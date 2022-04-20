Mae LeJeune Broussard
Father on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the age of 98. She was a native of Brusly and resident of Port Allen. Mae retired from Bourg’s Drug Store as a bookkeeper. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 409 S Kirkland Street, Brusly on Friday, April 22nd, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Mae is survived by her son, Ronnie Broussard and wife Karen of St. Francisville; daughter-in-law, Sharon Broussard of Bueche; five grandchildren, Michael Broussard and partner Blair Kornegay, Melanie Broussard Budd and husband Troy, Ron Broussard Jr. and wife Mandy, Brett Broussard and wife Ashley, Kacie Broussard Rock and husband Brennan; nine great-grandchildren, Adam and Jacie Budd, Josie and Julien Broussard, Brantley and Brogan Broussard, Taylor, Thomas and Lucas Rock; two nieces, Betty Jo LeJeune Jackson and Kathy Munson LeJeune; two nephews, Henry and John Wayne Munson. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Bruce” Broussard, Sr.; son, Clarence “Bruce” Broussard, Jr.; parents, John Baptist LeJeune Sr. and Leah Foret LeJeune; two sisters, Jeanette LeJeune Munson and husband Henry A. Munson and Joyce LeJeune; brother, John “JB” B. LeJeune Jr. and wife Olive Mae; nephew, Sanford LeJeune. Pallbearers will be Michael Broussard, Ron Broussard, Brett Broussard, Adam Budd, Brennan Rock and Blair Kornegay. Honorary pallbearers will be John Blackwell and Kirk Thibodeaux. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Clarence J. “C.J.” Gueho
passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice at the age of 76. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sunshine. C.J. retired after 25 years of service from Atofina Cos-Mar Styrene Plant. Visitation at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA-75, St. Gabriel, LA on Tuesday, April 19, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., concelebrated by Rev. Jon Koehler and Rev. Charles Landry. Burial in the church cemetery. C.J. is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Lance and Jennifer Gueho of Port Allen, Ross and Lindsey Gueho of Sunshine; three grandchildren, Philip, Peyton and Ashton Gueho; sister, Rosemary McCullough of Baton Rouge; and brother, Carroll Gueho of Baton Rouge. C.J. is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay West Gueho; parents, Aurey Joseph and Rosalie Panepinto Gueho; and brother, Ory Gueho. Pallbearers were Philip, Brent, Keith and B.J. Gueho, Jimmy McCullough, Darian Spedale and Boddie Quick. Honorary pallbearers were Carroll Gueho, Dr. Daniel Fontenot, Dr. Philip Padgett and Dr. James Craven. C.J. enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who were the light of his life. He was a lifelong parishioner and usher at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. C.J. was a loyal member of the St. Gabriel KC Council #3796. He was an avid gardener, who enjoyed giving away more produce to friends and family then he kept. When C.J. wasn’t gardening, he could be found at St. Gabriel Hardware greeting customers and catching up on current events. C.J. loved riding his 4-wheeler to have afternoon coffee visits with his neighbors. The family would like to extend a special thanks to C.J.’s hospice nurses and the staff at The Crossing for their loving care in his final days. Memorial donations may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul and St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Perry P. Hubbard
passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing with his family by his side on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the age 80. He was a retired grain inspector with The Greater Baton Rouge Port from over 25 year; after his retirement he was self-employed as a grain consultant. Perry was a resident and native of Lobdell, LA; and a US Marine Veteran who served in the reserves for eight years. Visiting at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Ryan Hallford. Interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. Perry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay D. Hubbard; fur baby, Samantha; sister, Debi Grymes and husband Jay; nieces, Gina Smith; nephew, Darren Hubbard; sister-in-law, Sadie D. Landry and husband V.J.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his son, Brant Joseph Hubbard; fur baby, Suzi-Q; parents, Elmer and Effie Meche Hubbard; brother, Eugene Thomas Hubbard and wife Phyllis; father and mother-in-law, Wallace “Dick” and Leona Gauthier Devall; and brother-in-law, Jackie Devall. Perry was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and gardening. Special thanks to our family, friends who have become family and our neighbors who have been by our side for their loving care and devotion. Also special thanks to all hospice and health care nurses. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Kenneth Pope Wilbert
