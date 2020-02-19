Neville Allen
Neville Allen, a resident of Port Allen, departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 22. Visiting at Fisher of Men Tabernacle, Port Allen, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service time 10 a.m. Interment in Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, in charge of arrangements www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Oliver ‘Teeny Boy’ Jones Jr.
Oliver “Teeny Boy” Jones Jr., a native of Bayou Goula, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2020 at the age of 82. He served 50+ years at the Labor Local Union 1177 and was formally a Councilman of Port Allen. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, February 21, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am Hope Community United Methodist Church, 4260 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor H. Louis Jones officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Oliver “Teeny Boy” Jones, Jr. Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 41701, Baton Rouge, LA 70835. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Sarah Morrow ‘Mama Sarah’ ‘Maw Maw’ Rodrigue (1937 - 2020)
Sarah Morrow “Mama Sarah” “Maw Maw” Rodrigue passed away peacefully at her home in Port Allen on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by her family, at the age of 82. She was a native of Maringouin and a resident of Port Allen. Sarah was a homemaker who filled her home with love. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, on Sunday, February 16th, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, February 17th, at Holy Family Catholic Church 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Sarah is survived by her husband of 39 years, Adelin “Rod” Ernest Rodrigue of Port Allen; three children, Frank Mistretta (Anne), Daryl Mistretta (Angie), and Melinda LaBauve (Darius); two siblings, Bill Morrow(Alta), Josie Burch (Jerry); sister- in-law, JoAnn Morrow; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. Sarah was preceded in death by her first husband, Ciro “CJ” Mistretta; father, Frank Morrow; mother, Lena Bossom Morrow Jarreau; an infant sister; brother, Sam Morrow. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Owen Lee Marchand (1934 - 2020)
Owen Lee Marchand passed away at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on February 12, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a native and resident in Brusly. Owen was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired as Sgt. Owen Lee Marchand from the Baton Rouge City Police Department in 1984. After retirement, Owen worked at the West Side Golf Course and as a driver for the railroad. Visitation Monday, February 17th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Burial in the church cemetery. Owen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Ann Triche Marchand; three children, Roxann Marchand Thompson and husband David of Denver, CO, Andrew Lee Marchand and wife Margaret Rachal of Plaquemine, Christopher Marchand and wife Mary Brumfield of Baton Rouge; two grandchildren, Gena Huxen and husband Ben, and Brandon Lee Marchand and wife Paige Verret Marchand; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Clara Huxen, Ava and Drew Marchand; one sister, Louise Reynolds of Baton Rouge; one niece, Kathleen Reynolds Polito and husband Anthony; one great-nephew, Matthew Polito. Owen was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ella Doiron Marchand. Owen liked to travel by Amtrak and was a train enthusiast. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Harry Hebert
Harry Hebert passed away peacefully at Ochsner Iberville surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 69 after a courageous 5 year battle with ALS. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Turner Industries at Georgia Gulf; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, LA. A US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam era. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9 am until services at 11 am, conducted by Rylan Choate. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his fiancé, Karleen Guercio; daughter, Amber Hebert; precious granddaughter, Ivy Choate; loving grandson, Connor Larouere; loving granddaughters, Abigayle and Audrey Lacy, and Emma and Olivia Guercio; sisters, Peggy Mora and husband Benny and Betty Ann Grissom; special friends, Billy and Brian Chandler; godchildren, Courtney Quatrevingt Lockwood, Darryl Crowson and Bret Hebert; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Percy, Sr. and Sue Boudreaux Hebert; sister, Susie Hebert Crowson; and brothers, Percy Hebert, Jr. and Ricky Hebert. Harry was a member of the American Legion Post 167, the Elks Lodge, the Backroad Bikers and the Last Limb Hunting Club. Special thanks to his two caregivers Rhonda and Candie for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to ALS Foundation. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Laura Williams
Laura Williams entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Survived by her 2 sons, Lionel Williams and Carrin Williams; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery.
Marvin Cordaro Jarreau
Marvin Cordaro Jarreau entered into eternal rest on February 8, 2020 at the age of 31. Survived by his parents, Marvin and Mona Jarreau; daughter, Laiah Porche; son, Jace C. Jarreau. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 5354 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Tat Hoang officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Loraine Randle
Loraine Randle entered into eternal rest February 4, 2020. Survived by daughters, Phyllis Woods, Asalee, Cynthia and Stacey Stewart; sons, Deryon Stewart and Joshua Randle; sister, Catherine Georgetown; brother, William Rogers. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Road, Brusly, LA. Pastor George C. Pierce Officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery Brusly, LA.
Augustus C. Collins
Augustus C. Collins entered into eternal rest on February 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Survived by his sister, Janice Mae Williams and brother, Alexander Collins. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Minister Lloyd Peter Collins officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Sabrina Ann Kimble
Sabrina Ann Kimble entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2020 at the age of 34. Survived by her special friend, Tony Lathers, mother, Sylvia Kimble, daughter, Gabrielle Ruffin, sons, Geremiah Ruffin and Tyler Kimble, half brothers, Antonio and Kedrick Beachmam, 3 furry friends, Ace, Bobby and Bré. Preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Kimble, grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Mable (Dargon) Gremillion, aunts, Leticia Austin and Shirley Harlaux, special friend, Vernell Ruffin. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until funeral mass at 12:00 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Hwy. 416, Lakeland, LA. Father Todd Lloyd officiating. Entombment Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery.
