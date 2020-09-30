Kenneth Paul Bohne
was born on October 24, 1976 in Baton Rouge and passed away on September 17, 2020 in Mandeville. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and again on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen. Entombment at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lakeland. Ken dedicated his professional life to help comfort and heal the sick. He earned his degree in nursing with honors from Southern University in Baton Rouge, where he was recognized with the Faculty Award for his nurturing bedside manner. He worked in the ER and ICU at numerous local hospitals and had recently been named Director of Nursing at Avenues/Townsend Center of New Orleans. Though his career was in a scientific field, he saw the world through an artist’s eye. Ken was a colorful and humorous storyteller with a quick wit. He enjoyed playing his treasured baby grand piano and had a beautiful singing voice, which was especially captured as he sang the Ava Maria. He composed original music, enjoyed painting, and was an avid traveler. Ken was also a devoted Roman Catholic who served as a eucharistic minister. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Mix of New Roads and Clyde J. Bohne, Sr. and Rita Bueche Bohne of Bueche; his close friend, Julian Montano of Colombia; and several beloved aunts, uncles, and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Alice Mix Bohne of New Roads; his father and stepmother, Clyde J. Bohne, Jr. and Pat Donahoe Bohne of Prairieville; his brothers Clyde J. Bohne, III (Kelly) and Robert Bohne; as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends and coworkers. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Ramona Deborah Bynum
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4-7. Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Last week, Ramona Deborah Bynum, a native of Brusly, LA entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family in Baton Rouge, LA. After 65 years of an amazing life, she rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Ramona was born November 24, 1954 as the 7th child to the union of Vanderbilt and Daisy Thomas Bynum in New Orleans, LA. Ramona was educated in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System and attended Southern University A&M College. She was baptized by the late Reverend Smith at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, in Brusly, LA where she sang in the choir for several years. Ramona D. Bynum fondly known to many as “Mackie” was a caring devoted daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and especially a loving mother to her 2 daughters she independently raised. Ramona worked at State Times and Morning Advocate for many years before transitioning to the public sector. She retired from Southern University A&M College in the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Services. Ramona is survived by two loving and devoted daughters, Bridgette Bynum Coleman (Brian), and Bianca “Brooke” Bynum Jones (Jerome); Her loving grandchildren, Bria Kamille Coleman, Harper Brooke Jones, and Jordan Jones.; six siblings, Jacqueline Ayo (Lindsey), Port Allen, LA; Sheila Bynum, Brooklyn, New York; Vanderbilt Bynum, III, Brusly, LA; Linda Holmes, Plaquemine, LA; Mary Craig (Kevin), Brusly, LA; and Melody Bynum, Addis, LA; one God son, Terrence West, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She also leaves several incredibly special people and dear friends, Gloria Walker, Rhonda Grace, Linda Wilkins, Gloria Ingram, and Lyle Morgan. Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Vanderbilt Bynum, Jr. and Daisy Thomas Bynum; a grandson, Kobe Kentrell Jones; two brothers, Charles E. Bynum and Troy Bynum, Sr.; three sisters, Jennifer Bynum, Catherine Allen, and Brenda LeJeune and a host of other relatives. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:00 pm until religious service at 3:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Milton Byrd
entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2020 at the age of 68. Survived by his wife, Clara Marie Hawkins Byrd; three sons, Reginald (Senovia) Cossett, Travis Byrd of Baton Rouge, LA and Milton Byrd, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; stepdaughter, Christy Hawkins of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers, Clifton Byrd of Baton Rouge, LA and Phillip A. Byrd of Shreveport, LA; two sisters, Delores Byrd of Alsen, LA and Doris Nell Byrd of Baton Rouge, LA; one aunt, Rosa Lee Hunter of Port Allen, LA; and eight grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Gil Wright, Officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Rosemary Broussard Doming
