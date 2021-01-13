Robert (Bob) Etienne Noel II,
age 81, died on January 5, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas.Bob is survived by his wife, Diana D. Noel of Kingwood, Texas; mother Sammie Marie Ritch Duncan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; children Robert E. Noel III (Audrey) of Phoenix, Arizona, Linda Noel Maestas (Mike) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Lance S. Noel (Ann) of Wylie, Texas, Susan E. Noel of Port Allen, Louisiana, Michelle (Mimi) Noel Devey (Dave) of Vernal, Utah, grandchildren Sherylin, Beau, Andrew, Cody, Austin, Tiffany, John, Ashley and James, great-grandchildren Lillie, Shelby, Easton, Mackinley and Jack, sister Gwendolyn Noel Guidet.He is preceded in death by his father Easton A. Noel, grandparents Robert E. and Lillian Noel, Sam S. and Reba Ritch and brother-in-law Wilson J. Guidet.Bob was born on May 14, 1939 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana and graduated from Port Allen High School in 1957; after which he proudly served his country as a member of The United States Marine Corp.Bob was an active member of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, enjoyed hunting, gardening and outdoor activities.Due to Covid and circumstances surrounding it no memorial service is planned at this time.
Eula P. LeJeune,
69, a resident of Port Allen, La transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The public viewing was held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 3-5 pm and the Funeral Services Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11 am. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services, 1160 LouisianaAve, Port Allen, La.
James Joseph “Jimmy” Murtagh, M.D.,
85, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, surrounded by his wife and six children. A native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, he was born on April 13, 1935, and raised in Port Allen, Louisiana. He was a “boy of SJA” and graduated from Catholic High School, Baton Rouge in 1953. He graduated from LSU in 1956 and LSU Medical School in 1960. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. Hethen very proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Surgeon from 1962 to 1964 and then again as an ophthalmologist from 1987 to 1996, achieving the rank of Colonel. He practiced ophthalmology in Morgan City, Louisiana, where he raised his family. Doc was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Robert Murtagh and Sebastiana “Bessie” Scafide Murtagh, sister Emmy Murtagh Thibodeaux and husband Billy, and brother Robert (Bobby) Murtagh and wife Joyce. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Carrow Murtagh; children Nannette (Johnny Morgan), Yvette Torres, Tobin (Michelle Arcidiacono), Bobette (Joel Robideaux), Albin (Kristi) and Mynette (Branden Luthye); grandchildren Zachary Morgan, Christian Roubique, Sydney Torres, Symone Goodman (Garret), Thomas Torres, Lauren Arcidiacono, Anthony Arcidiacono, Dylan (Rachael) Robideaux, Brennan (Corinne) Robideaux, Luke (Katelyn) Robideaux, Mason Murtagh and Elouise Randall; and one great-grandchild, Quinn McKenzie James Goodman. He will be most remembered for his devout faith and devotion to family. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Catholic High School, Baton Rouge or a charity of your choice. Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services on Tuesday, January 12, limited to immediate family. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Malcolm DePorres Perkins
was the youngest of four children born to the union of Richard J. Perkins I and Venita Oubre Perkins. A resident of Port Allen, Louisiana, he transitioned on December 7, 2020 at his home at the age of 57. Malcolm is survived by two daughters: Martinique Perkins Waters and Nuri Perkins; one son, Malcolm Wright; two brothers: David Perkins (Della) and Richard Perkins II (Demetria); one sister, Tara Perkins Joseph (John); four uncles: Neville “Junior” Oubre (Lynn), Adrian Perkins (Frankye), Frank Perkins, and Carl Perkins (Vanessa); three aunts: Sandra Graves (Paul), Kim Phillips (Phil), and Lolitha Perkins, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Perkins I, and his mother, Venita Oubre Perkins. Due to covid-19, the family will have a private service for immediate family members only. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services. The family of Malcolm Perkins expresses sincere thanks for every act of kindness and love extended during this time of bereavement. We are comforted by your prayers, visits, cards, and telephone calls. We are finding strength in knowing that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Ray Tilden Stumbo, Sr.
