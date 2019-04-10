Jaelan Ja’Kel Fowler
Jaelan Fowler entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2019 at the age of 18. He was a Pipe Fitter with Stupp Corporation. Survived by his parents, Paula Louis-Fowler (Noel), Jason Fowler Sr., Joe Louis Jr., Josie Louis and Lionel Butler Jr.; sisters, Paula Renell Fowler and Journee Jaynel Fowler; brother, Jason Lee Fowler Jr.; special cousins who he considered sisters, Jasmine, Jayla, Jalisse and Lilah Butler; spe-cial uncle, Joshua Louis; uncles, Kelven Fowler and David Fowler; aunts, Joyce (Oscar) Wooden, Diana
(Darryl) Johnson, Georgia-na (Vernell) Stevenson and Lisa Baranco. Preceded in death by grandmothers, Priscilla Dunn Louis and Josephine Haskins Fowler; grandfather, Herman Fowler; aunts, Brenda Ann Fowler Gremillion and Schyvanda Fowler. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Celebration of Life Service Friday, April 5, 2019 10:00 am, Mt. Mariah Baptist Church, 14905 LA Hwy. 417, Batchelor, LA. Interment Mt. Mariah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ola Mae Jackson Ambeau
A native and resident of Brusly, LA, Ola Ambeau passed Sunday, March 31, 2019. She retired from OLOL with 45 years of service. She is cherished by her son, Darrell (Regina) Ambeau, and her brothers and sister; Earl (Lois) Jackson Sr., Kenneth (Rose) Jackson, Ronald (Loria) Jackson and Connie Davis. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019 9am until religious service at 11am, Israelite Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly LA. Elder George C. Pierce, Pastor.
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Gifford (1965 - 2019)
Donald “Donnie” Eugene Gifford, 53 years old, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 29, 2019. Donnie was born to Roy Edwin and Doris Jean Gifford in Kingstown, Rhode Island on May 5th, 1965, as a surprise 19 minutes after his twin sister Susan’s birth. The family moved to different places frequently due to Roy Gifford’s military career, finally settling in Baker, Louisiana just after Donnie and Susan turned nine. He was really good with numbers always figuring, calculating and conscious of the math around him. Donnie loved all sports, but especially enjoyed Notre Dame Football. He cherished all of his family and had a special place in his heart for his pets. Donnie is survived by wife, Carol Gifford, of Pasadena, Texas; sister, Susan and her husband Louie Vielee, of Port Allen, Louisiana; brother, David Gifford and his wife Valerie, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; numerous niec-es and nephews; and a host of in-laws who treasured him. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Doris Gifford; his oldest brother, Les-ter, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Boudreaux Gifford. Pallbearers were Louie Vielee, Jason Allen, David Gifford, Jamie Hicks, Andy Vielee, and Michael Kelly. The Gifford family wishes to thank all who provided care to Donnie at US Renal Care, Memorial Hermann Southeast and most recent-ly Harbor Hospice. Special recognition to Doctors Mahendra and Aruna Agraharkar and Dr. Saqib for their care of Donald. The first funeral service was held at 2:00pm., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Niday-Fairmont Funeral Home, in Pasadena. The family receivd friends one hour prior to the service. The second funeral service was held at 12:00pm., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA. The family received friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service began. Interment was held at Hillcrest Me-morial Gardens in Baker, La. The online guestbook may be signed by visiting www.bakerfuneralhomeon-line.com.
Ned Gerard ‘Choupique’ Phillippe (1949 - 2019)
Ned passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 8:27 p.m., at his home in Port Allen, at the age of 69. He was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Port Allen. Ned was retired ma-chinist from Exxon Mobil and Army Veteran. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, on Monday, April 8th from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was at 12 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Burial followed
in the Louisiana Nation-al Cemetery in Zachary. Ned is survived by his wife, Donna Donachricha Phillippe of Port Allen; 4 sons, Jamie Phillippe of Baton Rouge, Bryan Phil-lippe of Denham Springs, Wayne Phillippe and wife Katherine of Central (their mother, Kathy Anson) and Derrick Ducrepont and sister, Sheila Phillippe Kimball. Ned loved his grandchildren and enjoyed playing golf. Please share memories at www.wilbert-services.com.
