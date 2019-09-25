Ernest L. Jones
Ernest entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2019 at the age of 68. Survived by his daughters, Katina (Samuel) Patterson and Jericka (Michael) Arienmughare; sons, Earnest (Natasha) James, Jr. and Kenny (Adrieanna) Brooks; sisters, Nellie Vallery and Josie (Louis) Critney; brother, Rev. Larry (Debbie) James; grandchildren, Earnest James, III, Tahj Patterson, Natyra James, Tamia Patterson, Ian James and Kinsley James. Preceded in death by his parents, Doc & Sylvia James. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Larry James, officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Isiah Henderson Williams
Isiah Henderson Williams passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home in Port Allen, Louisiana. He was a longtime native and current resident of Port Allen, Louisiana. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis of Port Allen. Minister Burnell Williams, officiating. Interment at Lady of the Knight Cemetery in Port Allen, LA
Janet D. Alleman
Janet D. Alleman passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 68. She was a retired Social Worker with the State of Louisiana; resident and native of Port Allen, La. A memorial visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5 to 8pm. She is survived by her sons, Jason and Jared Foreman; brothers, Jeffrey D. and Barry J. Alleman; niece, Angie Alleman Welch; nephew, Kevin Alleman; cousin, Cheryl Ann Braud; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Cleve and Mae Belle Felps Alleman; ex-husband, Jim Foreman; and sister in law, Johna Alleman. Janet was a 1969 graduate of Port Allen High School; she continued her education at LSU before transferring to University of Arkansas where she earned her Bachelor Degree. She loved animals, her pets and enjoyed drawing and painting in her spare time. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Joyce Arnold (1954 - 2019)
Joyce Arnold, 65, entered eternal rest September 13, 2019 at her home in Scotlandville. Visitation Thursday September 19, 2019 from 9am-11am at Hall Davis Funeral Home. Interment in Southern Memorial Garden cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Arnold; Children, Quincy Arnold, Gary Arnold, Shanda Arnold, Rhonda Arnold all of Baton Rouge, LA, two sisters Neomi (Micheal} Leachmen, Port Allen, LA, Rosa Lee Wright, Kansas City, Missouri; three brothers: Hymel Pollard, Kansas City, Missouri, Lionelle (Betty) Pollard of Baker, LA Curtis (Barbara) Pollard of, Baton Rouge. Seven grandchildren and a host of nephews and other relatives and friends.
