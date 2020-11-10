Clifford Miller ‘Petey’ Byrd
was a relative of Baton Rouge, Louisiana but he was born in Port Allen, Louisiana. He departed this earth 10/29/20 at 66 years old from Pneumonia. Mr. Clifford was a great auto mechanic and he was in business for over 30 years! He also drag raced cars as a hoppy. He survived by his 5 children out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Toronto Byrd, Jessica Thompson, Jasmine Thompson, Clifford Atkins, and Clavion Atkins. Service at Wilson and Woodale Funeral Home 11/7/2020 at 10 a.m. viewing from 9 am-10 am.
Jeanette Saia Laurent
A well-known resident of Port Allen, La. “Miss Jeanette” died of natural causes on October 30, 2020 at age 95. She was born in Thibodaux, La. in the historic Jos. Lamartina Bldg. on Bayou Lafourche. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was also a proud graduate and long-time supporter of LSU, finishing her B.S. degree 25 years after the events of World War II interrupted her plans and the lives of countless others. A loving wife and mother, she served the West Baton Rouge community in various capacities throughout her life. She retired as Executive Secretary for the Atchafalaya Basin Levee Board and later opened her own business as a notary and local merchant where she shared Port Allen history, dispensed advice, and touched the lives of all who walked through the door. She was a proud Italian, shrewd businesswoman, and independent thinker with endless tenacity. Her life was celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen, officiated by the Rev. David Allen. . Burial followed at Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, where friends and loved ones are welcomed to pay their respects. “Miss Jeanette” is survived by her only daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Roland DeLaune; two loving grandsons, Brant DeLaune and wife Beverly, and Drew DeLaune and wife Denise; and four beloved great-grandchildren, Grace, Matthew, Anna, and Aaron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Giaocchino “Jack” and Mary Lamartina Saia; husband of 66 years, Murphy “Tiger” Laurent; sister, Mary Louise Fertitta; and brother, Sam Saia. Pallbearers will be her two grandsons, Brant and Drew DeLaune; nephews Jay Fertitta, Joe Saia, and Lee Laurent; and devoted helper Caleb Vlahos. The family wishes to express its gratitude to faithful friends Kelly and Paul Kleinpeter and the entire Vlahos family for their untiring outpouring of assistance, comfort, and continuous prayers for “Miss Jeanette”. Special thanks, as well, to cousins Lee Laurent and wife Janice, Randie Latiolais and husband Charles, and nephew Jay Fertitta for their endless love, devotion, and ready willingness to lend a helping hand. We also wish to acknowledge the dedicated staff of Moore Care Caregiver Services (especially Sherry, Lusenda, Tress, Tenesia, Merrion, Develyn, Gretchen, and Kianta); Dr. Darren Breaux and P.A. Sara Frank; the nurses at Baton Rouge General Home Health and The Hospice of Baton Rouge; and countless friends and family members who never hesitated to come to her/our aid, volunteer their help, and show genuine kindness. You know who you are and we are forever grateful for your generous spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. Please share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.wilbertservices.com and please continue to keep us in your prayers.
Dorothy Jones Thomas,
a retired Educator, entered into rest on November 2, 2020 at her residence in Port Allen, LA. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Jones and Lily Wiley Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Thomas; son, Edgar Thomas, Jr. and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by her twin sons, Gary Thomas and Terry Thomas. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Michael Byrd officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Everett Damian “Lulu” “Castro” Trusclair,
age 60, was born in New Roads, Louisiana on November 16, 1959. He left his earthly home on October 31, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. Known by close friends and family as “Lulu”, Everett was baptized at a young age at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin, Louisiana. He graduated from Shady Grove High School and attended Louisiana State University before determining that millwork was really what he enjoyed most. This career took him many places. “Castro” settled in Lufkin, TX with Angelina Hardwood Sales (now Overseas Hardwoods Company) where he worked for 34 years. He spent his evenings and weekends following another passion, building his landscape business. He did both of those until his health failed in April 2020. Everett leaves to mourn his wife Catherine Davis Trusclair of Lufkin, TX; three sons and one daughter-in-law: Trevor Paul of Baton Rouge, LA; and Everett (Marissa) Lagarde of Baton Rouge, LA; and Nicholos Trusclair of Lufkin, TX; two grandchildren Everett, Jr. and Emmarie Lagarde of Baton Rouge, LA; mother Doris Trusclair of Edina, MN; three brothers: Kenneth (Charlene) Trusclair of Maringouin, LA; Elton Wright of Minneapolis, MN; and Eric Williams of Baton Rouge, LA; three sisters: Monique (Roderick) Maddox of Edina, MN; Grace Jones of Baton Rouge, LA; and Stephanie (Felton) Williams of Maringouin, LA; mother-in-law Betty Young of Lufkin, TX; aunts, uncles, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James Trusclair; maternal grandparents Louise (nee Hawkins) and David Butler; paternal grandparents Ceal (nee Hawkins) and Lawrence Trusclair; aunts Geraldine Williams and Marguerite Thompson; uncles Rudolph Trusclair Sr., Joseph M. Trusclair, Curtis Trusclair Sr, Eurlee Trusclair Sr., and cousins Barbara Hammond, Thelma Cooley, and Frances Christopher. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service. Memorial service was Friday, November 6 at 11:00 am at Hall Davis & Sons, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen. Graveside service on Saturday, November 7 at 9:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, 10500 Church Street, Maringouin.
