Charles L. “Chuck” “Pops” Brunner
Charles L. “Chuck” and “Pops” Brunner passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Brusly at the age of 82. He was native of Pontchatoula and resident of Brusly. Chuck was an Army Veteran; he served in reconstruction after the Korean War. He was a retired pipefitter in the construction industry. Visitation was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, September 7th, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 p.m., conducted by Rev. Shawn Ostoj. Private entombment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Chuck is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia “Pat” Hebert Brunner of Brusly; two children, Kathy Russell and husband Terry and Ava Slay and husband Johnnie; two stepchildren; David Doiron and Debbie Doiron Martin and husband David; grandchildren, Brinnon Belle, Joshua O’Hearn, Evan O’Hearn, Trey Hardesty and wife Jessica, Sara Hardesty, Jacob Doiron, David Martin Jr., Allen Martin and Patrick Martin; four great-grandchildren, Mila Belle, Lilith Layton, Easton Hardesty and Grace Hardesty; one sister, Betty Vining. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Nober Brunner; siblings, Jeanette Stanga, Lucille Minton, William “Buck” Brunner, Albert “Bo” Brunner, Frances Brunner, Sybil Bardwell, Tommy “Smokey” Brunner and Ann Temple; a grandchild, Joshua Brunner. Chuck enjoyed fishing and was a Nascar fan. Please share memories at www.wilbert services.com.
Donald ‘Donnie’ Matherne
Donnie passed away unexpectedly in the company of family and friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 on Belle River at the age of 58. He was an extractor operator for Turner Specialty Services; resident and native of Port Allen, La. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Jimmy Womack. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife, Leslie DeJean Matherne; daughter, Amber Matherne Firmin and husband Cody; son, Steven Matherne and wife Amy; grandchildren, Ella Grace and Eli Firmin; sisters, Pamela Berry and husband Johnny, Mary “Suzie” Mabile, Sandy Young and husband Kenny, and Lois Webre and husband C.J.; brothers, Jim Matherne and wife Donna, and David Matherne and wife Cindy; mother in law, Bernadine “Deanie” DeJean; sisters in law, Phyllis Golmon and Sharon Landry and husband Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, James, Jr and Velma Rivet Matherne. Pallbearers were Jeff Johnson, Jimmy Matherne, Josh Webre, Chance Webre, Dane Cochran and Craig Cochran. Honorary pallbearers were Eli Firmin, Travis Matherne, Cody Chisolm and Justin Johnson. Donnie loved his grandchildren more than life and riding the 4-wheeler with Eli. He also loved hunting, fishing, restoring his 1979 Ford F-150 and riding his Harley with his podna’s. In the words of Donnie, “Sacré bleu!!” Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Arthur Clay “Sampson” Washington
Arthur Clay ‘Sampson’ Washington, a retired Roofer, Army Veteran and a member of Westgate Church in Port Allen, LA, passed away on September 5, 2019 at the Butterfly Wing Hospice facility of the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was 82 years of age and a resident of Port Allen, LA. Viewing at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services Friday, September 13 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Visiting at the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge at 8470 Goodwood Blvd. on Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am. Graveyard service held Monday, September 16, 11:00 am at the Louisiana National Cemetery at 303 West Mt Pleasant Road in Zachary, LA. He is survived by his children Jeffery, Melissa, Cynthia and Anthony Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife Gracie E. Washington and his parents Roena Galloway and Henry Washington Jr.
Darius T. ‘Bug’ Craig
Darius was a resident of Brusly and passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 26. Viewing on Friday, September 6, 2019, from Noon until 5pm at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services, visitation resumed on Saturday at Israelite Baptist Church, Brusly from 9am until service at 11am, conducted by Rev. Michael A. Otkins. He is survived by his wife, Tierra W. Craig; mother, Donna Craig Harrison; father, Bruce Harrison, Sr.; step-son, Logan Christopher Robin; four sisters, Blanda Craig, Kimberly Landry (Marcus), Shontell Harrison and Chasity Butler (Larry); brother, Bruce Harrison, Jr; five aunts, Brenda Kelly, Wanda Byrd (Elder Leon), Juanita Harrison, Gwen Harrison and Lori Harrison; three uncles, Myron Craig, Alston Craig and Anthony Harrison; great uncle, Calvin Craig, Sr.; two great aunts, Vivian Craig and Deloris Grimes and a host of other relatives and friends.
