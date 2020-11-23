Wilhemenia Williams DeCuir
Entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020 at the age of 83. She was known as “My Librarian” She taught at Cohn High, Port Allen Middle and Port Allen High schools. Those who are left to cherish her memories– a devoted daughter and son-in-law Valencia Ann Decuir Anderson (Michael); grandchildren; Michelle and Marcus Anderson, Wendale Javon, Wynston Jamal, and Waylon Joseph Collins, son-in-law, Willie J. Collins Sr.; great granddaughter Willow Joi Collins. Also cherishing her memories are her devoted friends and other relatives. Visitation was Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 pm, Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora Street Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Clee Lowe officiating.Burial Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Zachary Rd., Zachary, LA 70791. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
James Murphy Jr.
entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a Construction Worker and Heavy Equipment Operator. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Lionel Murphy, Jr. officiating. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Claiborne “CJ” Gordon
entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020. Survived by his daughters, Shenita Bynum and Latoya Bynum; sons, Kendrick (Danielle) Bynum and Micah Bynum; sisters, Veronica Murphy and Dianne Gordon; grandchildren, Akkai Ward, Mykia Bynum, Diovionne Bynum, Braylynn Bynum, Bakari Maxwell and Christian Maxwell. Preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Gordon and Dorothy Weaver Gordon; 2 brothers, Phillip Gordon, III and Harold Gordon; one sister, Beverly G. Popleon. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Evangelist Mary Hall officiating. Interment: Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Laura Mae Jackson
entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Youngblood and Shawanda Watson; sons, Sidney Tircuit, Eric Davis and Nathaniel Davis; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her second husband, Charlie Jackson; first husband, Sidney Davis; mother, Mary Bell Hall. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2863 Mission Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Harris Hayes officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Chester P. Simoneaux
A kind and loving husband, father and Christian man to all, Chester passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was 83. Chester was a resident of Port Allen, a native of Napoleonville, LA. and retired from Dow Chemical. Visitation Wilbert Funeral Home – Port Allen on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30am followed by a 12:00pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Entombment at the Church of Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery in Plattenville. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Laura Woodruff Simoneaux; 4 children: Gregory P. Simoneaux of Port Allen, Nicole Simoneaux Howell & husband Mason, of Jackson, North Carolina, Simone Therese Simoneaux Badeaux & husband Timothy of Baton Rouge & Miriam Simoneaux Simms & Husband Terry of Port Allen; Sister: Roseamae Simoneaux Comeaux of Lakeland, LA; 3 brothers: Frank Simoneaux of Baton Rouge, Earl Simoneaux of Luling and Charles Simoneaux of Pierre Part. 8 Grandchildren: Adam Simoneaux, Lauren Simoneaux Gray, Gabrielle Howell, David Howell, Brock Badeaux, Caroline Badeaux, Benjamin Simms and Williams Simms; 3 Great-Grandchildren: Alexis Simoneaux, Travis Gray and Jackson Gray. He is preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Anne Simoneaux; Sister: Ella Monteverde; 3 Brothers: Nolan Simoneaux, Henry Simoneaux and Ray Simoneaux.; Special lifelong family member Jane Tatman. Chester was known for his welcoming smile to anyone he met. He was an alumnus of Nichols State University and graduated from Louisiana State University. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Port Allen and Brusly, also served as a Dow representative for the United Way, and a member of the Port Allen Lions Club. In his younger years he spent time as a volunteer coach at Holy Family School and the American Legion Babe Ruth as well as Little League. Chester was well known to neighbors and friends for fixing and repairing anything anyone needed. In his free time, he enjoyed electronics, Cajun music and dancing, and loved all LSU sports. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Juanita Rose Maillet Tassin
Funeral Mass for Juanita Tassin November 19, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial in the church mausoleum. Juanita Rose Maillet Tassin, 95, passed away November 16, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home, Marksville, LA. Juanita was born in 1925 in Bordelonville, LA. She married Ralph Tassin in 1943. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to garden. She was a devout Catholic and you would always see her in her favorite seat at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville, LA. She was preceded in death by her in; husband, Ralph in 1979; her parents, Weady & Myrtle (Rabalais) Maillet; and her sister, Myrtle Maillet Williams. She is survived by her sons, Leslie P. Tassin and his wife, Gail (Casio) of Baton Rouge and Gordon J. Tassin and his wife, Micky (Adams) of Port Allen; grandchildren, Justin Tassin (Ashley Benoit), Leslie (Paul) Tassin, Jr., Tiffany Tassin; great-grandchildren, Londyn and Beckham; two brothers, Stanley Maillet and Nathan Maillet. Visitationb on Thursday, November 19, 2020 beginning at 9:00am to 11:00am in St. Peter’s Catholic Church Hall. Many thanks to Valley View Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name for masses to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville,LA. Escude’ Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Joseph Johnson, Jr.
