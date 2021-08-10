Clarence Joseph
We celebrate the life of Mr. Clarence Joseph, affectionately known as “POPs” or “Little Clarence”. Mr. Joseph, born May 15, 1931 to the late Willis & Mary Woodfolk-Joseph of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life Monday, July 27, 2021. With parents of deep Christian faith, Mr. Joseph was baptized at an early age by the late George R. Clark at Nazarene Baptist Church. Mr. Joseph met the love of his life, Annie Mae Bryant, and they were united in holy matrimony November 26, 1955. To this union, five children were added: Cleveland, Shirley, Rita, Leonard and James Joseph. Mr. Joseph worked tirelessly for many years to ensure a proper upbringing for his children. He leaves to cherish his memories; His children, Cleveland Joseph (Sheeree), Shirley Joseph-Burton, Rita Joseph, Leonard Joseph and James Joseph (Lisa); seventeen Grandchildren, thirty-one Great-Grandchildren, four Great-Great Grandchildren; a host of Nieces & Nephews; a beloved Cousin, Mary Gail Mitchell; a Special Caretaker, Jerrie Ayio; his beloved Church Family; and many former co-workers and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until wake service at 6:00 p.m., Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd. Port Allen, LA. Religious service at 11:00 a.m., Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Sons. www.halldavisandson.com.
Gwendolyn R. Collins Popleon
entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2021. Survived by her daughter, Alana S. Collins and grandchildren, Kaylan Amacker, Crystal Collins and Christopher Collins. Visitation Friday, August 6, 2021 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, August 7, 2021 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Raymond Allen officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Anthony Walker
age 60, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 1, 2021, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jannie Coston Walker, maternal and paternal grandparents, and 1 nephew. Anthony leaves to cherish his memories his 4 children, Jermaine Walker of Texas, Krishina Wallace, Julian McCarver, and Tiara Walker of Alabama; his father, Alton Walker Sr.; 4 grandchildren, Makyla Walker, Jaxson Taylor, Julian McCarver Jr. and soon to be born Josiah Anthony Mayes; 7 sisters, Shirley Collins, Debra Roberts (Dwight), Nancy Bell (Eddie ), Earnestine Dillard (Mark), Aline Sampson, Rosalind Murray and Tina Walker; 5 brothers, Alton, Jr. (Linda), Joseph (Tracey), Tyrone, Eric, and Kenny Ray Walker; 1 aunt, Bessie Hughes; 2 uncles, Ike, Sr. and Charlie Coston; 1 Godchild, Dwayne Anthony Roberts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 11:00AM at Church of God, 3135 Ozark St., Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Visitation 10:00AM until service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions mask are mandatory. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001
Tiffany Nell Young
entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2021 at the age of 49. Survived by her daughter, Tempesett Daniels; sisters, Maude, Betty, Lorraine, Melissa, Lee and Helen Faye; brothers, Freddie and Frederick. Celebration of Life Service Monday, August 2, 2021, at 12:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Ronald Haynes officiating. Interment Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, White Castle, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Ramond Joseph Billups “The time of my ascension has come, I have fought the good fight, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at the day; and not to me only but unto all those that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Ramond Joseph Billups was born August 1, 1981 and received the ultimate transformation on August 1, 2021. Ramond was a big guy with a big heart who made a big impact in his community. He greeted everyone with a warm bear hug and big smile that will light up your soul. He had a beautiful soul and the epitome of what God’s people should look like. He had a zest for life. Ramond was an entrepreneur, and co-owner of Billups Construction. He graduated with the class of 2000 from Brusly High School in Brusly, LA, where he was a member of the football team. He was crowned homecoming king in 1999. He went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in sports medicine from University of Louisiana at Lafayette and his associates degree in Process Technology from Baton Rouge Community College. Ramond was an employee of Hexion Chemical Specialty in Geismar where he worked for 14 years. He will be missed by family and friends whose lives he touched with so many acts of kindness and generosity daily. He leaves a legacy to be cherished, laughed about, and talked about for years to come. Ramond leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shakita Lee Billups, mother Patricia Billups, father-in-law Horace (Alison) Lee, siblings Windell (Lakeka) Snearl, Jamie Woolfolk, Kevin Billups, and Reanna Billups, Sister-in-law Felisha (Sylvester) Dorsey, brother-in-laws Demorris Lee & Horace (Joyce) Hooker Jr., Aunts Julia Rogers (Godmother) Lydia Dorsey. Merelyn Bynum, Albertha Bynum, Carrie (Robert) Bradley, Beverly Lee, Wanda Bouvay, Carolyn (Joseph) O’Bear. Uncles Vernon (Sylvia) Bynum, Shannon (LaMesha) Bynum, Lyle (Wanda) Bynum, Darrell Bynum, Godfather Kenneth Rogers & a host of nephews, God-children, nieces, other relatives & friends. Ramond is preceded in death by his father Bruce K. Billups, mother-in-law Wanda C. Lee, Grandparents, Sylvester (Eva) Johnson, Sr., Alvin (Verna) Bynum, Sarah (Dan) Dorsey & Shirley Lee. Brother-in-law Bertrand Woolfolk, Uncles Larry Billups, Sylvester (Veronica) Johnson, Jr., aunt Jeannette Browder & niece Kayla Joy Billups. Visiting and Service at Nazarene Baptist Church, 6571 LA- 1 S Brusly, LA 70719 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, with the service beginning immediately afterwards at 2 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021. Conducted by Dr. Frank A. Jones III. Interment at Heavenly Gates of Baton Rouge. Funeral Home: Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA 70764. Please, send flowers to the funeral home on 8/13/2021 only. Special Note: The services are open to the public. However, due to Covid restrictions we will have limited seating to ensure we practice social distancing. Masks will be required to enter the church. In addition, we plan to stream the funeral services starting at 2:00pm Saturday, August 14, 2021 via Facebook Live @ https://www.facebook.com/ramond.billups. The Billups Family would like to thank you for your prayers, love and support!
Maryna Doiron
A loving, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Maryna Doiron, 94 years old, died on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. She was a long time resident of Brusly and parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She is survived by a son, Mark Doiron and his wife, Catherine; a daughter, Michelle Doiron Vasquez; grandchildren, Mark Doiron II and wife, Donna, Shannon Doiron, Ashley Mitchell and husband Cody, Alexandra Vasquez and partner Hien Nguyen, Marina Garza and husband Adan; great grandchild, Jackson Mitchell; and nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Cyril John Doiron, and her parents Nestor Humeniuk and Nadia Makarenko. Maryna loved her animals and had a joy for sewing, but mostly, she loved visiting with her many friends whom she considered family. She was a dear friend to many people and we will miss her a lot. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly, on Friday, August 6th, 12 p.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Earline O. King
entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2021 at the age of 82. Survived by her daughters, Veronica D. Odom and Catanya Odom Wilson; sons, Michael W. Odom and Will Odom; sisters, Ursula Allen of Baton Rouge, Glennie M. Griffen or Harvey, IL and Patricia Faye Harvey (Jesse) of Shelbyville, TN; brother, Kenneth Odom (Marcella) of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Kentrell Prophett, Nathan Odom, Adria Odom, Adrian Odom, Sr., Roy Johnson, Sr., Michael Wayne Odom, Jr. of Mississippi, Chase Wilson, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Wilson. Visitation Saturday, August 14, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. George C. Pierce officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.