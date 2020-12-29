Brent Lawrence Alexander
Brent passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House on Tuesday December 22, 2020 with his wife by his side at the age of 76. He retired from DSM Copolymer, Addis after 31 years of service; after retirement he enjoyed substitute teaching at MSA West in Plaquemine. Brent was a resident of Plaquemine, former resident of Port Allen, and native of Brusly, LA. He was a US Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 10am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paula Zito Alexander; daughter, Dayna Alexander Wall and husband William E. Wall, Jr.; he was affectionately known as “Pawee” to his grandson, Matthew Wall; siblings, Barry Alexander and wife Gwenda, Sharon Alexander Zito and husband Tommy, and Ricky Alexander and wife Lynda; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Brent Paul Alexander; and parents, Richard and Lucille LeJeune Alexander. Brent was an expert joke teller. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid LA Dodgers and LSU Fan. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Edward Dorsey
better known as “B” to his family members or “Ed” to some of his friends passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born December 25, 1953. He was a native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge. Edward graduated from Cohn High School and served in the United States Army. He is survived by two brothers: Benjamin Hardy and Earl Dorsey, Sr., numerous nieces and nephews including a devoted nephew, O’neal Banks. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dorothy Dorsey and Howard Dorsey, Sr.; one sister: Sheryl Gail Banks; four brothers: Larry Everson, Sr., Howard Dorsey, Jr., Ronald Dorsey and Charles Stewart. Visitation Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 am., 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. His final resting place was the Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, LA 70791. The family would like to thank the staff at Center Point Healthcare & Rehabilitation (formerly, Carrington Place of Baton Rouge for the care and support during this time.
Frances Dedon “Misti” Gourgues
Funeral Services were held for Frances “Misti” Dedon Gourgues on Monday, December 28, 2020, 12:30 pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home. Visitation took place at the funeral home starting at 10:00 am and will continued until services began at 12:30 pm. Burial at Bowman-Dedon Cemetery in St. Francisville. Misti, age 56, was a resident of Port Allen. She passed away on December 21, 2020 after a brave fight with cancer. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, visiting the mountains, and was an avid shoe collector. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Misti is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Gourgues Fontenot and husband Garrett; stepdaughter, Amber Minson; sisters, Flora Mae Dedon Jarrell and husband Glenn, Betty Lynn Dedon; brother, Benjamin Joseph Dedon, Sr. and sisters of the heart, Sherrell Medine and Lolly Persick. She was preceded in death by her stepson, Clay Minson and her parents, Joseph Harold Dedon and Jerry Partin Dedon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Misti’s name to the Brian & Behavior Research Foundation (www.bbrfoundation.org). Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
J. Emerson Lacoste Jr.,
a native of New Roads and resident Port Allen, he passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6:30 am in Port Allen as the result of an automobile accident. He is survived by his wife, Stella LaCoste; daughter, Kimberley Hunley; grandchildren, Christopher Hill and wife Claudia, Jaimie Bouknight; great grandchildren, Shelbie and Hunter Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Emerson LaCoste Sr. and mother Rowena Poche’ LaCoste. A Masonic graveside service was held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at False River Memorial Park in New Roads.
