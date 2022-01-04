Thibodeaux, Beulah Hutchinson,
Beulah passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 82. She was a native of Oscar and resident of Port Allen. Beulah was a homemaker. Per her wishes she was cremated. Beulah is survived by her husband of 65 years, Theodle “Thomas” Thibodeaux; son, Bill Thibodeaux; sister, Edna Ann St. Romain; three grandchildren, Joseph Monroe Thibodeaux, April Nicole Thibodeaux, and Sherie Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, Rose and Jamie Brumfield. Beulah was preceded in death by her son, Theodle Thomas Thibodeaux Jr.; great-grandsons, Joseph and Jace Brumfield; parents, William and Eve Jarreau Hutchinson; siblings, Wallace St. Romain, Fernand St. Romain, Clarence Hutchinson, Lilly Hutchinson, LeRoy Hutchinson, Marie Vicknair, Beulah and Lillian Thibodeaux. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Dr. Alfred Newton
Delahaye,
Nicholls State University professor emeritus of journalism, died Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Joseph’s Manor in Thibodaux. He was 92. Visitation Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Thomas Aquinas on the Nicholls campus from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Internment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly between Addis and Port Allen. He is survived by a niece, Catherine Delahaye Dunn, and a nephew, Don Anthony Delahaye, both of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lillian Hebert Delahaye, and four brothers: Owen, Tillman, Varney and Leighton. The family wishes to express special thanks to Ms. Michelle Brickley, Ms. Wilena Cannon, Ms. Constance Cassie, Ms. Ja-Nia Cassie and Ms. Sandra Hutchinson for their care and concern. He was born in Brusly on June 4, 1929, and was a 1946 graduate of Port Allen High School. In 1949 he completed a degree in journalism at LSU and then reported for the Franklinton Era-Leader. In the 1950s he completed a master’s degree at LSU, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was managing editor of The Houma Courier. In 1957, Delahaye began his career at Nicholls State University where he served as instructor of journalism and director of publications and public information. During that decade he was also the founding president of the LSU Journalism Alumni Association and founder of the Nicholls Alumni Federation and the Nicholls Hall of Fame. In the 1960s, he taught journalism for two years at the University of Missouri while in his doctoral program. He received his doctorate in 1970. In 1972 he began a 17-year stint as co-editor of the bibliography section of Journalism Quarterly. In the 1970s, he was the founding president of the Nicholls chapter of the national Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, served five years as a Faculty Senate officer and established what is today the nationally accredited Department of Mass Communication at Nicholls. In the 1980s he was recognized as a distinguished service professor. In the 1990s he was recognized as a professor emeritus. Delahaye also authored two volumes of Nicholls history published in 1999 and 2003. In 2009, he was honored for 52 years of service as a Nicholls professor, administrator and volunteer – and given an oak sapling, which now grows in the university’s quadrangle next to a bronze plaque. In September 2016 he was inducted into the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Hall of Fame. Memorial donations may be made to the NSU Foundation, P.O. Box 2074, Thibodaux, LA 70310 for the Al Delahaye Journalism Fund. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Guy “Dick” Ancona, Sr.
passed away on Friday, Dec 31, 2021 at his home in Erwinville He was a native of Baton Rouge, born October 15, 1933, and resident of Erwinville. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, January 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11, celebrated by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Cremation followed. Roy graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, was an Army Veteran and was the former owner of Ancona’s Stop and Save Grocery Store in Baton Rouge. Roy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Angel “Bunny” Guarisco Ancona; children and spouses, Mark Ancona, Allison and David Schilling, Robert and Sue Ancona, Roy Jr. and Bobbie Dell Ancona; grandchildren, Steven, Maddy, Brock, Ashley and Holly; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Vincenzo and Katherine Ancona; brothers, Vince, Luke, Anthony, Johnny, Frank and Joseph Ancona; sisters, Mary James, Katherine Dispenza and Lena Ancona; and grandchild, Nicholas. Pallbearers will be Paul Gentile, Blair Hebert, Paul Guarisco, Gregg Ancona, Brock Ancona and Steven Ancona. Honorary pallbearer will be Todd Guarisco. When Roy wasn’t at the store, you could find him hunting or fishing. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
James Charles “Jim” Charleville,
a unique and one of a kind man, passed away at his home in Port Allen on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the age of 92. He was a native and lifelong resident of Port Allen. Jim is an Army Veteran, retired from Union Pacific Railroad, a lifetime member of Holy Family and honorary member of the West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church. The love of his life was his wife of 70 years, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to volunteer for local civic organizations, dance, listen to music and cook for friends and family. Visitation Friday, December 31st, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen, 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Ryan Hallford. Entombment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Smith Charleville; son, Mark Charleville (Debra); daughters, Carol Hernandez (Ben), Beth Bonanno (Keith) and Jan Falcon; beloved grandchildren, Judd Daigle-Bouy, Dustin Bonanno, Hollie Williams (Brent), Hunter Falcon (Amy); great-grandchildren, Jaina Bonanno, Maci Williams and Bree Williams. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, JD Sr. and Emma Marks Charleville; brother, JD Jr., William “Bill” and John “Buddy” Charleville. The family would like to extend an extra special thanks to the Port Allen Police, Fire Department, EMS, the staff of WBR coroner’s office and Dr. Phillip Padgett for going beyond the call of duty with kindness and professionalism. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the WBR Museum. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Jacquelyn Archer Helmer
