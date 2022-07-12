Norman Shields, Jr.
was born on September 30, 1932 in Port Allen, Louisiana to Norman Shields, Sr. and Enola Bergeron Shields. He graduated from McKinley High School and soon after graduation enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served two tours of duty in the Korean War and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. While serving in the U.S. Marine Corps he received a number of prestigious medals, including the Purple Heart. Norman was an employee of City Glassworks for 10 years and self-employed as a professional upholster for over 50 years. He enjoyed New Orleans Saints football and listening to Zydeco music. Norman was affectionately known by his family and close friends as “Minny.” Norman Shields, Jr. leaves to cherish his memories, his son and daughter-in-law, Norman Shields, III (Lanette Guerin Shields) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three grandchildren, Jamie Shields of Pensacola, Florida, Jina and Norman Shields, IV both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, one sister, Joyce Terrell of San Bruno, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Shields, Sr. and Enola Bergeron Shields, two brothers, Joseph L. Shields and Alvin Shields, three sons, Michael Cross, Andre Cross, Sr. and Cedric Anderson. Services were held at Hall Davis & Sons - Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, July 13. Visitation: 10 am - 11:30 am. Funeral Service: 11:30 am and Military Interment 1 pm at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Dorothy Curran Sarradet
passed away at her son’s home in Houma on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the age of 92. She was a native of Lockport and resident of Raceland. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who filled her home with love. She was talented in many ways with her hands and gifted treasures she created for her family, friends and loved ones. Visitation was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Wednesday, July 13th, 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Arun John. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rollin James Sarradet; two sons, Kevin J. Sarradet, Keith F. Sarradet and wife Missey; grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Jacob and Jonathan; sister, Marie Jo LeBlanc and husband Jimmy; numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mable Poche’ Curran; siblings, Robert Curran, Tommy Curran, Ray Curran, Roma Hubert, Johnny, Marguerite Curran, Kitty Sikes. Dorothy was an active parishioner at St. Hillary Catholic Church in Raceland. In lieu of flowers, please have Masses said in her name. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Jennifer (Jenny) Leigh Andre’ Johnson,
age 56, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Baton Rouge General surrounded by her faithful and loving husband Donnie of 34 years, along with her family. She was a native of Erwinville, resided in Montgomery, Alabama and recently moved to Oscar, Louisiana. Jenny and Donnie loved spending time together on the back porch listening to their favorite music with their fur-babies, Buddy and Max. She had a free spirit personality who worked as a graphic artist, loved her fur-babies, cheering on the LSU Tigers, and spending time with family. She is survived by her husband Donnie and fur-baby Max, mother Martha Janice Roberts Andre’ Bueche (Larry), stepchildren Taylor Johnson (Jennifer) and Courtney Story (Scott), siblings Angela Crochet (Gary), Theresa Smith (Fred), Patricia Andre’, and Randall Andre’ Jr. (Corie), in-laws Gary Johnson (Brenda), Glenda Jordan (Glen) and David Johnson (Betty), numerous nieces and nephews, and hundreds of cousins. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marion and Louise Roberts, paternal grandparents Earl and Maude Andre’, father Randall James Andre’, Sr., sister Mary Kathryn (Kathy) Andre’, in-laws John Glen and Claudia T. Johnson, her beloved fur-baby Buddy.
John “Meatball” Cashio, Jr.
passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of the Lake on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the age of 64. He was a former truck driver for Airgas; a resident and native of Erwinville, LA. A memorial service was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm, celebrated by Father Amrit Raj. Inurnment followed in the Church Cemetery. Meatball is survived by his siblings, JoAnn Dodd and husband Leonard, David Cashio and wife Bridgette, and Lisa Cashio; nieces and nephews, Leslie Dodd Weiler and husband Christian, Bryan Dodd, Joseph Cashio, Jr., Christopher Cashio, Victoria Cashio Stafford and husband Justin, Kerry Cashio and wife Amber; and great nieces and great nephews, Amelia, Jack, Michael and Nathan Weiler, Dylan, Easton and Kaylee Cashio. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosalie Giacone Cashio. Meatball loved fast cars, riding his motorcycle, and mud riding on his SXS. He also enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. Meatball never had any children but he was a father figure to all of his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and loved them as his own. Special thanks to Dr. Ford, Dr. Zu, Dr. Germillion, their staff and the nurses and staff at OLOL ICU. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.