Laverne Hazel Woodham Evans
Laverne Hazel Woodham Evans, (affectionately known to her loved ones as “Mamaw”) a native of Newton, Mississippi who also resided in Laurel, MS: Stringer, MS; and Baton Rouge, LA, was called home to the Lord on August 29, 2019 in Baton Rouge at the age of 91, having lived a long, fruitful life as the ever-strong, quick-witted family matriarch. She cherished visiting and making conversation with those privileged enough to enter her life, forming and nurturing long-time friendships from those visits. Her internal strength, sturdy character and devoted faith served her well through the losses of her husband and both of her children, galvanizing her will to provide vast amounts love and support to her grandchildren as well as her supportive friends. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Earnest Maloye Evans, as well as her loving daughters Sue Ellen Evans Creel and Mary Ann Evans and son-in-law Troy James Creel. She is survived by daughter-in-law Susan Birdsong Creel, three grandchildren (Bradley Scott Davis and his wife Amy, of Walker, LA; Jeffery Evan Davis and his wife Micah of Roswell, GA; and Eric James Creel and André Bonin of Brusly, LA), three great-grandchildren (Christian Evan Davis of Walker, Jace Maloye Creel and Eli Troy Creel of Brusly - and her fourth great-grandchild - a girl - due in November, of Roswell), her devoted niece Diane Peters of Thibodaux, LA and nephew Bryce Evans of Mobile, AL. Burial Saturday, September 7, 2019 @ 1 pm in Lawrence Community Cemetery in Newton, MS. The Davis/Creel families most gratefully acknowledge the generous assistance provided by Maranda Bourgeois as well as the staffs at Sunrise Senior Living, Landmark and Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Joan Lousteau Henry (1937 - 2019)
Joan Lousteau Henry, 82, of Panama City, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019, after a brief illness. Throughout her life, Joan was a devoted wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and was very much loved and cherished by her family. Her beautiful spirit will remain in our hearts and memories. Joan was born and grew up in Addis and graduated from Brusly High School. She attended and graduated from LSU with a B.S. in Physics. Shortly after graduation, she married, began a family and eventually settled in Panama City. Joan was a very spiritual person and active in her church. She led Sunday School classes, Bible studies and prayer groups. She enjoyed painting and spending time with family: traveling, camping, the beach and special times in Addis.Preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Leola Lousteau, husband Eugene Henry, and brother Rodney Lousteau, Joan is survived by a brother, Paul Lousteau (Angela); her sister, Janet Bantuelle (Mickey); sister-in-law June Lousteau; her children: Becky Winterman (Bob), Kenny Henry, and Karen Wilson (Ron) and her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life was held at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, in Panama City, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2 PM, with interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in Joan’s name, to the Panama City Rescue Mission (www.pcrmission.org).
Willie Harmason
Willie Harmason entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2019 at the age 52. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 9:00 am until religious at 11:00 am, Capital Missionary Baptist Church, 5565 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA.
Frank Louis Gordon
Frank Louis Gordon entered into eternal rest at his home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 70. Frank was a loving brother, uncle, cousin, and friend and will be truly missed. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation will be held on August 31, 2019 from 8am until religious service begins at 10am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA.
Myrtle Jean Scott
Myrtle Jean Scott entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge, La. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Vance, Sr. and Louella Battiste. Mother of Nicole Scott (Andre’ Sr) Johnson and Albert J. Scott, Jr. Grandmother of Andre’, Jr., Chloe, and Nadia. Sister of Carl Vance Sr. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Jr. and Alvin Vance. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Everett Pruitt, officiating.
Pearlie Cooper Seaberry
Pearlie Cooper Seaberry entered into eternal rest on August 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by her 4 daughters; 2 sons; 3 sisters; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 9:00 am until religious service 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA.
Personna Franklin
Personna Franklin entered into eternal rest on August 30, 2019 at the age of 52. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, Little Zion Baptist Church, 1955 75th Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Gregory Cummings
Gregory Cummings entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2019 at the age of 64. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment St. Alma Cemetery, Lakeland, LA.
Esther Lynch Poirrier
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Esther Lynch Poirrier announces her passing on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Esther was a beautiful person inside and out. She was very loving and kind to all and will be greatly missed. She spent many years serving her community in the medical field as a nurse and an orthopedic physician’s assistant. A celebration of her life was held at Amana Christian Fellowship, 310 Milton Road, Maurice, LA at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The service was celebrated by her grandson, Pastor Jason Miller. Esther will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her family; husband, Armond Pete Poirrier of Baton Rouge LA; children, Michael Miller (Kathleen) of Baton Rouge LA, Harriet Jones (Terry) of Boulder CO, Leslie Lonidier of Waxahachie TX, Mona DeLatin (Donald) of Brusly LA; step children, Barrett and Nicole Lynch, Gregory Poirrier (Amy) of Gonzales LA, Kevin Poirrier (Lisa) of Church Point LA, and Eric Hammett of Gonzales LA; sister Yvonne Simar (George) of New Iberia, LA; sixteen grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Cleve and Lucy Roy, husbands Philip Miller and Newton Lynch, son-in-law Jimmie Lonidier, sisters Alverda LeJeune and Anna Reed, and great grandson Jeremy Paul Miller.
