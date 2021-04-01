Alex Sept Jr.
Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand. Isaiah 41:10 (NLT) Alex Sept Jr. was born on April 28, 1958 to Alex Sept Sr. and Emma Sept in Port Allen, La. He departed this life and went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. His devoted family and his firm belief in God supported him during his illness and ultimately gave him peace. Alex leaves his family and friends with many positive memories of him growing up in Port Allen. Alex worked as a general laborer and performed various jobs such as, construction work and mechanics. Alex is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Emma Sept Sr. 4 sisters, Sandra Gordon, Albertha Mitchell, Rosemary White and Shirley Davis. 1 grandson, Anfernee Holden 1 nephew, Irell Grant and 2 uncles, Johnson and Edward Toliver. Alex leaves to cherish his memories, 1 son, Alex Sept III. (Terry), of Port Allen, La. 3 grandchildren. 3 sisters, Edith Faye Grant, Emma Lee Sept, both of Port Allen, La and Marilyn Carter of Baton Rouge, La. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation Friday, March 26, 2021 at Professional Funeral Services 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, Louisiana 70767 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Kitsy Arnold,
a native of Port Allen, Louisiana, passed away on March 5, 2021 at the age of 76.
Cline J. Blanchard Jr.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith-Timothy 24:7. Cline J Blanchard, Jr. “Whistle”, peacefully transitioned from this life, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the age of 61; after a long, courageous, battle with cancer. He was a native and resident of Port Allen, La. He never met a stranger and had a heart for helping anyone in their time of need. He is preceded in death by his father, Cline J. Blanchard, Sr.; brother, Rusty Blanchard; grandparents, Cline B. Blanchard and Vivian Talbot Blanchard, Lucius Frank & Naomi Altazan Treuil. Cline is survived by two sons, David Todd and Corey Joseph Blanchard; his mother, Carolyn T. Blanchard; sisters, Teri Bergeron (Barry), Robin Blanchard Green (Dr. John Green), Suzanne Blanchard; brother, Guy Blanchard (Brandie); nieces, Brandi Ann Bergeron Peavy, Morgan and Charli Blanchard; nephew, Brock Blanchard; great niece, Heidi Blanchard and great nephew, Beau Peavy. Cline loved his family, his horses and spending quality time in Destin, Florida. We would like to extend the utmost gratitude to Dr. Michael Castine and his phenomenal staff at the Hematology & Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge who fought tirelessly along with Cline in his battle with cancer. Heartfelt thanks to Audubon Hospice for their prompt, caring and unwavering support to his family specifically Leslie, Lois, Tanya and Emily. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Peter Rumfola, Jr.
was born in Baton Rouge, La. on December 2, 1934 to Peter Rumfola, Sr. and Josephine Daquano Rumfola. He moved to West Baton Rouge Parish in 1935 and lived there until his death surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He is survived by 7 children, David P. Rumfola and wife Jenny Joffrion Rumfola, Daniel C. Rumfola and wife Deanie Roubique Rumfola, Belinda G. Booksh and husband M. Kyle Booksh, Michael A. Rumfola and Sandi Bourque, Frank K. Rumfola and Cheryl Cardelli, J. Ross Rumfola and Rae Clem, and Peter Rumfola, III and wife Kay Landry Rumfola; brothers, Jay and Philip Rumfola; sisters, Frances A. Antie and Theresa M. Sullivan; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Mary Gayle Rebelle Rumfola; a brother, Anthony Rumfola; his parents, Peter Sr. and Josephine Daquano Rumfola; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Linda Lavigne Rebelle; and one great-grandchild, Grayson Emma Rumfola. He was a loving, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Peter was a 1953 graduate of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.He was a US Army veteran serving time in Ft Bliss, Texas and Worms, Germany in a guided missile battalion. He retired from Cargill grain elevator as a maintenance supervisor in 1991 with 36 years of service. He served on West Baton Rouge School board and was a Eucharistic minister for 28 years at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland, LA. He also served on Pointe Coupee Electrical Co-op as director for 28 years representing District 5. He was an avid woodworker, passing his knowledge and work ethic on to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed a good day’s work and was most proud of his family. Visiting was held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday, March 26, 5 to 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Visiting continued on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland, celebrated by Fr. David Allen and con-celebrated by Father Todd Lloyd. Interment in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were his children. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Clarence C. Woods, Sr.
entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2021 at the age of 85. Survived by his wife, Rev. Iona S. Woods; children, Revettea D. Woods (Elder Danny R. Woods), Clarence C. Woods, II (Angela) and Dwight B. Woods (Brenda); grandchildren, Clarence C. Woods, III, Danny R. Woods, II, Candance Smith, Richard Smith and Chenise T. Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Lewis and Jeremy Slaughter, II. Visitation Saturday, March 27, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Union Baptist Church, 743 Gwin St., Brusly, LA. Pastor Johnny Johnson, Jr. officiating. The funeral service will be private. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Clifton J. Matherne, Sr.
passed away at age 92, in Katy, Texas on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born to James Wade Matherne, Sr. and Julia Daigle Matherne of Port Allen, La., Clifton was preceded in death by his four siblings; Margaret Matherne LeBlanc, Gertrude “Sis” Matherne Hicks, James “Bucket” Wade Matherne, Jr., Jacqueline “Jackie” Matherne Brabham, and his first wife and mother of his children, Margaret V. Prejean Matherne. Clifton is survived by his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Matherne LaBauve. Clifton is survived by his four children, Christine Broxson and husband Joseph of Sealy, TX, Beth Burkette, of Denham Springs, Clifton “Bo” J. Matherne, Jr. and wife Stacie, from Prairieville, LA, Andrew “Andy” P. Matherne and wife Paula of Port Allen; grandchildren; Casey Hensley and husband, Thomas; Christie Rae Broxson, Howard “Myles” G. Wright, III and wife Jessica; Zachary J. Wright and wife Chantel; Kaleigh Soileau and husband Steven; Dylan J. Matherne, Sarah Matherne, and Taylor Matherne; step-grandchild, Bonnie Chelette; ten great-grandchildren, J.T. and Wyatt Hensley, Camille, Mylee, and James Wright, Jameson and Jack Soileau, Evelyn G. Barton, Emma J. Smith; step-great-grandchild, Sadie Barker. Clifton is survived by his loving wife, Lois (Laverne) Taylor Matherne of 26 years, and her children, Stanley Smith and wife Rita, Elaine Rawstern and husband Gerald, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clifton served in the US ARMY during the Korean War, then began his lifetime career in the Education field for over 50 years; in both Louisiana as a Coach and Principal at Shady Grove High School, in Rosedale, La. and Principal at Catholic High Pointe Coupee in New Roads, La. He worked as a Teacher and Consultant for the Emotionally Abused High School Seniors at Mineral Wells High School, in Mineral Wells, Texas. Clifton retired from both State of Louisiana and State of Texas at age 73. Clifton known by many names throughout his long life of 92 years; BeBa, PawPaw, Chief, Coach, Mr. Matherne, Cliff, and Daddy. He was known for his sense of humor, his story-telling, his wise and honest advice, and his knowledge that has been passed down to all of his family, friends, former students, and colleagues. He was a big tall man that carried his confidence with him everywhere he went and with everyone he met. Clifton always had something to say for any situation. One of the best quotes that may describe him and his theory of life: “It must be remembered that the purpose of education is not to fill the minds of students with facts, it is to teach them to think” Quote by Robert Hutchins. A special thank you to the people at AMED Hospice in Katy, TX for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Evergreen Cottages (Magnolia House), in Katy, TX for being very accommodating and understanding during this time. There will be no funeral for Clifton Matherne, Sr. because of Covid-19 Virus conditions. Clifton’s final resting place will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Louisiana. The family requests that you send your prayers and any memories you had of Clifton to them, that would be much appreciated. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Milton A. Sam
Milton A. Sam entered into eternal rest March 9, 2021 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sam. We think about you always, We talk about you still, You have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remind, To Walk and guide us through our lives, Until we meet again. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday March 19, 2021 at 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am at Star Hill Baptist Church, 1400 N. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806.