Elvina Meche “Cecile” Martinez
Cecile passed away on December 24, 2020 at her home in Port Allen, at the age of 78. She was a lifelong resident of Port Allen. Cecile was a homemaker. Visiting at First Baptist Church of Port Allen until time of memorial service at 2 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Gray Pearson. Private burial of ashes will be done at a later date at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Cecile is survived by her three sons, Richard Martinez, Jessie Martinez and wife Dallas, and Scott Martinez; nine grandchildren, Heather, Miranda, William, Richard Jr., Mathew, Tyler, Austin, Cason and Landon; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alberta Callahan and Sherry Thibodeaux and husband Alton; one brother, Albert Meche; numerous nieces and nephews. Cecile was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Martinez Jr.; son, William “Billy” Martinez III; parents, Albert and Mary West Meche. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Bonnie Louise Ducote Pirie,
70, a native of Port Allen and a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Affectionately called “B” by so many, she was the co-owner and operator of Sportsman’s Corner in Baker for over 32 years. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frank E. Pirie, Sr. of Zachary; two daughters, Kristy Barbe of St. Francisville; Ashley Singleton and her husband Richard of St. Francisville; one son, Evans Pirie and wife Marcee of St. Francisville; three sisters, Carole Cason and husband Butch of Central, LA; Susan Ancona and husband Charles of Youngsville, LA; Wendy Brumfield and husband Jon of Greenwell Springs, LA; ten grandchildren: Wyatt, Blake, and Morgan Barbe; Elaina, Landon, and Chole Singleton; and Luke, Peyton, Levi, and Ella Pirie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eloise Ducote, and son-in-law, Greg Barbe. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping in the great outdoors, and all LSU sports. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and lovingly used her passion for scrapbooking to document their lives. There was a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5 pm until 8 pm and then on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary from 9:30 am until funeral service at 10:00 am, conducted by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glut1 Deficiency Foundation, P.O. Box 737, Owingsville, KY 40360, or St. Jude Dream Day Foundation. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
James F. Washington Jr.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4) Our beloved James F. Washington, Jr. departed this life peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was a native of Pensacola, Florida where he was reared by his maternal grandparents, Timothy and Mary Rogers. He was raised in the Christian faith at his home church, Mt. Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. K.C. Bass. His early education began at A.M. DeVaughn Elementary School and continued at Booker T. Washington Senior High School. He also attended Florida A & M. University. After college he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country. James was discharged with Military Honors. His professional career with Exxon extended over three decades. When not working, his interests included delving into history (US and World), traveling with family, listening to jazz, acquiring the latest electronics, reading, and spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his wife; Debra A. Washington, son, James F. Washington, III, brother, Albert Weatherspoon (Claretta), Mobile, AL; Sisters-in-law, Mary Weatherspoon, Pensacola, FL, Karen K. Thomas (Carl), Sheryl Almonte (Albert), Erica Amacker, Janenne Amacker, all of Baton Rouge, LA, Gwendolyn Rodgers (Alcina), Ramona Turner, both of Algiers, LA; Brother-in-law Almore F. Amacker, Jr., Atlanta, GA, and a host of other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by wife, Ruby H. Washington, mother Augusta O. Weatherspoon, brother, George Weatherspoon III, maternal grandparents, Timothy and Mary Rogers. He will always be near and dear to our hearts. Services were held at North Boulevard Macedonia Church at 2342 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 on December 21, 2020. Visitation 9:30 am until 11:30 am, with services beginning at 11:30 am. Interment at the Military Cemetery, Port Hudson, LA. Pastor Clifton L. Sanford officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memoriam in James’ name has been set up with The Diabetes Association.
Leroy Joseph David,
a native of Erwinville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge (Central), passed away on Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:10 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his father Will David, his mother Lucia David, and brother, Wallace (PeeWee) David. He is survived by his Loving Wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Schulin David, daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Mark Guilbeau, son and daughter-in-law Tommy and Kim David, sisters Betty Truxillo and Shirley Delatte, along with 4 grandchildren and their families Nicholas and Lani Guilbeau, Jason and Charity Guilbeau, Joshua and Dana Guilbeau, Hannah and Nathan Goff and 9 great-grandchildren Hope, Lawson, Levi, Evangeline, Nathan, Lincoln, Thane, Isaiah and Norah Jane. Pallbearers were: Mark Guilbeau, Nicholas Guilbeau, Jason Guilbeau, Joshua Guilbeau, Darryl David and Franklin Delatte. Honorary Pallbearers were: Lawson and Levi Guilbeau Burial at the Green Oaks Memorial Park.
Michael Lee Fabre,
a resident of Erwinville, La. passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the age of 65. Michael worked as a superintendent for Turner Industries Group for 44 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching all types of sports and especially the LSU Tigers. Michael also loved cruising the coast and riding his tractor. Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ginger Jarreau Fabre; daughter, Kristian Fabre Steib and son-in-law, Evan Steib; grandchildren, Drake and Trace Steib. Preceded in death by his parents, Loretta Alexander Fabre and Lester J. Fabre; brother, Carl Fabre. The Mass of Christian burial was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Services conducted by Father Todd Lloyd. Entombment in Chenal Mausoleum. Pallbearers were Evan Steib, David Jarreau, Tyler Jarreau, Tony Guarino, John Hartley, Jesse Patin, Troy Vidrine and Mark Fabre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
