George “Huber”
Wilkinson,
a Louisiana native, passed from this earthly life October 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 pm, Tuesday, October 27, and a memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm, Wednesday, October 28, all at Lakeshore Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. Born in New Orleans September 25, 1935, Huber grew up there and on Poplar Grove, the Wilkinson family sugar plantation near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish. Huber is a graduate of Isidore Newman High School and Louisiana State University. He married several years after graduation, worked and lived on Poplar Grove, and was blessed with five beautiful children: Lisa, Moira, Leslie, George Jr and Dianne. In January 1980 he married the love of his life, Jane Spiller of Tyler, Texas. They lived in Barrowza House north of Port Allen until 1989 when he moved to Waco Texas to join Jane who had accepted a business opportunity there. Huber’s work history included the management of Monte Vista Farms, a family owned commercial cattle operation; public relations manager for The Dow Chemical Company at Plaquemine, LA; the LSU Alumni Federation where he served as Field Secretary, Alumni Fund Coordinator, Assistant Director; Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association as Executive Secretary; Greater Baton Rouge Home Builders Association as Executive Director; restaurant and catering service owner; and, after moving to Waco, as Executive Director of the Historic Waco Foundation. We, his wife, children and grandchildren, will truly miss his smile, humor and strong welcoming arms. He was a man of true grit and determination. His life challenges were met with integrity and perseverance. The legacy he will leave behind for his children, grandchildren and those yet to come will be his strong heartfelt values and love of all things family. Today we celebrate his life and all that made him unique and special. Huber was predeceased by his oldest daughter, Lisa Wilkinson LeJeune of Baton Rouge; father, Senator Horace Wilkinson III of Port Allen; mother, Dorothy Johnson Marchal of New Orleans, brothers Bobby Wilkinson and Horace Wilkinson IV of Baton Rouge. Survivors include his wife, Jane, and four children: daughters Moira Wilkinson Lee, Leslie Monique Wilkinson and Dianne Chauvin Wilkinson McNabb, and son George Huber Wilkinson, Jr (Cheryl), all of Baton Rouge/Addis; siblings Barry Wilkinson (Anita) of Port Allen and Billy Marchal (BeBe), Hank Marchal (Sue) and Mamsie Manard (John) of New Orleans; 11 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. A second funeral service will be scheduled in Port Allen/Baton Rouge next year when we can safely gather. The family respectfully insists that those attending Waco services wear facial mask and practice social distancing. The family thanks Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their loving care and kind accommodation for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ducks Unlimited or to a charity of choice.
Howard Harold D. Brown,
native of Bueche, LA, entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2020. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, October 24, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Anthony J. Cashiola
passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Port Allen, at the age of 92. He was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Port Allen. Anthony was a US Navy Veteran. He was a watch and jewelry maker and was the owner of Anthony’s Jewelers in Port Allen. He was a past member of the Eagles Club and Jaycee Organization. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, October 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Burial followed in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Anthony is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Aucoin Cashiola; three children, Harlan J. Cashiola and wife Janet B., Debra Abboud and husband Ronald, Tony Cashiola and wife Kym O.; grandchildren, Brittany and husband Brandon, Bronson, Brennan, Brea, Stephen and wife Samantha, Matthew and wife Wendy, Samuel and wife Sharon Ann, James and wife Olivia, and Chase; great-grandchildren, Eden, Maddox, Kaitlyn, Jaxon, Ellie, Byrnley, Abram and Adalyn. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Marino Cashiola; sister, Margaret Cashiola. Pallbearers were his grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Linda Dell Crane
Linda passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a retired massage therapist; resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine, LA. Linda was a two time breast cancer survivor and in honor of our mothers fight and Breast Cancer Awareness Month we invite friends and family to wear something pink. Visiting at First Baptist Church at Grace Point, 4200 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, LA 70767 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and will resumed on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Gray Pearson. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Jerilyn Breaux Sambrano, Kim Matthew Breaux, Troy Lee Breaux, and Jennifer Breaux Moran; eight grandchildren, John Sambrano, Christopher Breaux, Jeremy Sambrano, Kayla Breaux, Victoria Breaux, Cole Moran, Zachary Breaux and Joshua Breaux; four great grandchildren; siblings, Pauline and Eugene Schexnayder, Roberta Crane Free, Donna and Stanley Kinstley, and Daniel and Norma Crane; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Isabel Orillion Crane; son in law, Johnny Sambrano; brother, Robert Crane, Jr.; brother in law, Melvin “Elviro” Free, Sr. Linda was a faithful and dignified Christian who loved the Lord. She was a talented artist/writer. Linda loved her music, dancing and especially her family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Carol Bernard Mitchell
