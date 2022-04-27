Ira Harris
entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2022 at the age of 82. Survived by daughter, Maria Washington (Walter Jr.); sons, Richard Brown (special friend, Laura), Eltigo Harris (Karen) and Clifford Harris, Sr.; sisters, Gertrude Pugh, Clara Hall, Alma Watson (Arthur) and Linda E. Wilkins; brothers, Edward Ellis, Jr. (Carolyn), Charles Ellis and Thomas Ellis (Irma); grandchildren, Aaron, Porcha, Justin, Yurrie, Clifford, Jr., Alexia and Kiondra. Visitation Friday, April 22, 2022, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, April 23, 2022, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Larry James officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Robert Ray Perrault
We prayed for the healing of your body but God healed your soul. Spread those beautiful wings and fly PawPaw. Your “Toot Toot” loves you more than I’ll ever be able to put into words. A golden heart stopped beating the day Bobby was called to his heavenly home. Bobby was a heart transplant patient that lived 11 years more than expected. Bobby passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Ochsner Main Campus in Jefferson, at the age of 73. He was a native of New Roads and resident of Erwinville. Bobby was a graduate of Catholic of Pointe Coupee High School, where he lettered in all 4 sports. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and all outdoor sports. Bobby was a Department Manager employed by AKM Volks Constructors and a friend to everyone that met him. Per his wishes, Bobby was cremated. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 22 at Erwinville Recreation Center, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen, from 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment of ashes will follow in Chenal Cemetery Mausoleum in Jarreau. Bobby is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Anne McCaa Perrault; John Emerson Perrault and wife Kayla, Gretchen Leigh Perrault, and Bradley Robert Perrault and wife Liz; grandchildren, Gibson Luker and Landry Michael Perrault, Kyle Cedotal, Kaitlyn Blanks, Rachel Perrault and Siena Perrault; siblings, Shirley Aucoin, Patsy Vosburg and Sherry Gail David (JD); sister-in-law, Betty Perrault; godchildren, Michael “Todd” Perrault and Megan Jarreau Cannon; and his beloved dog, Coon. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson Joseph, Sr. and Melecie Sicard Perrault; brother, Emerson Joseph Perrault, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Numa Aucoin and Anthony Vosburg. Bobby was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, Knights of Columbus in Port Allen and Old Miss Hunting Club. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you please consider donation in his memory to the Heart Transplant Patient Assistance Fund at Ochsner. Checks can be made out to Ochsner Clinic Foundation at 1514 Jefferson Highway BH 607, New Orleans, LA 70121. Please add Robert Perrault’s name in the memo line or include a note with his name. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Pastor Ernest “Nubbin” Swanson Jr.
“But we who live by the Spirit eagerly wait to receive by faith the righteousness God has promised to us.” Galatians 5:5. Pastor Ernest “Nubbin” Swanson Jr., 62, passed away at his home on April 19, 2022 with his wife by his side, after a mighty battle with cancer. He was a native & resident of Port Allen. As an ordained minister of the Gospel, he loved to share his Jesus. His passion was Prison Ministry because he had a heart for the lost & often forgotten children of God. He was a gifted vocalist & touched many lives with his big voice & his big presence. He loved spending time on his patio looking over his property watching birds, cows, chickens & the grandchildren that came to play. He was a lifelong cross-country truck driver & enjoyed sharing his stories with so many about places he had been. Ernest is survived by his wife, Michele; children, Marta Swanson, Kelsey Gosserand (Ricky) & Jerron King (Lisa); fifteen grandchildren; his mother, Emily Swanson; brother, Terry Swanson (Beth); sister, Sharon Swanson; sister-in-law, Dana Swanson; & numerous nieces and nephews. Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Swanson Sr.; brother, Cecil Swanson; grandparents, Eric & Edna Swanson, Cecil & Eleanor Sanders. Pallbearers will be Jonathan, Jarrod, Jeremy, Travis & Trent Swanson & Matthew Gosserand. Honorary pallbearers will be Naythan & Christopher Holmes, Rowdy & Reed King, Ernest Swanson Sr., Cecil Swanson & Dr. Carl Luikhart. Visitation will be held at Sharon Baptist Church in Port Allen on Friday, April 22, 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Pastor Garrett Brown & Pastor Zack Morales. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Jacqueline B. Spooner
“The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” - Psalm 27: 1 (KJV). Jacqueline Mae was born to the union of Elmon A. “Buddy Jack” and Clara J. Bynum on September 3, 1947 in Brusly, Louisiana. Everyone called her Jackie. Jackie was baptized in her youth at the Union Baptist Church of Brusly, LA, but after she married, she joined her husband’s church. After a while, she returned to her home church and served faithfully as a deaconess until her health began to decline. Then on April 9, 2022, Jackie finally made up her mind and went home to be with the Lord. Jackie leaves to cherish her memory: her two faithful daughters, Angela and Jeralyn Spooner; her two devoted inherited daughters, Gale (Richard) Jones and Anitra Carter; a special son, Ronald N. Ransom; one aunt, Julia J. Scott; 4 grandpets, 7 siblings, 6 siblings-in-law, 6 Godchildren, a plethora of people she raised; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anthony Spooner, Sr.; her parents, 3 siblings, 9 siblings-in-law, 2 granddogs, and a host of other relatives and loved ones. Visitation Saturday, April 23, 2022 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Johnny Johnson, Jr. of the Union Baptist Church of Brusly, LA will be the officiant. Interment: Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Sherman Joseph Smith Jr.
A retired Welder at Union Pacific Railroad, Sherman died peacefully Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his residence in Maringouin, LA. He was 66, and a native of New Orleans, LA. An avid Wildlife Gamesman, “Toodie” loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the graduating class of 1974 of Shady Grove High School and an Army Veteran. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 W. Oak Ln, Maringouin, LA. Visitation resumes on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. until eulogistic services to commence at 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor Roderick Scott. He will await the resurrection at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Maringouin, LA. He is survived by his two daughters; Ewanyia Gaines of Lottie, LA and Shermaine Smith-Clark of Addis, LA, two sons; Sherman J. Smith, III of Lottie, LA and Brandon C. Overton of Dallas, TX, Mother; Susie Hicks-Smith, a sister; Wanda L. Mitchell both of Maringouin, LA, a brother; Kyle P. Smith of Alexandria, LA, 8 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his Father; Sherman J. Smith, Sr, Maternal and Paternal Grandparents
