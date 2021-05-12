David Sr, Charles H. Charles
passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was 76. Charles was a resident of Brusly and a retired Senior Lab Technical at Copolymer. He was a Veteran of the National Guard. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen. Service conducted by Rev. Tom Shepard. Interment at Chenal Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Sandra Brignac David; 2 sons: Charles H. David, Jr. and Chad Allen David; brother: Teddy David; 2 sisters: Kathleen Scott and Susan Thomas; 4 grandchildren. Internet: Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Destin Trevon Dawson was born June 5, 1993 to Ken and Barbara Dawson. He grew up in West Feliciana Parish. Destin loved sports and played football, basketball and ran track. He graduated from West Feliciana High School in 2011 and then attended Louisiana Tech University. Destin was a kind, generous, respectful young man that loved people. He was always willing to help anyone that needed it. Destin was a member of God’s Children Ministries WCC in Port Allen, LA, where he gave his life to Christ and was baptized by the late Pastor Calvin Veal Sr. His faith was affirmed on his hospital bed in Daytona Beach Florida. Destin worked for Sun Industries, Addis, LA, where he was loved, respected and admired by his managers and coworkers. Destin leaves to cherish his memories, a son, Blaise Brown Dawson; his parents, Ken and Barbara Dawson; and brother, Christian (Chelsea) Dawson. 8 uncles, 2 aunts, and a host of other relatives and close friends. Destin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Lucille Washington and his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Alice Dawson. Destin took off his mortality and put on immortality on April 30, 2021 and we rest in knowing that he is now in the arms of his Heavenly Father. Visitation at First Baptist Church St. Francisville, LA, 12404 LA Hwy 10. Visitation continued at God’s Children Ministries, 1616 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA from 10:00 am until a private funeral service at 11:00 am.
Bynum Jr., Oluis “Popee”
‘Popee’ entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Center on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was a 90 year old life long resident of Brusly, Louisiana. Funeral service will be held at Greater Pilgrim Rest B.C., Plaquemine, Louisiana, Rev. Clyde McNeil, pastor, on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 am(no viewing); interment at Antioch Church Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Bynum; stepson, Nathan Jefferson; host of other relatives and friends. Masks and social distancing is required. He was a member of Antioch B.C. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Charles “Greg” Andre passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Center, at the age of 74. He was a native of Erwinville, longtime resident of Port Allen and current resident of Erwinville. He was a retired maintenance supervisor and former employee of Ethel Corp. Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Thursday, May 13th, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Greg is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eileen Hebert Andre; their children, Stephen Andre and wife Anne Burson, Cindy Andre David and fiancé Brendon Collins, Joycie Andre Collie and husband Randall Collins Jr. all of Erwinville; five grandchildren, Brandon Michael David and wife Katelyn, Devan Joseph Collie and wife Sarah, Kathryn Andre Pinion and husband Jacob, Megan Elizabeth Collie and Sarah Elise Andre; five great-grandchildren, Amelia Grace Melancon, Sutton Grace Collie, Birkleigh Wren Collie, Evelyn Rose Pinion and Evangelyn Grace Pinion; two sisters-in-law, Carol and Janice; brother-in-law, Joel Hebert and wife Janice; sister-in-law, Ollie Hebert Speights and husband Joe and numerous nieces and nephews; Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Sr and Maude Bueche Andre; siblings, Earl Andre Jr, Randall J. Andre Sr and Patrick “Lee” Andre; and son-in-law, Michael “Brent” David. Pallbearers will be Brandon David, Devan Collie, Randall Andre Jr, Jeffrey Andre, Benjamen Speights and Jacob Pinion. Greg was a volunteer at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Food Bank, former member of Port Allen Lions club, and former 18 year member of Cinclare Hunting Club. He was a devoted husband and family man who loved to grow veggies and share them with others. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Greg’s lifelong friend, Carlton Brantley and wife Toni, for the many fun adventures and to their neighbors, for their friendship and support. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Martin, Steven Anthony
Steven Anthony Martin was born in White Castle, Louisiana to Manuel Ross Martin and Ann Dolores Dupuy Martin. He was 69, a resident of Erwinville and went to meet our Lord on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Steve was multi-talented and wore many hats in his lifetime. He was a journalist, hair designer, cantor and artist. His true passion was music and his aim was perfection. He introduced himself to his cousin’s guitar at age 5. He formed his first band at age 13. He was a leader or member of a multitude of bands over his lifetime. He was a singer with a wide range and a showman who lit-up the stage. He was a multi-instrumentalist, wrote music and was a lyricist. Adept in any musical genre, his songlist was broad and extensive. Intelligent and quick-witted, he had a vibrant personality and never knew a stranger. He was open, energetic, and quick to smile and bring someone in to his circle. He was a student of life and always aware of world issues. He was a hippie at heart. Steve was a dedicated family man. He had a patient style and was a hands-on Dad. He adored his granddaughter, Amelia, she was the twinkle in his eye. And even at 20 months he was the twinkle in hers. Survived by the love of his life, Gloria Jane Genusa, they were true soulmates. Also survived by his loving son, Zachary, daughter-in-law, Gabrielle, and angelic grand-daughter, Amelia Martin. Mother and Father-in-law, Gloria M. Genusa and Judd Dukes. Two sisters, Celeste (Glynn Perera) Martin, Heather (Scott) Martinez. 6 brothers, Brent (Jan) Martin, Brad (Toni) Martin, Gaylen (Tracie) Martin, Mark (Janet) Bergeron, Bruce (Cindy) Bergeron, Theodore Bergeron. 3 sisters-in-law, Rose (Kelvin) Stone, Susie (Leonard) Guillory, Tina Genusa, brother-in-law Carmello (Janice) Genusa Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews, and life-long friend and matchmaker Les Ann Kirkland. Preceded in death by parents Manuel Ross Martin and Ann Dolores Dupuy Martin, Stepfather Theodore Bergeron and sister, Sherry Prejean. Mass of Christian Burial held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00AM, celebrated by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Interment at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, La. Pallbearers were Brent, Brad, Gaylen, Ross, Jude and Hayden Martin and Chase Bergeron. Honorary pallbearers were Huey and Troy Martin, Wayne Dupuy and Judd Dukes.
