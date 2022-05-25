Billie Allen Hatfield
passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Christina Nursing Home and Rehab in Pineville, at the age of 76, where he joins his loving wife of 34 years, Margie Cates Hatfield. He was a native of West Monroe and long-time resident of Port Allen. A private service will be held at Grace Memorial Park. Billie was a retired carpenter. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy H. Collier and husband Darrel; three step-sons, Tommy Sproles and wife Rhonda, Curtis Cates and wife Tammy, Johnny Cates and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Rebekah and Vandy, Tommy and wife Renee, Beau and wife Tiffnee, Kodey and wife Brittany, Kalin, Jarod, Tanner and Britni, Tristian and Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Malerie and husband Trenton, Bryce, Destiny, Jase, T.J., EmmaLee, Cadence, Dillion, Gavin, Peyton, Isabella, Ada Rae-Ann, Ollee Ruth, Kacen Allen; great-great-granddaughter, Aubree-Ann on the way. Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Cates Hatfield; parents, Bufford and Rome Hatfield; 4 brothers; 1 sister; son, Billy Hatfield Jr.; great-grandson, Tristan Collier. Special thanks to St. Christina Nursing Home and Comfort Care of Alexandria. Special thanks to Jessie, LaTasha, Laurynn, Lanetra and Mrs. Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilbert Funeral Home. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Charlotte Julie Lefebvre, 77, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Charlotte was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 4, 1944 to George Raymond and Louise Gatz Lefebvre of Port Allen, LA where she spent most of her life. Charlotte was a proud graduate of LSU. After graduation, she joined the Peace Corps and spent her time in India, later teaching in Sulphur, LA and ending her teaching career as a home economics teacher at LCIW. Charlotte will be remembered for her passion for LSU sports, devotion to her cats and her love of travel.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 20th, celebrated by Rev. Cary Bani. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Louise, brother, George “Zip” Lefebvre; infant brother, David Lefebvre; her sister, Claire and brother-in-law Belvin F. Bergeron; nephew, Gordan “Bubba” Lefebvre; and great nephews, Dustin and Tanner Bergeron. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Emma Lee Pourciau Lefebvre; nieces and nephews, Lynette Hebert, Debbie Schexnaildre, David Bergeron, Amy Terrell, Gisele Allement, Yvette Collins, Brian Bergeron, Gigi Lefebvre, Brett Bergeron, and Germain Wall; and many great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or an animal charity of your choice. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Ernest Wheeler
entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2022 at the age of 61. Survived by his daughters, Ashley Wheeler, Shelby Wheeler and LaKeisha Wheeler; sons, Cornelius Wheeler and Shelton Wheeler; sisters, Joyce McGinnis and Beverly Wheeler; brother, Darryl Wheeler; grandchildren, Shelton Wheeler, Jr., Skylar Wheeler, Aria Wheeler and Nolan Wheeler. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly, LA. Rev. Dr. George C. Pierce. Interment Word of Truth New Life Center Cemetery, Bayou Goula, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Jesse Anderson Jr.
age 53, born July 17, 1968 to the late Jesse Sr and Lillian Little Anderson. He was a resident of Addis, La departed this life on Thursday May 5,2022. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Demetria Guillory, one son Kai Liam, a brother Jesse Dominique, three sisters Dolly Washington, Wendy And Anita Anderson. Two special cousins Jamie Wesley and Reca Lewis, Mother in law Mary Guillory, one sister in law Danya (Nicholas) 3 brother in laws Donald (Shelley), Paul (Tankeya) and David Guillory (Mary) A host of Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting on Saturday May 21, 2022 from 11 am until service at 1 pm at Family Worship Center in the Crossfire Auditorium. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Anderson Sr and Lillian Little Anderson and Father in law Larry D Guillory Sr. Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Arrangements Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary 225-687-4216.