Mary Ann White
was born to Mary E. White and William “Bill” Smith on October 14, 1955. She departed this life on October 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was raised by her aunt Hannah “Missy” Williams Skully. She was baptized at Rock Zion Baptist Church in Addis. She was a graduate of Brusly High School and received an Associate of Business Degree from Spencer Business College. She was an excellent cook who embodied a spirit of hospitality. Her favorite pastime was walking to Brusly Town Hall and sitting in the gazebo that is now called “Mary White’s Happy Place”. Mary is survived by her three children, Debi (Paul) Tobias, of Denham Springs, La., Derrance White, of Jackson, La., and Demeka White, of Brusly, La.; six grandchildren, Nathan Paul, Brooklyn and Londyn Davis, of Denham Springs, La., Desahe White, Keiona and Derrance Morris, of Baton Rouge, La., four sisters and two brothers, two aunts, Lorraine Jones, and Rosa Lee White, and one uncle, Forrest White, Sr., of Addis, La. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary White and William “Bill” Smith, and Hannah “Missy” Williams Skully, one grandson, Nickoli Dimitri Davis, maternal grandparents, Freddie and Stella White. Viewing at 11:00 am and Funeral 12:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services Port Allen, LA on Saturday November 7, 2020.
Cynthia Marie Jones Williams,
age 68, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, peacefully at her home with her loving husband by her side. Relatives and friends of the family attended her Celebration of Life Service on Monday, November 9, 2020, 11 am at Mount Zion Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA 70764 with Rev Ricardo L Handy, Sr, pastor, officiating. Visitation was held from 9:00 am until the hour of service. Interment followed in Grace Memorial Park. A Musical Celebration was held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, 6:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services, Inc, 1449 N Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA, 70116. Visitation was held from 5:00 pm until the hour of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, Golden and Lily Jones; (3) brothers, Edward Pollard, Golden Jones, and Charles Edward Jones; (4) sisters, Helen Battiste, Doris Pugh, Viola Keller, and Dora James. Cynthia leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her many fond memories, a devoted husband Charles F. Williams, (2) children, Phynesia S. Watson (Todd Sr.) of Houston Texas and Kiyan A. Jordan (Charles) of Violet, Louisiana; (1) brother, Isiah Jones. Sr. (Julia) of Brusly, Louisiana; (6) brothers-in- law, Wilson James Jr. of Plaquemine, Louisiana, Frank Williams Sr. of Plaquemine, Louisiana; Rev. Roy Williams (Zerita) of San Antonio, Texas; Sherman Williams Sr., and Ronald Williams both of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Daryl Lights of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; (3) sisters-in-law, Patricia Bierria, New Orleans, Louisiana, Julia Saylor (Nathaniel), Valerie Christophe (Roland), and Terry Pugh (Reginald) of Plaquemine, Louisiana; an aunt, Joanna Paul of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; (4) grandchildren, Todd Jr., Thaddeus, Earl and Eerrian (2); godchildren, Rolanda Allen, and Shirl Gilbert; (2) devoted friends, Ann Butler of Baton Rouge and Estelle Henry, who was more like a sister; a special niece, Bonnie Skidmore of Houma, Louisiana who shared a bond like a little sister; a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc “Celebrating Life” 225-383-2001 Please visit www.professionalfuneralservices.com to sign Guestbook.
Chaenekae Marie Pierson
a native of Erwinville began her journey on October 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her father Larry Hebert Sr; two brothers Larry Hebert Jr and Corey Hebert Sr; LaTosaha Jones; a loving niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous of other releatives and friends. Visitation was held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Visitation continued on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m until religious service begins at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Rd. Erwinville. Interment followed. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