Surrounded by loved ones, in the peace and comfort of Brenda Stumbo’s Ypsilanti, Mich. home, T.R. left this earthly life for his eternal one, in the early hours of Wed., Jan. 6, 2021. He was born Nov. 7, 1932 in Martin, KY. The youngest of four children, T.R. was a basketball star and graduate of McDowell High School. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Army, and after serving his time with honor, in Germany, he returned home to Floyd County. A short few years later he met a beautiful Arkansas girl, Lynda Jo McMinn, who he fell in love with and married. After their first child (Ray, Jr.) was born there in Martin, KY, he moved his young family to Ypsilanti, Mich., where the couple had four more in three years, Barry, Lisa and twin boys Dale and Dean. Here too, he found his calling in life, becoming an elected public official, an entrepreneur, and land developer over the next several decades. While establishing a reputation as hard working, “a man of the people”, a lover of life, and receiving numerous distinguished civic honors and awards over the years, he never forgot his eastern Kentucky roots. In his heart and mind he was never far from Star Bottom, those low-lying, fertile fields along the banks of Left Beaver Creek behind the old homestead, where he plowed the ground behind his ole mule “Toolbox” & formed his life’s principles. As he made his mark, touching lives wherever he went, he tried to stay true to what he believed was man’s purpose. “In my thinking,” he wrote in 2005, “life is a journey through time. Our mission is to be kind to each other, love one another, spread joy and happiness among strangers, friends, and family. Comfort and help those in need and most of all, enhance our family well being with respect, love, devotion and hard work.” Outside of his public service and work-related passions, dad loved the game of basketball, the groove of blues music, and oh how he loved to dance! We trust he’s now dunking, grooving, and dancing to the heavenly music of God’s Angel Band. Left to celebrate and continue his legacy are his sons: Ray Jr. (Meta Jo) Port Allen, LA., Barry (Michele) Lexington, KY., and Dale (Wildwood, FL); grandchildren Taylor Rae, Demoss, Dewey, Erica Jo, Erin Dean, and Kaley Jo; cousin, confidante, and best friend Brenda Stumbo (Ypsilanti, MI) and a host of wonderful family and friends spread across this great country. Preceded to eternity by his parents George Dewey and Vida Collins Stumbo (McDowell, KY); siblings Collis (Bowling Green, KY), Dewey Gilbert “Gibby” (Wabash, IN) and Oneida Hall (Belleville, MI) and children Dean (Ypsilanti, MI) and Lisa Jo Fowler (Oviedo, FL) and the precious mother of his children Lynda Jo Maddox (Wildwood, FL). When COVID restrictions lift, a joyous celebration of dad’s life will be held in Ypsilanti, hopefully sometime this summer.
Joseph Gordon “Curly” Tullier Sr.
Curly passed away peacefully at his home at 10:30am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 surrounded by his children. He was a retired longshoremen, World War II and Atomic Veteran. Curly was born August 18, 1925 on Sardine Point in West Baton Rouge Parish to Howard and Blanche Doiron Tullier. He joined the Navy in 1942 when he was seventeen years old. Curly served in the Pacific Theater on Midway, Pearl Harbor, aboard the USS Bexar. In 1946 he was on Operation Crossroads Atomic Bomb Test on Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. They exploded two atomic bombs, one underwater and one in the air. The US Navy wanted to see what the bombs would do to a fleet of WWII war ships: US ships, German ships, Japanese ships, and Italian ships. They were three brothers serving in the Pacific in WWII: Howard Tullier (eldest brother) MIA since 1944 (The VA requested two DNA samples to be submitted by Joseph Gordon Tullier and one by Ricky Tullier, eldest son of Joseph). A request by Joseph Gordon, “Please Lord Jesus, find my brother and bring him home. Thank you, Lord Jesus.” Earl Tullier was up in the hills above Pearl Harbor copying messages the Japanese were transmitting. Joseph “Gordon” Tullier was in Pearl Harbor on a big harbor tug docking war ships and moving barges around the harbor. Another brother, Cleveland Tullier (the youngest brother) joined the Air Force in 1944 at the age of seventeen. He retired with twenty-nine years of service. After discharge from the service, Joseph “Gordon” Tullier stayed in active Naval Reserve for eight years. He is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign War and was a charter member of the VFW Post 3785 in Addis, LA. Curly was a charter member of the Bulltail Hunting Club and belonged to the National Rifle Association for forty years. A message from Joseph “Gordon” Tullier, “Thank you Lord Jesus for allowing my wife and I to be married for sixty-eight years. God bless her soul, may she rest in peace. I loved her very much, she was everything to me. God bless all of my children, I love them all. They have been taking care of me since my wife died. Ricky stayed with me in the daytime and Barton stayed with me at night. Barton’s wife Robin, relieved Ricky when he had something he needed to do. She also cooked me some meals. Shane and his wife Suzi, also cooked me delicious meals regularly. My daughter and her husband Ricky always checked on me regularly. I love all of my children very much. God bless them!” Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rae Mary Francis Quatrevingt Tullier, grandchildren, twin Roth infants, and great grandson, Karson Mascaro. Survived by his children, Ricky Tullier, Rhonda Tullier Roth and husband Richard “Ricky” Roth, Sr., Barton Tullier and wife Robin Haydel Tullier, and Shane Tullier and wife Suzi Pourciau Tullier; grandchildren, Brandy LeBlanc, Barton Tullier, Jr., Ricky Tullier, Jr., Michelle Carpenter, Skye Turner, Heath Tullier, Richard Roth, Jr., Gavin Tullier, Justin Tullier, Matthew Tullier, Hunter Tullier, Lynsey Mascaro, and Pete Thibodeaux; great grandchildren, Andrea Singleton, Kade LeBlanc, Holden Tullier, Hudson LeBlanc, Kaden Mascaro, Kylee Aguillard, Amber Turner, Kori Tullier, Cloey Womack, Tristyn Turner, Sophie Tullier, Ethan Carpenter, Beckham Carpenter, Madelyn Roth, Eva LeBlanc and Oliver Roth. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at the Church Cemetery. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Mary Rivet “Maggie” Brown,
a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at Landmark Nursing Home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the age 91. She was a resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 11 a.m., celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Mary is survived by her son, Peanut LeRay and wife Irma; daughter, Linda Verret and husband Lilton, Jr.; grandchildren, Ricky LeRay and wife Shannon, Todd LeRay and wife Sonya, Ron LeRay and wife Joni, Bridget Hebert and husband Adam, Cristy Cormier and husband Tyrone, Chad Verret and wife Toni, Brent LeRay and wife Candice, Brad LeRay, and Adrianne LeRay; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Navarre; numerous nieces and nephews; and her pokeno buddies. Preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Brown; son, Butch LeRay, Jr.; parents, Roger and Albina Biehler Rivet; sister, Earline Hahn Wade and brothers, Errol, Emory, Leslie, Desmond, Eldred, Ralph and Phillip Rivet. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Mary loved to play bingo, pokeno and cards. She loved her grandchildren. Special thanks to Landmark for their loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Marilyn L. Mason Hill
entered into eternal rest on December 21, 2020. Survived by her daughter, Kendra Hill; son, Vincent Hill, Sr.; 10 sisters, Eloise Mason, Lynn Mearidy, Delores (Louis) Porter, Rosemary (Isadore) Brown, Lou Ella Mitchell, Gloria Mason, Angee (Alexander) Collins, Rose (Rodney) Gibson, Paxine Mitchell and Beckie (Kevin) Jackson; 3 brothers, Darryl (Tammie) Jones, Sr., George Mitchell, IV and Albert (Lizza) Northern, Jr.; grandson, Vincent Hill, Jr. Preceded in death by her husband, Peter James Hill; parents, George Mitchell, III, Purnell Mason Northern and Isabell Mitchell Lange; brother, Louis Mason and sister, Georgia Trosclair. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 8, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:00 am. It can be viewed via livestream at https://youtu.be/Gxt-0Ol_yDK or by going to Youtube and typing in Marilyn Hill Funeral Livestream Service.
Forest L. Patin
was born on November 22, 1953 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the union of the late Abner and Beulah H. Patin. Forest went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 67 on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 5:43 p.m. at his residence surrounded by his family. Forest leaves to cherish his loving memories and warm personality to his three children, two sons Jermound and Brodrick Patin, one daughter Kindra Patin, two granddaughters Mallorie Patin and Brooklynn Patin, one devoted sister Jessie P. Williams. Also, he leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Forest was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Alice Patin, maternal and paternal grandparents, his three brothers and one sister. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Cedric Leon Cyrus
entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2020 at the age of 52. Survived by his wife, Kimley B. Cyrus and five children. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 8, 2021 at Hall’s Celebration Center 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Hall’s Celebration Center. Entombment Roselawn Memorial Park.
