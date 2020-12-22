Wilma L. Brown (Spriggs)
a resident of Baton Rouge, La. was born November 16, 1931, in Port Allen, La. to the parents of Willie Sr. and Mary Adams Spriggs. She was a faithful member of McKowen Baptist Church for 65 yrs and served as President of the usher board. Her life’s work was cooking, feeding, serving family, church community and caregiver to the Haygood Family of B R, LA. She departed life on December 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Most affectionately known as “MaMe” survived by her children Lois, Cheryl, Mary, Marsha (Kevin) and Myra Brown. She leaves to mourn sister-in-law Mattie Lecoq of New Orleans, La., a host of grands, (greats), nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd B. Brown, parents Willie Sr. and Mary Spriggs and daughter Deborah Brown Lee.
Rev. Marie L. Washington
Services for Rev. Marie L. Washington were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18 at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge. Viewing from 12-1 pm until the hour of service. Interment at Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen. Services have been entrusted to Winnfield F H of B. R.
Ora Mae Jacob Hines
On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Ora Mae Jacob Hines, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She was born September 18 ,1936. She was a resident of Plaquemine, LA. Ora worked for 30 years at American Building Maintenance (ABM). She was a lifelong member of Nazarene Baptist Church. She served on the usher board for 71 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Rosa and Emanuel Jacob, husband Willie (Bubba), son Christopher, sister Stella Snearl, and brother Emanuel Jacob Jr. Ora leaves to cherish her memories five children, Jeri, Willie “Brother”, Hope, Travis (Carla), and Cedric (Timia). two stepdaughters Geraldine (Oscar) Mellion, and Joanne Hines, 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five sisters, one sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law and many more family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm; funeral was Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Nazarene Baptist Church in Brusly, LA. Due to Covid-19, we will be following Phase 2 guidelines. Masks must be worn at all times.
Alice Fields Thomas
Celebration of Life Services for Alice Fields Thomas will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. A public viewing will be held from 8am to 10am. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private celebration later. Alice was the second of eight children born to the union of the late Reverend Dennis Butler, Sr. and Hattie Griffin Butler in Chamberlin, LA on December 1, 1933. With her family by her side, she had a peaceful transition on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 87. Alice spent her early years in Chamberlin, LA, then moved to Bueche, LA where she married Isadore Fields, Sr. To this union, ten children were born. After the untimely death of her husband, she later married William Thomas, Sr., who was the father of eight children. She was adored by all of her children, grandchildren and even, great grandchildren. Her legacy was her strong faith in God and her family. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Greater Beulah Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Michael D. Mallet. Gathering her family for food, fun and fellowship gave her no greater joy. She leaves to cherish her memories all ten of her children: Mary, Barbara (Henry), Isadore, Willie, Donald (Roslyn), Betty, Cleo (Debra), Raymond, Darlene, and Wilson; four children from her blended family, Theresa, Betty, William, Jr. (Debra), and Charity; four sisters, Ida Mae Jack, Dorothy Mae Kendrick, Willie Mae Scott, and Theresa Butler; 20 grandchildren, 15 blended grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 12 blended great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, LLC.
Leroy Joseph David,
a native of Erwinville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge (Central), passed away on Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:10 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his father Will David, his mother Lucia David, and brother, Wallace (PeeWee) David. He is survived by his Loving Wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Schulin David, daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Mark Guilbeau, son and daughter-in-law Tommy and Kim David, sisters Betty Truxillo and Shirley Delatte, along with 4 grandchildren and their families Nicholas and Lani Guilbeau, Jason and Charity Guilbeau, Joshua and Dana Guilbeau, Hannah and Nathan Goff and 9 great-grandchildren Hope, Lawson, Levi, Evangeline, Nathan, Lincoln, Thane, Isaiah and Norah Jane. Pallbearers will be: Mark Guilbeau, Nicholas Guilbeau, Jason Guilbeau, Joshua Guilbeau, Darryl David and Franklin Delatte. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Lawson and Levi Guilbeau Visitation held at Green Oaks Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 21st from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services at 2:00pm Monday in the funeral home chapel. Burial at the Green Oaks Memorial Park.
Lulia Mae Phillips Johnson
was born September 23, 1941 in Erwinville, LA to the Late Mack Phillips and Rosa Hill. Lulia gained her wings on December 16, 2020 at 11:19 p.m. at her family home. Lulia was preceded in death by her siblings Flora Phillips, Bessie Gaines, Marjorie Collins and Mack Phillips. Lulia attended Capital High School in Baton Rouge, LA. She leaves to cherish her memory seven children, Rhonda F. Lebrane, Baton Rouge, LA, Linda C. Willis (Mack Willis) Baton Rouge, LA, Joseph Lebrane, III (Pamela Lebrane) Houston, TX, Deborah L. Dixon, (Rev. Alfred Dixon) Warner Robins, GA., Betty Luster (Willie Luster) Baton Rouge LA, John Johnson, Houston, TX, Terronica Parker (Elvin Parker) Dallas, TX, two sisters, Dorothy Ezell, Baton Rouge, LA, and Gloria Sipplin, Baton Rouge, LA, and 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.