th from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm and resumed Thursday, August 8th from 9:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. A rosary was held on Wednesday, August 7th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment followed in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Father Howard J. Blessing officiated. Readers were Willie Mae’s daughter-in-law, Tammye Graciana and her granddaughter, Mia Graciana. Her grandchildren served as Gift Bearers. Willie Mae was born January 2, 1936, in Chamberlin, LA. She attended Port Allen High School and graduated in 1954. It was there, in the ninth grade, that she first met her future husband Joseph and remained with him for the rest of her life. After high school, Willie Mae graduated from Baton Rouge Business College and began working. In 1956, she and Joseph married and moved to the Lafayette area in 1965. Willie Mae was active in the Acadiana community and volunteered in several medical and faith-based organizations. She was a member of the S.P.E. Society and the New Acadians Club in Lafayette and was also a Eucharistic Minister. Helpful to many and always there to brighten the lives of others, Willie Mae volunteered cheerfully at University Medical Center in Lafayette and was an active parishioner and volunteer at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, shopping, travelling and line-dancing. She was a compassionate, kind and caring woman who loved dearly loved her sons, grandchildren, family and friends and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Willie Mae is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Joseph Charles Graciana, of Lafayette; her three sons, Christopher Graciana and his wife Deborah, of Lafayette, David Graciana and his wife Debbie, of Jacksonville, TX and Bryan Graciana and his wife Tammye, also of Lafayette; one brother, Larry Chustz and his wife Becky, of Melissa, TX; nine treasured grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two additional great-grandchildren-on-the-way and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Joseph and Gladys Singleton Chustz. Pallbearers are her seven grandsons, Tyler, Parker, Bryce, Joey, Nicholas, Blake and Zachary Graciana. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Willie Mae and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Willie Mae’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, www.hospiceacadiana.com or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, (800) 608-7836, www.stjude.org. Memorial Mass donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 415 Robley Dr., Lafayette, LA 70503, 337-984-9636. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
George ‘D’Wayne’ Chustz
A resident and native of Port Allen entered into eternal peace on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 48 years old. D’Wayne is survived by one brother, James Ray “Duck” Chustz of Erwinville; one sister, Patsy Lynn Harris [Dwight] of Baton Rouge; nieces, Ashley and Brittany Daigle; nephews, Jayme Chustz, Dennis and Derek Hawes. D’Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. Chustz Jr. and Mary Elsie Jarreau Chustz; brother, Donald W. “Donnie” Chustz and sister-in-law, Mary Elaine Chustz. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen, Friday, August 9, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., conducted by the Reverend Matt Lorrain. Entombment followed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum, Brusly. Pallbearers were Jayme Chustz, Dennis Hawes III, Hunter Talley, Shelby Maurer and Robbie Gautreau. The family would like to expresss a very special thank you to D’Waynes’s caregiver, Detra Ward for her compassion, love and dedication. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Gary Cole
Gary ‘Skeeter’ Cole, a native of Morrisonville, LA and resident of New Orleans, LA passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 63. Visitation on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at Nazarene Baptist Church, 6571 Hwy 1 South, Brusly, LA. Visitation resumed on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 noon conducted by Rev. Tarron James. Interment in Church Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories three loving daughters, Trikelle (Michael) Delahoussaye, Angela Dufrene and Teresa Dufrene; ten grandchildren, Sapphire, Damien Jr., Taju, Devin Jr., Laiyla, Michael Jr., Trinity, Marley, Deylin and Jaeden; two brothers, Joseph Cole,Sr. and Winnifred Cole; two sisters, Marjorie (Charley ‘Jomo’ Sr.) and Antoinette Green; two aunts, Regina Jones and Rosa Mary Clark; one uncle, Joseph Johnson. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh’s Mortuary,58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Gertrude Drago “Mrs. Gert” Tuminello (1924 - 2019)
The Co-Owner and Co-founder of Chuck’s Lounge in Addis, Ms. Gert, as she was affectionately known, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Buffalo, NY on July 12, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Addis, La. Visiting was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment followed at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her son, Charles Tuminello, Jr.; grandchildren, Charles Tuminello, III and wife Danielle, and Gina Tuminello Perrone and husband Thomas; great grandchildren, Katie Renee, Cassie Lynn, Hailie Marie, and Gracie Anne Tuminello, PFC Thomas Charles Perrone, Jr, US Army, and Marina Li-Ann Perrone; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death her husband, Charles Tuminello, Sr.; parents, Charles “Charlie” and Rosa Campesi Drago; and sister, Mary Drago Fremin. Ms. Gert loved her great grandchildren, she also enjoyed cooking, singing and dancing. Special thanks to Linda Crosbie and Shelia Chaney for their loving care and devotion. Pallbearers were Charles Tuminello, III, Thomas Perrone, Sr, PFC Thomas Perrone, Jr, Perry Comeaux, Luke Fremin, Jr and Michael Tuminello, Jr. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