Patricia Leblanc
Patricia Leblanc entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2021 at the age of 67. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, March 20, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA.
Charles Anthony Spooner, Sr.
Jesus said to his disciples, “Don’t be worried! Have faith in God and have faith in me. There are many rooms in my Father’s house. I wouldn’t tell you this, unless it was true. I am going there to prepare a place for each of you. After I have done this, I will come back and take you with me. Then we will be together.-John 14:1-3 (Contemporary English Version). Charles Anthony Spooner, Sr. was born February 5, 1934 in Arbroth, Louisiana to the late John and Creacy Williams Spooner. He was the sixth child born to this union. Charles was a lifelong member of the New Mount Zion Baptist Church of Arbroth, LA where he served faithfully as a Deacon. On March 5, 2021, the Lord called Charles home to be with Him. Charles leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted and loving wife of 51 years, Jacqueline B. Spooner, 11 children, 4 siblings, 7 siblings-in-law, 6 Godchildren, 22 grandchildren, 5 grandpets, 23 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings, a daughter, a grandson, a granddog, and other relatives and loved ones. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Funeral service will be held at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing prior to the service at 12:00 noon. Pastor Terry Lee Paul of the New Mount Zion Baptist Church of Arbroth, LA will be the officiant.
Jonathan Wessinger
Jonathan Wessinger entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2021 at the age of 50. Survived by his godmother, C. Marie Wessinger; son Ja’von Wessinger; godson, Alvin Watson, Jr.; sisters, Cherresa, Therresa and Ashley Harris; brother, Ashford Harris; aunts, Alfreda Watson and Velma Harris. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, March 20, 2021 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor James Grayson officiating. Inurnment at Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Clarance Joseph Fabre
Clarance Joseph Fabre, a native of Jarreau, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 88. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Mass and Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, 12:00 noon. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fr. Thomas F. Clark SJ. The funeral service on Monday will be Private. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be required. Live streaming will be available on both You Tube and Facebook at Immaculate Conception BR. Clarance is survived by his loving family, wife of 65 years, Viola Fabre; six children and their spouses; Diana Fabre, Debra Fabre, Clarence M. Fabre and wife Diane, Gwen Fabre and husband James, Monica Fabre, Patrick Fabre and wife Norma; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Justin Fabre; two sisters, Velma Rosaya and Mary Diane Louis and husband Ronald; one brother-in-law, Moses Samuel; a trusted friend, Nathaniel Bradley, and a host of loving relatives and Friends. He was a wartime Veteran and Patriot to his Country and the Patriarch of the family. He retired from Delta Airlines in 1993. Above all, he was a man of great faith and the best and most precious gift that God has ever blessed us with. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in memory of Clarance J. Fabre, to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1565 Curtis Street, Baton Rouge LA 70807. Online donations can be made at https://immaculateconceptionbr.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/ParishStewardship/donate.
Rev. John Henry Joseph, Sr.
Rev. John Henry Joseph, Sr. leaves to cherish his memories four daughters, Janice (Larry) Anderson, Deadria (Calvin) Anderson, Ruthier (Milton) Miles and Irish Joseph (Tyree Domino), extended daughter April Thibodeaux, and four sons, John (Collette) Joseph Jr., Warren (Alfredia) Joseph, Sherman (Cora) Joseph, and Brent Joseph. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Friday viewing at Hall Davis, 58790 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine LA 70764, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Spiritual services 12 noon Saturday at Little Zion B.C., 61775 Bayou Jacob Road, Rev. Frankie L. Boyette. Masks required and social distance for both services.