Visitation Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Ville Platte for Jacquelyn Archer Helmer, 67, who passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Lafayette. A rosary, led by Deacon Chuck Ortego, was prayed in her honor Thursday evening at 6:30 PM. Jacquelyn Archer Helmer was born on September 29, 1954, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Isadore, Sr. and Marion Donaldson Archer. A Catholic by faith, Jacquelyn was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in St. Landry. She was a hard worker and did every job to the best of her ability. Jacquelyn was an office manager for a general surgeon for many years then continued her career as a secretary for Union Tank Car. Later in life she worked for the Evangeline Parish Soil and Water Conservation District. Jacquelyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, who were the light of her life. She will be greatly missed by all those she loved. Jacquelyn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert Helmer of St. Landry; daughter, Brooke Helmer Guillory and husband, Luke of Prairieville; two granddaughters, Addison Kathryn, and Anna Claire Guillory; and her living kidney donor, Donna Landry of Breaux Bridge. Also left behind to cherish her memory are her sisters, Mary Ann Blue, and husband, Don of Central and Gwen Babineaux and husband, Nolan of Port Allen; sisters-in-law, Sonya Kimble of Walker and Barbara Archer of Baton Rouge; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isadore, Sr. and Marion Donaldson Archer and brothers, Wayne and Isadore Paul Archer, Jr. Funeral services will be held at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Theresa Catholic Church in St. Landry at a later date. Interment will be at Vandenberg Cemetery with a private graveside service. Family and friends may leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com. Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.
Alcide Rome “Ceedy” Delapasse,
92, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home in Addis. He will be remembered as a very loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born in White Castle, he was a lifelong resident of Addis, where he started working in the sugar cane fields as a child, and often at his father’s request could be heard singing in the fields to make it through the end of the day. He also had special memories of hitting three homeruns in one game when he was a semi-pro baseball player. Our family enjoyed sitting around listening to him sing and play his guitar. Ceedy was also an avid hunter and fisherman-which allowed him to provide meals as he and Betty Lou raised their seven children, and in his later years, he enjoyed his camp as a gathering place for his friends and family. He also worked as a West Baton Rouge Parish school bus driver and a Police Juror, and he served as the Town of Addis Public Works Superintendent. He was a lifelong active member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; there he humbly served as an usher or wherever he was needed. One of his most spiritual connections was to light the fire at the Easter Vigil each year. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Marie “Ann” P. Guillot Delapasse, who cherished him; his children, Becky Cavanaugh, Mickey Delapasse and spouse Sabrina, Paulette Devillier and spouse Al, Leigh Marionneaux and spouse Barry, Trina Landry and spouse Jesse, Shelley Delapasse, and son-in-law L.M. Comeaux; and grandchildren, Lauren Cavanaugh, Chris Cavanaugh and spouse Annie, Clint and Amber Delapasse, Betty Devillier Cain and spouse Larry, Dottie Devillier Windham and spouse Kevin, Tommy Devillier and partner Nila, Maggie Devillier Prejean and spouse Chad, John Devillier and spouse DeShay, Annie Devillier Bourque and spouse Greg, Jory Comeaux and spouse Tiffanie, Mandy Comeaux Poche and spouse Martin, Lamar Dupuy, Preston Dupuy and spouse Jamey, Dara Dupuy, Brennan Landry and spouse Alison, and Halie Landry and partner Ross; 42 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by a brother and two sisters-in-law, Charles Delapasse and Emma Ray and Patricia Rivet. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Lou Rivet Delapasse; his daughter, Joy Delapasse Comeaux; his son-in-law, Steve Cavanaugh; his grandson, Dustin Delapasse; his parents, Renodia “Reno” and Lillian Hebert Delapasse; his brothers, Percy Delapasse spouse Hilda, Herbert Delapasse, Joseph Delapasse and spouse Lilly; his sisters, Mary Lee, Bertha Delapasse Boudreaux and spouse Gus, and Mary Ann Delapasse Hebert and spouse Raymond. Pallbearers were his eight grandsons and his great-grandson, Dax Delapasse. Our family is especially thankful for our sister Becky who cared for our Dad on a daily basis with great love and tenderness. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly, from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm Friday, December 31st, celebrated by Fr. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Margie Joseph
entered into eternal rest on December 14, 2021 at the age of 92. She was a Retired Teacher, native of New Roads, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her son, Alfred James King; sisters, Olevia Turner, Shirley Huggins and Sylvia Wright and Ulysses Joseph; grandchildren, Jarmal King and Lamar Roach. Preceded in death by her parents, Tilford and Elizabeth Joseph; son, Darryl F. King; one grandson; one sister; two brothers. Visitation Thursday, December 30, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Mark Thomas officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