died September 23, 2020 at The Guest House in Baton Rouge at the golden age of 96. Rosemary was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a retired housewife. She grew up in Plaquemine, LA and at a young age, she and her brother would be seen in Plaquemine Bayou swimming. She met the love of her life and would spend time swinging on the front porch of her parent’s home. She married Manual on December 23, 1941 and traveled with him to various army bases until he left for WWII, where he served from D Day to the end of the European campaign. They returned to their home in Baton Rouge, raised their 4 daughters where Manuel worked for Exxon Refinery until his retirement. Having a large vegetable garden, there were many happy occasions with the family and friends during harvest time. She enjoyed cooking the Sunday dinners and spending time with her family. She had many interests, was a business owner and enjoyed playing cards with her lady friends. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Ganter, Baton Rouge, Debra and Harry Landry, Port Allen, and Pam and Ronny Dougherty, Zachary; son-in-law, Ron Harrelson, Zachary; and six grandchildren, William Gray Warrington and his wife Renee, Misty Hanks and husband Jason, Brad Hanks, Brent Harrelson, Cody Dougherty, Mindy and Stephen Delano; one great-granddaughter, Amber Dougherty; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Manuel Peter Doming; daughter, Toni Harrelson; parents, William Broussard and his wife Rose Templet Broussard; a grandchild, Casey Dougherty; and one brother, William Broussard and his wife Carmen. A resident at the Guest House for many years, she always had something to say to anyone who would pass her in the hall where she spent most of her days. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the staff at the Guest House for the many years of taking care of her. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9:00 am until the service at 11:00 am, officiated by Deacon Shelley Joseph. The graveside service and burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Florence Marie de Guibert Jones
Florence passed away at her home in Port Allen on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She spent her early years in Metamora, IL moving to Angleton, TX as a young girl. After meeting the love of her life, Charlie Jones, they transferred to Port Allen where they raised their family. Florence will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A procession left Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, Sept 28th at 10:30 a.m. to travel to a graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Gray Pearson. Florence is survived by her children, Karen Jones, and Charla Hunt and partner Rick Brinkerhoff and his two children, Lindsey and Laura; son-in-law, Duncan Buie and partner Dianne; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Buie Frank, Jennifer Buie Butler and husband Kevin P. Butler, Col USA, Lauren Hunt Hymel and husband Jeigh Michael Hymel, Tyler Hunt, LT USN; seven great-grandchildren, Duncan, Grace, Hannah, Connor, Mason, Julianne, and Janie; half-siblings, Linda Albright and husband Steve, and Helen Sue Veselka and husband Jimmie. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Charlie” Edward Jones; daughter, Marilyn Buie; parents, E. Elwood and Cecil Wolpert de Guibert. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Deorlis Nelson for the love, support and care that she gave not only to Florence but to her entire family. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Coliesa Kay Lee McMillian
Coliesa a loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Crossing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 41. She was a resident of St. Francisville and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Glinda Kelley. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughters, Hannah and Sadie Gail Marie McMillian, Kadelynn Lee and Victoria Noel Lee Courville; parents, Jerome and Sadie Courville; sisters, Dwanna Peavy, Wanda Perron husband Bradley, Mary Gaspard and husband Quinton, Mendi Courville, Melissa Johnson and husband Seth, Amber Courville and husband Jullian and Lisa Young; brothers, David Lee, Tadpole Lee and wife Brandie, Tommy Lee and wife Mara, James Ivy Lee, Shawn Henry and Ivy Joe Lee. Preceded in death by mother, Reba Kay Lee; father, Homer Lee, Jr.; sister, Miranda Herline and nephew, Ethan Henry. Pallbeares will be Clyde McMillian, Tommy Lee, Ivy Joe Lee, Bryce Courville, Shawn Henry, Bradley Perron, Seth Johnson and Justin Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Lee, Jerome Courville and Homer Lee, III. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Norman Smith
