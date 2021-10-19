Carol Jerome Thibodeaux, Jr., “C.J.”
C.J. passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Baton Rouge General Hospital after a month and half long battle with Covid, at the age of 57. He was a native of Port Allen and lifelong resident of West Baton Rouge, currently residing in Erwinville. C.J. was a self-employed carpenter and the owner and operator of C.J’s Wood Creations. C.J. was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved to travel on his bike. He was an active Member of Compound Fellowship. C.J. was a Road Captain for Southern Cruiser Riding Club Chapter 040-False River. C.J. conquered addiction and has been sober since May 13, 2007. He was close friends with Bill W. Per C.J.’s wishes he was cremated. A memorial service was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, October 16th, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. Ryan Hallford. C.J. is survived by his two sons, Chris J. Thibodeaux and Travis W. Thibodeaux; two grandchildren, Chris J. Thibodeaux Jr. and Makayla P. Thibodeaux. C.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Carol Jerome Thibodeaux Sr. and Annabelle Cavaliere Thibodeaux; two sisters, Dianne David Franklin and Betty Hebert; and brother, Ronald Thibodeaux. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Elizabeth Tims,
a native of Baton Rouge & resident of Maringouin, LA has been called to glory on October 14, 2021, at her residence at the age of 62. Visitation & Religious services Monday, October 18, 2021, at Sharon Baptist Church, 9433 Section Rd Port Allen, LA 9 a.m. till 11 am Religious services. Conducted by Pastor Jimmy Womack, interment Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale, LA. Elizabeth Leaves her Memories by her husband Jerry Tims, Sr., of 38 years of Marriage, 2 sons James & Louis Tims. Mother Mary Disotell, Brother (John S. Disotell, Jr., wife Tonya) 1 grandson Dawson Kade Tims. 1 Niece & 3 Nephews. Preceded in death by her father John S. Disotell, Sr., stepson Paul Tims & brother David Disotell. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Albert Vallery, Jr.,
also known as “Cowboy” or “June” to his friends, passed away on October 4, 2021. He was a resident of Port Allen, former employee of West Side Materials and retiree of West Side Lumber. Survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Paul of Maringouin, LA and Leotha Vallery of Grosse Tete, LA; sister-in-law, Mary Vallery and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Battley Vallery. Visitation Saturday, October 16, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
John Henry Bres,
age 92, died suddenly October 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. and Effie V. Bres; brother Joseph V. (Jere), sisters Katherine Pugh (Bryan), Estelle Mayer (Fred), and Margaret Abshire (Randel), and his nephew Tom Bres (Jan). He is survived by his first cousins, Sara Harris of New Orleans and Julie Slavik of Washington, DC; his nieces and nephews Mary Ordoyne (Arthur), Randel Abshire, Jr., Vaughan Bowen (Michael Mutter), Joseph Bowen Bres (Linda), John Bres (Debbie), Katherine Ware (Alan), and Landry Tagliere, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. John was born and grew up in Brusly, LA, attended Brusly High, and entered Tulane University at age 16. When eligible, he transferred to the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned as an Ensign in 1951. After service around the world and command of three ships, including commissioning commanding officer of the USS Kalamazoo (AOR-6), in 1981 John retired from the Navy in the grade of Captain. As a naval officer, John was firm but fair, modeling and expecting excellence. His naval service was followed by a career at Booz Allen Hamilton where his unique perspective and expertise made him both a valued employee and a cherished friend. John’s was a life of faith, family, and friends. The depth of his spiritual life was evident in his attendance at daily Mass, regular retreats, and his generous support of many Catholic charities. His life was made rich by the company he chose to keep. Whether at home in Alexandria, VA; Brusly, LA or visiting friends around the world, wherever he was John made genuine connections with the people close to him. His love of and loyalty to his family and friends was boundless, matched only by his generosity. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Layne Morales
passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the age of 63. He was a supervisor with SGS and former owner of Morales Grocery; resident and native of Brusly, LA. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment at the Church Cemetery. Layne is survived by wife, Sally Morales; children, Lana Chiasson and husband Chett, and Garrett Morales; grandchildren, Megan and Carson Chiasson, and Maddison Morales; sisters, Addie Crochet, Jennifer Landry, and Jeanne LeBlanc; brother, Will Morales; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Chiasson; first wife, Susan Langston Morales; and parents, Wilbert and Rome Dupuy Morales. Layne was an avid outdoorsman who was a life-long member of the Brusly Hunting Club. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Milton Andrew Naquin
passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home in Brusly, at the age of 96. He was a native of White Castle and resident of Brusly. He served his country in the United States Army and received a purple heart in WWII. He happily retired from Baton Rouge Marine Contractors after working as an accountant. After retiring you could find him caring for his loved ones or working in his yard. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, October 14, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Milton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marceline Thibodeaux Naquin; son, Milton Andrew “Andy” Naquin Jr.; one step-daughter, Carolyn Songy Galloway and husband Greg; three grandsons, Clayton Hebert and wife Dagmar; Richard Hebert Jr. and Steven Galloway and wife Regina; four great-grandchildren, Jack Hebert, Parker, Payton and Paige Galloway. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph O’Neil and Elizabeth Cedotal Naquin; step-daughter, Catherine “Fay” Songy Hebert; grandson, Kenneth Galloway; siblings, Mary Ann Navarre, Mary Lou Hernandez, Vannie Naquin, Wilson Naquin, O’Neil Naquin, Lucy Bourgeois and Una Ross. Milton was an active member of the Moose Lodge for several decades. He will be remembered as the backbone of the family and he will be greatly missed. Pallbearers will be Clayton, Jack and Richard Hebert Jr., Steven and Parker Galloway and Patrick Avants. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Lona Belle Tullier Parker
passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the age of 78. She was a resident of Central and native of Addis, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 from 5 to 9pm and on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 from 9am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Entombment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. Lona Belle is survived by her children, Charles Parker and wife Katie, Marion Parker, Jr. and wife Margaret, Tallie Fresina and husband Charles, Stacey Hebert and Matt, and Bridgette Parker; grandchildren, Jonathan and Shawn Parker, Brian, Kimberly, Adam, and Summer Parker, Madeline McCauley, J.C. Fresina, Ashley Barnett, Kaila and Hayden Martin, Baret and Brant Sanchez; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Laura Murry; godchild, Danny Murry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Marion Parker, Sr.; parents, Merlin and Elsie Roger Tullier; and brothers, M.J. Tullier, Jr. and Raymond Tullier, Sr. Pallbearers will be J.C. Fresina, Jonathan and Shawn Parker, Brian and Adam Parker, Hayden Martin, Baret and Brant Sanchez. MawMaw Belle loved her grandchildren and family. She was a 1961 graduate of Brusly High School. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
