Dorothy Ruffin Lathers
Entered into eternal rest on December 18, 2021 at the age of 85. Survived by her daughters, Linda Belona and Michelle Ruffin and sons, Eddie Lathers, Jr. and Anthony Ruffin. Visitation Wednesday, December 29, 2021 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Thursday, December 30, 2021 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center. Reverend Jeffery Jackson officiating. Interment Mt. Zion River Lake Cemetery, Oscar, LA.
Jasman Benjamin
entered into eternal rest at her residence in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was a 34 year old native of Memphis, Tennessee and 2005 graduate of Baker High School. Viewing at St. Paul Catholic Church on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Father A. Arokiam; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her devoted mother, Felicia Benjamin Guillory (Stephan), Lake Charles; brothers, Larelle Benjamin, Boston, Massachusetts and Thomas Davis, San Diego, California; grandparents, Leonard and Velita Benjamin, Zachary, Louisiana; step-siblings, Stephan Maybank, Charlottesville, South Carolina; Terrance Ceasar, Lake Charles; Stephen Guillory, Dallas, Texas; and Stephanie Guillory, Houston, Texas; aunts, Tracy Edmondson, Zachary, and Sherri Benjamin, Walker, Louisiana; Godmother, Vera Dunbar, Port Allen, Louisiana; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Mary Jessieline Landry
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jessieline Landry, age 76, December 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads with Fr Chris as Celebrant. Burial at False River Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Visitation December 23, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:50 am in St Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in New Roads. Mary was a very loving and dedicated mother, her favorite times were listening to music, drinking coffee and having snacks with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Steven “Meatball” Landry and wife Chameka of Port Allen; three daughters, Trudy Landry of New Roads, Louella Delafosse of Port Allen and Mary Williams of New Roads; brother, John Allen Stout of New Roads; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Sidney Stout and Altah Marks; brothers and sisters. Pallbearers were son; Steven “Meatball” Landry, grandsons; Nicholas Landry, Corey Delafosse, Dakota Landry and Zachary Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons; Sebastian Landry, Kassius Landry, Raymond Cushionberry, Jr. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Pointe Coupee Healthcare for the care of Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Pointe Coupee Healthcare. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth “Betty” Ray Guidry Payne,
born October 9, 1942, spent her childhood in Addis, joined her husband of 57 years in heaven on Monday, December 20, 2021. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Betty was a wife and homemaker who volunteered for over 20 years at Cohn Elementary School. Visiting at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Monday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum. Betty is survived by three children, Darrell J. Payne of Port Allen, Brett Payne and wife Anna of Erwinville, and Karen Payne Jones and husband Kurt of Prairieville; three grandchildren, Corey Jones and wife Elizabeth, Taylor Jones Grow and husband Asa, and Logan Payne Sibley and husband Carlton; four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Eleanor Jones, Marilyn and Jameson Sibley; brother, Dalton Guidry III and wife Jackie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Roger William Payne; parents, Dalton II and Hilda Hebert Guidry; sister, Judy Conway. Betty played the dulcimer for many years. Betty loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed playing Pokeno and collecting genealogy facts. Special thanks to Bourg’s Drug Store for the hometown personal service given to Betty over the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion McKinley Bourg Post 160, 849 6th Street, Port Allen, LA 70767. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Freddie N. Porter ‘Mickey’ entered into eternal rest on December 14, 2021 at the age of 70. He was a native of Port Allen, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation Tuesday, December 21, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Hazel Thibodeaux “Bakie” Manola
passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet, at the age of 77. She was a native and lifelong resident of Brusly. “Bakie” was a retired preschool teacher from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly after 20 plus years of service. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Tuesday, December 28, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Dupre. Burial in the church cemetery. “Bakie” is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gerald N. Manola; children, Jason Manola and wife Tricia Gascon Manola, Jan Manola Watts and husband Roby Watts; four grandchildren, Blake Manola and wife Taylor, Connor Manola and girlfriend Jenny Windham, Austin Watts and fiancée Maddie Laprarie, and Grant Watts; sister, Beverly T. Babin; nephews, Duane Babin (Lisa), Daryl “Turf” Babin (Denise), and Kyle Thibodeaux (Melissa); and the Manola Family. “Bakie” was preceded in death by her parents, Sanders “Sam” Sr. and Hazel Cedotal Thibodeaux; brother, Sanders “Bubbie” G. Thibodeaux Jr.; infant brother, Clarence Thibodeaux; brother-in-law, Harold Babin; sister-in-law, Emily “Bitsy” Breaux; and the Manola family. “Bakie” was a founding member of the St. John the Baptist Bereavement Committee. She and Gerald enjoyed camping with Flicka and Tutter Manola and loved supporting her grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Blake Manola, Connor Manola, Austin Watts, Grant Watts, Duane Babin, Daryl “Turf” Babin and Kyle Thibodeaux. The family would like to extend special thanks Dr. Phil Padgett, Dr. Gerald Miletello, the staff at the Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet, and Kaylor with Cypress Home Health. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Bereavement Committee or the St. John the Baptist Building Fund. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Linda Marie Williams, affectionately known as “Lynn” was the seventh child born to the union of the late Rev. Sidney Williams , Sr., and Mary Bynum Williams on July 4, 1956 in Brusly, Louisiana. She departed this life on Tuesday, December 15, 2021. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend R. C. Smith at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Brusly, Louisiana. Lynn was educated in Louisiana public schools. She attended Lukeville Elementary School in Brusly, Louisiana and graduated from Brusly High School in Brusly, Louisiana in 1974. Lynn enjoyed a rewarding career as a Secretary for many years where she was employed by companies including Wilsons in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She also worked as a substitute teacher at Lukeville Elementary School. Lynn leaves to cherish her loving memories three sisters: Cheryl Wooten (Bobby Ray) of Atlanta, Georgia; Felecia Woodley and Kathy Mills (William) both of Addis, Louisiana; three brothers: Sidney Williams (Kathy) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Donald Williams (Carol) of Brusly, Louisiana; and David Williams (Donna) of Dickenson, Texas; sister-in-law, Carlene Shropshire Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Sidney Williams, Sr., and her mother, Mary Bynum Williams; two sisters, Marion Gail and Margaret Ann Williams; one brother, Kenneth Ray Williams; and two nephews, Richard Wayne Williams and Darin LaMont Williams. Viewing Monday, December 20, 2021, 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Road, Brusly, LA 70719. Final viewing Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10 am. Funeral service at 11:00 am. Covid-19 protocols will be enforced; masks were required.