a native of Port Allen, he passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 43. Arrangements are pending at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Myrtis Evelyn Jones Cureington,
age 81, of Winnsboro, LA, gained her angel wings on Friday morning, September 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 22, 1939, in Winnsboro, LA to the late Andrew and Carrie Potter Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Jackson (BJ); siblings, Luther Jones, Ruby Austin, Bonnie Wallace Torrey; stepchildren, Barry Paul Jackson, Charlotte Robinson, and Jymme Lynn Miley; and brother-in-law, William “Poochie” Cureington. Myrtis was a supervisor at The Morning Advocate in Baton Rouge for 32 years. After retiring she enjoyed planning weddings and receptions. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro where she was a circle leader and a member of Pearl’s Sunday School class. She enjoyed playing pokeno, working in the yard, hunting, and fishing, and was a devoted LSU and Saints fan. She enjoyed spending time at the ballpark watching her grandchildren play. She was an excellent cook and especially loved to cook Thanksgiving dinner for all of her family. Myrtis is survived by her husband, Jimmie Cureington; her three children, Keith Holley (Angela) of Brusly; Donnie Holley (Teressa) of Addis; and Penny Lee of Archibald; step children, Tim Jackson (Gemme) of Breaux Bridge; and Necci Gregory (Tim) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Shane Holley (Megan); Shaun Holley (Chelsea); Seth Holley (Kate); Martin Maley, II; William Maley; William Holley (Andi); Georgia Woodruff (Larry); Bobby Spinks (Brittany); Danny Spinks; Hunter Lee; Stoney Lee; Jamie Meares (Jeff); Chad Gregory; Walter Gregory; and Sarah Jackson; brothers-in-law, Charles Cureington (Dixie) of Winnsboro; David “Teeny” Cureington (Sally) of Philadelphia, Miss.; sisters-in-law, Pat Cureington; Regina David of Harahan; and Pearl Bryant of Walker; great grandchildren, Braysen, Brooks, and Paisley Holley; Jack and Carmen Holley; Kaden and Drake Holley; Landry Berthelot; Keean, Mealia, and Chasity Woodruff; Samara Spinks; and one Holley baby on the way. Visitation at First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro, LA on Monday, September 28 from 8:30 – 10:30 am with a Memorial Service at 10:30 am. Interment at Coldwater Cemetery in Natchitoches, LA at 4:00 pm. The family would like to thank Carolyn Jackson, her play daughter, for all her care and love. The family would also like to thank Hospice TLC, the nurses, and the aides for their special loving care.
Shalitha Joy Griffin Ross
entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 41. Survived by her spouse, Edward Ross; mother, Gloria Delone; daughters, Ariel Griffin and Keyeara Franklin; sisters, Ida Mae Griffin and Ranesha Jackson; sister-in-law, Deborah McGrew; grandson, Derrick Franklin. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 9:00 am until religious service 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Evonne Dunn officiating. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Bueche, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Randy Scott LeBlanc
Randy passed away in Port Allen at his mother’s residence on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 56. He was a native of Port Allen and lifelong resident. Randy was a former Ergon employee in the Petroleum Industry and avid LSU fan. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, September 30th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with graveside service in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Please wear your LSU colors to celebrate Randy’s life to the visitation. Randy is survived by his mother, Glenda Demoulin LeBlanc; daughter, Rebecca A. LeBlanc; son, Dillon S. LeBlanc; siblings, Sammy LeBlanc, Bonnie LeBlanc Denstel and husband Carey, and Ricky LeBlanc and girlfriend Charlotte; fiancée, Lisa A. Beard; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special four legged pal, Cooter. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Lester S. LeBlanc and niece, Kayla D. Everette. Pallbearers Dillion LeBlanc, Jay Riviere, Phil Porto, Derrick LeBlanc, Dalton LeBlanc and Brian LeBlanc. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kathy Miller, Lee Ann Weber and Hospice Nurse, Ann and fiancée, Lisa Beard. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.