Esther Aloysius LeJeune Mabile (1923 - 2019)
Esther Aloysius (LeJeune) Mabile died peacefully at home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Brusly, Louisiana in 1923, she was married to Adam Joseph Mabile for 40 years before he preceded her in death in 1988. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Lucille, Iola, Ada, Ivy, Daniel, Owen and Harvey. She is survived by her five children, Terry (Patricia), Paul (Mary), Douglas, Susan (Paul Aucoin) and Daniel, as well as nine grandchildren and four-teen great grandchildren. As a young woman, Esther spent several years working as a secretary in the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, then she and Adam raised their five children on a sugarcane farm in Napoleonville before mov-ing to “town” in the 70s. Esther’s life’s work was being a loving homemaker, fantastic mother and then the best grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could have. She had the biggest heart and was as kind as she was strong. After Adam passed, she taught herself to drive and took over the household, which remained full of life with her children visiting most weekends, and the summers booked with long visits from all of the grand-kids. She tirelessly and happily cooked everyone’s favorite meals while stick-ing to her own famously healthy diet and spent hours playing board games with the grandkids, only occasionally sitting down to perhaps enjoy a vodka with orange juice once ev-eryone else was happy and full. She loved to read and surely checked out every book in the Napoleonville library and then made her way through the gro-cery-bags full of additional books brought by her kids. She was everyone’s favorite back-scratcher and coffee-milk maker and rarely missed Wheel of Fortune - usually enjoying it with the company of family. She spent the last fifteen years living in Lul-ing with daughter Susan and son-in-law Paul, where she could still be counted on for making coffee each morning and afternoon, reading books by the dozen, never forgetting a birthday, and peeling apple slices as special snacks for her great granddaughter. She remained healthy, beautiful and full of en-ergy, celebrating her 91st birthday whale-watching in Mexico. She will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have her in their life. Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, April 6 at St. Anne’s Church in Napo-leonville, with a wake 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., also at the church.
Marty LeClerc King (1955 - 2019)
Marty LeClerc King, 63, of Zachary, Louisiana, passed April 3rd, 2019. Marty was born to John M. King, Jr. and Sherry Smith King, December 6th, 1955. He was a native and lifelong resident of Zachary, LA and a Zachary High School class of 1972 graduate. He leaves behind his 4 beloved children & 11
remaining grandchildren that made his world go
‘round. Daughter, Melissa Kay King, and children, Brannon, Anne-Marie, and Collin. Daughter, Jennie Lyn Kern, husband Bran-don, and children, Wyatt and Adalyn “Addie.” Son, Marcus LeClerc King, wife Chelsie BreAnne, and children, Kadon, Madi-son, Presley, and Maddox. Son, Harley Wayne King, and children, Harley Jr., Nova, and the late Chevy. Four King boys in total, the remaining brothers being, John M. “Bubba” King III, and wife, Rhonda Beavers King, Myron
“Tay” “Tyrone” King, and Marion “Sam” King, and wife, Bridgett Albritton King. Several nieces and nephews, and their families that will forever remember their “Uncle Marty”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.M. King, Jr., and also by his grandson, Chevy Lane King. Marty had many friends that he worked alongside of, primarily as an iron worker. The major-ity of his leisure time was spent entertaining friends and family, especially at the family camp. Our Pops was a fearless fighter, an animated storyteller, and a rebellious leader. Some will say we’ve lost a legend by his own right. To have known him is to nev-er forget him. He was truly one-of-a-kind. He loved and valued his family like no other. We take comfort in knowing that he’s lovingly reunited with Chevy, as being a PawPaw was a role he took with much pride. A memorial service was held to celebrate his life on Monday, April 8th, 2019 from 5-7pm at Life Tabernacle, 9323 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneral-Home.com.
James Horace ‘Randy’ Ransome Jr.
A resident of Erwinville and native of Morganza, La. passed away on April 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family at the age of 86. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved fishing and working on his raft on Old River. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years and was a dedicated and hardworking man. Horace loved spend-ing time with his family, planting his yearly garden and cutting grass. He hated picking up the limbs though! Growing pecan trees and harvesting the pe-cans were another passion of his. His favorite treat from the pecan harvest was a batch of pralines! Horace served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8878 and a lifetime member of Local Union 198. Horace is survived by his two sons, Darron Ransome and Derek Ransome (Darcy) and a daughter, Dana Taylor (Jeff). He is also survived by his grandsons, Darron Ransome, Jr., Na-than Ransome (Erin), Beau Taylor, and Jared Ransome and great grandsons Tyler Ransome and Hayden Ransome and a great granddaughter Meredith Ransome. Horace is also survived by his broth-
er, Joe Ransome (Ann). Horace was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Vera Leonard Ran-some. His parents Horace Sr. and Regina Savoy Ransome, and an infant brother Thomas. A visita-tion was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 8:30 am until religious services in the funeral home at 11:30 am. Services were conducted by Rev. Bob McDonner. Entombment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Morganza. Pallbearers were-his sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Ransome and Charles Ransome. Special thanks to the compassionate and loving staff of Pointe Cou-pee Hospice, especially JoAnn Christmas, Blanche Jewell, Pam Brown, Jenny Settoon, Carolyn Montgomery and Deacon Tom Robinson. Thanks also to Mary Bergeron and Ms. Pam for their care and friendship.
