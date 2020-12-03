Carol Petite Jenks
Well done thou good and faithful servant. Carol Petite Jenks passed-away on November 24, 2020 from COVID 19 after having courageously battled Alzheimer’s and diabetes for many years. Born May 20, 1942, eldest of three, to Percy and Eula Mae Petite, Carol grew up in her hometown of Gonzales, Louisiana. She graduated from Gonzales High School in 1960 and then attended Baton Rouge Business College. Carol worked for 25 years as a secretary and bookkeeper for a local Baton Rouge architect. She also owned and managed Athletic Attic in Baton Rouge through the late 80’s and early 90’s. Carol was a loving and devoted mother of four children, two of whom were twin sons who were mentally challenged. She dedicated her life to making sure their needs were not just met, but that they were given every opportunity to live life to the fullest. Carol was determined to keep her sons active and working for Port City in Port Allen, Louisiana, as well as other activities outside of work to ensure they maintained full and productive lives. Carol is survived by her husband John Q. Jenks Jr.; two daughters, Romi Jenks-Dukaric and Amy Jenks; twin sons Jody and Trae; son-in-law Vincent Dukaric; and two grandchildren, Kade and Quin Dukaric. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Eula Mae Petite; and two brothers, Jim and Ralph Petite. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother that left her mark on all those who had the blessing of knowing her and she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Services of the Capitol Area or Charlie’s Place in Baton Rouge and Gonzales Louisiana. http://alzbr.org/donate/. Due to COVID 19, a private family “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.
Rose Ann Leger
was born May 20, 1925 in Palmetto, LA and passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Sunset, LA at the age of 95. Survived by her son Leonard Sonnier (Melissa) of Cankton, LA, daughters Brenda S. Parker (Al) of Port Allen, LA, Deborah S. Guilbeaux (David) of Sunset, LA and Maureen S. Smith (Kenneth) of Savannah, TN. She is survived by a sister, Rita L. Gerace; two brothers Levi and Junior Leger; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rose Ann was the seventh of twelve children and grew up in Bayou Current, LA. She was a 1945 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School, Ville Platte, LA. She retired with twenty eight years’ service from the Evangeline Parish Extension Homemakers as a Nutritionist Aid. She enjoyed cooking, watching all sports and traveling. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her first husband Murphy Sonnier of Chataignier, LA; second husband Elie Vidrine of Ville Platte, LA; parents, Louis and Lillian Vigie Leger of Palmetto, LA; sisters Agnes L. Dupree, Blanche L. Manuel, Cecile L. Schexnayder, Irene L. Vidrine and Ida L. Leger; brothers, Preston, Anthony “Slim” and Henry Leger. Pallbearers were her grandchildren and honorary pallbearers were the great-grandchildren. A visitation was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm with a funeral service to begin at 1:30 pm. Officiant was Father David Allen. A rosary service will began at 1:00 pm. Interment followed at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Heidi Cain of Audubon Hospice for her compassion and excellent care give to our mother. In lieu of flowers, it was her request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Earl Mitchell, Sr.,
age 77, departed this earthly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Bernadine Mitchell; 3 sons, Warren, Kenneth and Earl Mitchell, Jr.; 1 daughter, Simona Titus, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends attended his Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. and his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation 10:00 AM until service. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. LIVE RESPONSIBLY, LOVE UNSELFISHLY, WEAR YOUR MASKS!Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Avenue Port Allen, LA. 70767, 225-383-2001.
Sterling Wayne Boswell (aka Sam, Mack, Louisiana Grouch, H.D. Willie)
died at his home in Zachary on November 20, 2020 at the age of 93. He served the US Navy in the Pacific Theatre during WWII, had a long career in the poultry industry, was a purchaser at Associated Grocers, owned and operated Lynndale Supermarket in Brusly and practiced as a Notary Public at Apple Notary until his retirement at the age of 87. He is survived by a daughter Kathleen Parker (Frank) of Zachary,a son Barry Boswell (Lyn) of Williamson, Arizona, grandchildren Marc Powers, Angie Parker Rhyne, Christopher Boswell, Dustin Boswell, Haley Kalil and Sarah Boswell. He is pre deceased by wife, Margie Doggett Boswell, daughter, Sheila Jean Boswell, granddaughters, Melynda Ann Powers and Mandy Cara Boswell Sledge. He donated his body to Tulane Medical School in New Orleans and resisted supervision to the end. Many thanks to Audubon Hospice and Charlet Funeral home for their compassionate care.
Robert Jackson, III.,
entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a Welder. Survived by his wife, Vickie Jackson; parents, Robert Jackson, Jr. and Mary Jackson; daughters, Daphney D. Jackson and Quida Johnson; sons, Jacoby C. Jackson, Rodneil Bell, Robert and Garrod and Casper Williams; 9 sisters; 9 brothers and 10 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Johnny Griffin, officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Patricia Rodosta Walker,
a native of White Castle, Louisiana and former resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away November 28, 2020 at the age of 86 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Pat is survived by her children; Clint Walker of White Castle, Louisiana, Matt Walker of Brusly, Louisiana, and Tracy (Karen) Walker of Orange, Texas; her grandchildren, Chase Walker of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Jared (Casey) Walker of Fort Collins, Colorado, Christopher Walker of River Ridge, Louisiana and Austin Walker of Dallas, Texas; great grandchildren, Audrey and Margot Walker of Fort Collins, Colorado. She is also survived by a brother, Dr. Fred Rodosta of Opelousas, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband Welmer P. “Pinky” Walker, parents; Jake Cicio Rodosta and Evella Achee Cloutre Rodosta, all of White Castle and her sister, Catherine Rodosta Bajon of Baton Rouge. She was a talented entrepreneur, helped many as a Realtor, created a local sign business, sold beauty products, and was the bookkeeper for the family farm. She worked at Dow Chemical for many years. She loved her family and never knew a stranger. She will be missed.