born November 26, 1961 and passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Carol was born in Baton Rouge, native of Port Allen and resident of Broussard. He was a 1979 graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. Carol enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, cooking, hunting, fishing and traveling. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years Melissa LeBoeuf Mitchell, children Tayler Mitchell, Bryce Mitchell, Kyle LeBoeuf and wife Lindsey, granddaughter Kathleen Ellery LeBoeuf, sister, Debra Marchal Eidson, sister-in-law Kathy LeBoeuf Mott and husband Joe, mother-in-law Barbara LeBoeuf, nieces and nephews Nikki and Blake Tanner, Ryan and Amber Eidson, Chris and Brandy Laughlin, Derrick and Sarah Laughlin, Krystal Laughlin, numerous cousins (too many to list), family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Eve Mitchell, father-in-law, Charles LeBoeuf, grandparents Oneil and Marie Cavaliere; brother-in-law Henry Eidson, Jr. Carol was a kind and loving person with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Michael Cain, Allison, Lori, and the rest of the staff at Cancer Center of Acadiana, as well as Dr. Pant, Dr. Nouri and the rest of the staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. A visitation was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 9-11 am at First Baptist Church of Lafayette on 1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501, with funeral services immediately following, conducted by Dr. James Pritchard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Lafayette at www.fbclaf.org/give. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Lafayette, 316 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, La., 337-837-9887, is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Vavasseur Mitchell
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will reward to me on that day- And not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Elaine Vavasseur Mitchell passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing in the Baton Rouge General, at the age of 89. She was born in Bachelor, grew up in New Roads and was a longtime resident of Port Allen. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, October 24, 9:30 to 10:40 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Entombment followed in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Jenny Hebert, Port Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Laurie Morse Mitchell, Pride; former son-in-law: Kenneth Hebert, Port Allen; eight grandchildren, Jordan Panepinto and husband Jared, Jacob Hebert, Heather Drye, Alesha Watts and husband Kenny, Hannah Brown and husband Nicholas, Rachel Braford and husband Will, Sarah Mitchell, and Benjamin Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren, Dominic and Lane Panepinto, Paige Drye, Madison Gainey, Avery and Andrew Watts, Joseph Brown, Charles Brown. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Elmer Lee Mitchell “Mitch”; parents, Louis and Amelia Sarazin Vavasseur, two sisters, Della Vavasseur David and Wavie Vavsseur Cline; five brothers, Milton, Kernel, Louis Jr., Herman, Floyd Vavasseur. Pallbearers were her son and grandsons. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge and The Butterfly Wing for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Freddie L. Queen Sr.,
entered into eternal rest October 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Survived by his wife, Linda Queen; daughter, LeRita Queen; sons, Jasper Queen, Freddie Queen, Jr. and Keith Jackson. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. The family had a private service on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Rev. David Franklin officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Susan Dianne Livingston “Miss Dianne” Sansone,
age 73, departed this Earth on April 25, 2020 in Zachary, LA. Due to COVID-19, her Memorial Service is now being scheduled. The Memorial Service for Susan Dianne Livingston “Miss Dianne” Sansone will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. at the West Baton Rouge Community Center located at 749 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen, LA. All family and friends are invited to attend with lunch being served after. **Face masks and social distancing are mandated by facility.**
James Paul
James Paul entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2020. Survived by his daughter; Starlett A. Speed; sisters, Elise Harris (Pearland, TX) and Beverly Forest (Baton Rouge, LA); brothers, Alvin Paul, Sr. (Pearland, TX) and Wallace Paul, Jr. (Denham Springs, LA); grandchildren, Janai Brue and Jonathan Brue, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Wallace, Sr. and Leola Basquine Paul. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation is Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, at Hall’s Celebration Center; 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Albert Turner officiating.
Norman Paul Franklin
Norman Franklin entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife, Willie Mae Franklin; 2 daughters, 2 son-in-laws; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Anthony D. Hurst, Sr. officiating. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA.
