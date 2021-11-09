Brian “Wiggle” Paul Doiron
passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home in Bueche, at the age of 64. He was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Bueche. Wiggle was a former volunteer of Rosehill Fire Department for 30+ years. He started out working for the City of Port Allen, then went to Georgia Pacific for 28 years, he finally retired from the WBR Homeland Security Office after working as the Dispatch Coordinator from 2007 to 2020. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, November 10th from 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., conducted by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Cremation will follow. Wiggle is survived by his wife of 45 years, Theresa Hedges Doiron; five children, Shaun Paul Doiron and wife Amber Powell Doiron, Ashly Doiron Crousillac and husband Jared “Mitch” Crousillac, Chad Joseph Doiron and wife Ashley Marcelle-Dorion, Melissa Kay Doiron, Brandi Rachelle Doiron; grandchildren, Alissa Adams, Chloe, Connor and Callie Doiron, Emily Kilcrease, Liam Crousillac, and Kaitlyn Doiron; a brother, Kenny James Doiron and partner Shan Couvillion; and brother-in-law, David Sellers. Wiggle was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Donald and Edna Mae Richard Doiron; a sister, Rhonda Doiron Sellers. Wiggle was known for his videos on Facebook that he posted every Sunday called “Big Wig’s and Mama T’s Back Porch Cooking.” Wiggle and Theresa also own and operate Bellyrubs & Hugs Pet Boarding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Wiggle was a happy person and appreciated the little things in life. In Big Wig’s words, “Hope you have a blessed day!” Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Elenor Mary Aymond Roppolo
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.” 2 Timothy 4:7 Elenor Mary Aymond Roppolo, a native of Plaquemine, LA, long time resident of Maringouin, LA and current resident of Port Allen, LA passed away on November 4, 2021 at her home, surrounded by all her loved ones. She was 84 years old. Ella enjoyed spending time sewing, cooking, and spending time with her loved ones. Elenor is survived by her children, JoAnn Peltier (Pat), Angie Russo (Larry), V.J. Roppolo (Mia); grandchildren, Joshua Russo (Jeanine), Jennifer Russo Anzaldua (Mario), Nicole Peltier, Josh Roppolo, Cadie Russo, and Meg Glidewell; great grandchildren, Bailey Magee, Hudson Russo, Grace Anzaldua, Peyton Roppolo, Gianna Russo, Kaden Anzaldua, Lucas LaFleur, and Jax Roppolo; she is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Josephine Miletello, Margaret Canezaro, and Frances Faye Davison (Bobby); numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Victor Roppolo; parents, Elenor Morales and William Joseph Aymond; and her infant grandson.Pallbearers were Joshua Russo, Josh Roppolo, Bailey Magee, Mario Anzaldua, Nick Roppolo, and Nickie Rockforte. We would like to give a special thank you to Bridgeway Hospice especially to nurses, Liz and Alexis. Visitation November 9, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. The Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am. The burial followed in the church cemetery.
Trahan, Herman J. (Trace)
age 79, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on November 3rd, 2021. He was born on September 19th, 1942 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana to Percy and Florette Trahan of Port Allen, Louisiana. He is proceeded in death by his parents, and his beloved cat Socks. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol U. Trahan. His sons; David Vallet, Mike Vallet and wife Ashley, and Troy Unbehagen. His brother, Gordon Trahan and wife Kathy. His grandson, Justin Vallet. His granddaughters; Isabella Unbehagen, Aimsley (Bird) Unbehagen, CeCe Vallet, Abby Vallet, and his cats, Tom Turkey and Angel. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was a retired member of Boilermakers Local 582. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren, who called him “Paw Paw”, and was always making jokes and laughing with his family at any given chance he had. He loved cheering on the LSU Tigers and Saints football teams each time they played. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Until we meet again Paw Paw, Go Tigers! Graveside Services Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 2 P.M. at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Austin James Morain
Austin passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at the age of 24. He was a resident and native of Addis, LA. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment at the church cemetery. Austin is survived by his parents, Kevin and Juanita Morain; brother, Chase Morian and wife Regan; sister, Shelby Morain; nephew and godson, Harrison Morain; paternal grandmother, Jackie Morain; maternal grandparents, Roy and Katherine Mouch; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Morain. Austin loved working with his hands, cooking, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