“And when I die, there will be one child born to carry on.” (Blood, Sweat & Tears) Kenneth “King” Pope Wilbert was a graduate of Plaquemine High School, Class of 1971, where he was the 1st chair clarinet player in the band. He went on to graduate from Louisiana State University and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. King started work at the Bank of West Baton Rouge for several years before moving to Iberville Bank in Port Allen, where he served as Vice President and Branch Manager until his retirement in 2008. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge and a past member of the Port Allen Rotary Club. King enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and watching the Purple and Gold. He was a long-time standing member of his Wednesday Night Card Group, and loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his son and grandsons. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Pamela Abraham Wilbert; son, Blair Wilbert (Christina Bourg Wilbert); grandsons, Nathan Wilbert, Michael Wilbert, and Daniel Wilbert; brother, Calvin “Pat” Wilbert, Jr. (Mary Kathleen Cazes Wilbert); sisters, Carol Wilbert Battalora (Raymond Battalora) and Nancy Wilbert O’Brien (Thomas O’Brien); and several nieces and nephews. He will be greeted in Heaven by those who preceded him: daughter, Wendy Ann Wilbert; parents, Calvin Wilbert, Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Pope Wilbert. Services at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Plaquemine, Louisiana on Tuesday, April 19th. Honorary pall bearers were Calvin “Pat” Wilbert, Jr., Thomas O’Brien, Raymond Battalora, Mark Graffeo, Sean O’Brien, and Rudy Valenciano. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tribute donations be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Joseph Gregory Landry
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless”- Blackie passed away on April 10, 2022 at the age of 93, upon the Lord’s calling to reunite with the love of his life, Stella Loup Landry, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and love. He was born in Plaquemine on March 12, 1929 and was a longtime resident of Addis. He followed his mechanical aptitude to become an auto mechanic. He married Stella and they were blessed with 7 children, ultimately setting down roots in Addis. He opened an auto mechanic shop in Plaquemine, Blackie’s Auto Repair, and operated it for over 30 years. He also drove a school bus for West Baton Rouge parish school system. Blackie was an unstoppable force; he never missed a chance to show kindness or help others, never faltering to be involved in the community he loved. He served on the Addis Town Council as councilmember for most of his career, advocating for all residents of Addis. His door and heart were always open to hear any problems residents faced, never ceasing to act in their best interest. Along with his wife, they headed the Addis Recreational Program together for many years. He served his church parish of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly through the Knights of Columbus, eventually leading as Grand Knight, which was a task he was honored to fulfill. Even though he kept busy his entire life, he always made time for what he loved, including music (he loved singing and karaoke), boxing (he boxed as a young man), cars, hunting, fishing, and most of all- his family. He doted on his wife of 69 years and imparted his wisdom of love, kindness, and integrity to all his children. In his later years, he enjoyed gardening, raising rabbits and chickens, and even tested his culinary skills. His accepting nature and enduring kindness will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his children- MaryBeth Stockwell (Dale), Shiela Register (Stanley), Debra Soniat (Steve), Jerry Landry, Trudy Badeaux (Kirk), and Sheri Domingue (Josh). Blackie is also survived by 3 generations of grandchildren: 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Blackie is also survived by his sister, Vivian Gremillion Olinde. He is preceded in death by his wife, Stella Loup Landry, his parents- Junius and Lillian Hildago Landry, his sister- Betty Lambert, his son- Gregory “Greg” Landry, and great-grandson- Wade Garvin. Blackie’s well-lived life was celebrated Wednesday, April 13th with visitation from 9:30am -11:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA, followed by mass at 11:30am, presided by Fr. Matt Lorrain. Interment at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Family and friends are welcome through this medium. An online guestbook is available at www.wilbertservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the charity of your choice.
Arlene Marie Hebert Triche
Arlene, beloved wife, native of Brusly and resident of Addis, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Butterfly Wing, at the age 67. She was a retired employee of Louisiana DOTD. A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Monday, April 18th, at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Arlene is survived by her husband of 42 years, Woody Triche; mother, Erline Hebert; brothers, Danny Hebert, Richard Hebert and wife Cathy, Brent Hebert and wife Gwen; sister, Kathy Hix; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Arlene was preceded in death by her father, Joseph “J.C.” Hebert, Jr.; sister, Odette Hebert; and brother, Gordon Hebert. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Dustin Denicola. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