passed away at the age of 80 on November 19, 2020 with his two daughters and loving wife of 58 years by his side. He was a resident of Central and a native of Brusly, LA. He was a retired self-employed residential home builder and a member of St. Alphonsus Usher Society and Hospitality Committee. Those who knew him would describe him as a man of character, humor and faith. His two passions were woodworking and fishing. He was preceded in death by his dad, Thomas Johnson Sr.; mom, Corrine Knapp Johnson; brother, James Johnson; sisters, Ethel Labouliere, Shirley Martin, Corrine Lemoine and Gerri Simms. Survived by his wife, Lydia Ann Pirello Johnson; daughter, Jill Johnson and fiance’ Wilmore “Dub” Coco III; daughter, Toni Buxton and husband John Buxton; his brother, Johnny Johnson; sisters, Mary Saradet, Marie Hebert and Barbara Gallegos; and his five grandchildren, Chase Comeaux (wife, Jen), Chelsea Griffin (husband, Tim), John “Bucky” Buxton II, Markie Didier, and Abigail Brown. He had eight great grandchildren.Visitation November 23, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 11:30 am-1:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. The service officiated by Father Mike Maroney. Burial followed at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A special thanks to Dr. Carl Luikart with Louisiana Cardiology Associates and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their excellent care.
Janice S. Allen,
84, of Addis, La. formerly of Lock Haven, Pa. passed away on November 15, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. She was born on October 13, 1936 in Washington D.C. and was the daughter of the late Nicholas W. and Leona H. Smith of Glenn Echo Heights, Md. She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Allen. She was a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and was working at Dean K. Wetzler Jr Funeral Home before her retirement. She had also worked at the Army Map Service as a Cartographic Draftsman and at Piper Aircraft Corp. Janice had been a member of the Officer’s Wives Club, the Clinton County Herb Guild, the Women’s Christian Luncheon, Senior Circle, and the Clinton County Fair Association. Janice is survived by two children Tracey D. Allen of Addis, La. and Greg P. (Eavanne) Allen of Bethersden, Kent England, six grandchildren Morgan M. Vosburg, Nicholas A. (Angelle) Vosburg, James R. Allen, Jonathan W. Allen, Patrick C. Allen and Caleb M. Allen, two great-grandchildren: Blake E. Alleman and Kerry E. Vosburg, one sister, Suzanne (Jack) S. Timmons and a brother, the late Michael L. Smith. A funeral service honoring her life was held at noon on November 23, 2020 at the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St., Mill Hall, Pa. Interment followed. Since Janice was known to be a fun-loving person, please consider wearing something “Janice-style” to celebrate her life. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, Pa. Many thanks to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge and her friends Sharon Stover and Dean Wetzler, Jr. for their support during this difficult time. Online condolences can be made at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org.
Emileigh Rebekah Searcy Bernard,
Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Emileigh Rebekah Searcy Bernard entered this world a blessing at high noon on July 4, 1985, in Huntington, WV, and departed a hero on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, in Baton Rouge, LA. Always ready to encourage others with a smile, a hug, a kind word, or a kind deed, Emileigh will be best remembered for her big heart and giving spirit never expecting anything in return. Even in her death her giving continued as she was an organ and tissue donor so that others who needed a heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, corneas etcetera could live a better life. Emileigh loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing in the Atchafalaya Basin and in Grand Isle as well as hunting with her husband Joey, whom she adored. They could be found any afternoon and most weekends enjoying the outdoors. She created the facebook blog Louisiana Lady Bowhunters. She and her husband were members of the original Cajun Navy, working tirelessly to help victims of the flood of 2016. They were honored by officials with saving the life of a deputy sheriff. Emileigh also inherited her mothers love for animals. She adored her pets and was constantly adding to her collection. She never passed an opportunity to help an animal in need whether it was orphaned wildlife or a litter of puppies that had been thrown out. In addition to her love for animals, Emileigh adored children. Emileigh left a beautiful legacy of love for everyone. Emileigh moved to Baton Rouge in 1990 with her family. She attended The Dunham School and graduated in 2003. She attended LSU and graduated from The University of Mobile with a Batchelor of Science degree in nursing. She was employed at Mobile Infirmary as an ER nurse later transferring to Labor and Delivery. She then moved to Baton Rouge and worked at Women’s Hospital in Labor and Delivery. One of her greatest joys was helping to bring life into the world. She was currently employed by the State of Louisiana. Emileigh was a devout Christian and was a member of the Church of Addis in Addis, Louisiana. Emileigh is survived by her husband and Prince Charming Joey Bernard, her parents Lawton and Rhonda Searcy of Baton Rouge, LA, Joeys parents Pat and Claudia Bernard of Cecilia, LA, brothers Rob (Kellie) Searcy of Lafayette, LA, and Eric Searcy of Baton Rouge, LA. Her sister in law Kathryn Guillory (Gabe) of Cecilia, LA, Nieces and Nephews, Mamie Searcy and Foster Searcy of Lafayette, LA, and Kylie Bernard, Bryson and Landon Guillory of Cecilia, LA. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and Doris Holmes and her paternal grandparents Martin and Lulden Searcy as well as her stepson Jace Michael Bernard. A Celebration of Life for Emileigh was held at 2:00 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Resthaven funeral home with Visitation from 12:00 – 2:00. Interment followed in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Emileigh’s memory to the following: Swollfest, Inc. online @www.Swollfest.com or make checks payable to Swollfest, Inc. and mail to 8519 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or to The Church at Addis, 6781 LA Highway 1 South, Addis, Louisiana 70710. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Shaunda Ann Allement,
a resident of Bueche, La., passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 54. Shaunda enjoyed spending her time loving on her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and adored them as if they were her own children. Taking Mr. Cleveland to the casino was always something she loved to do. She enjoyed taking care of her fur babies, traveling on twin cruises and family vacations. Shaunda and her twin sister, Sharron were inseparable and enjoyed more than all being Sharron’s best friend till the end. She was devout in her faith and was an active member of Immaculate Conception in Lakeland. Shaunda was an exceptional person, from her loving, caring and bubbly personality to her spunky attitude. Shaunda would have been there for anyone at any time and was as honest as they come. She made friends wherever she went. She loved to bake and cook for her family and for holiday meals using her extensive cook book collection. Shaunda graduated from University of Phoenix with her Master’s Degree and from Nicholls University with her Bachelors. Shaunda worked for the Department of Natural Resources Auditor IV for 20+ years. She was a member of and the treasurer for TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly). With her being an accountant, this helped mold her into the family’s money manager. Visiting at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads, La on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Survived by her father, Cleveland Allement; brother, John Allement Sr. (Jacqueline Klein), twin sister, Sharron Allement; nephew, John Allement Jr. (Macey); nieces, Jayde Allement and Jilyan Allement; great nieces, Lillie and Lucy Allement; great-nephew, Emerson Allement and John Allement III; Joanna Allement, a special sister. Preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Varnell Allement; maternal grandparents, Louise Haymon and Clarence Varnell; paternal grandparents, Amar and Anaise Allement. Pallbearers were John Allement Sr., John Allement Jr., Gary Allement Jr., Keith Allement, James Allement, Mark Allement and Devon Beene.
Joan (Sis) Cazes Alford,
retired nurse and lifelong resident of Port Allen, LA, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 90 years old. She is survived by her beloved daughter Ramona Alford Katz, son-in-law Gene B. Katz and cherished grandsons Girard Benton Katz and Hayden Lane Katz of Charlotte, NC. Her sister Elaine Hill and husband Harvey Hill of Port Allen and her brother Jim Cazes and his wife Brenda Cazes of Paincourtville, LA. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Alford; her parents Randolph Sr. and Myrtle Landry Cazes of Belle River, LA. Also, her brothers Lew P. Cazes, Randolph “R.P.” Cazes Jr., and Lane Cazes Sr. Joan attended Our Lady of the Lake nursing school and worked for the Pediatric Clinic in Baton Rouge, Dr. Otwell in Port Allen, and finally with Dr. Guy Riche’ for over 30 years. Joan had a love of history and travel and went on many trips with her family and friends. Joan was a member of the Port Allen Pokeno group and of the West Baton Rouge Museum. Joan was also a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen, LA. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses that have cared for the family especially Dr. Phillip Padgett of Port Allen. Special thanks and gratitude to the staff of The Care Center in Baton Rouge for their compassionate care over the past two years. We are thankful to all the cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers who have supported and provided comfort to her over the years. We are grateful for your loving support and a service of remembrance and celebration of Joan’s life will take place at a later date.
