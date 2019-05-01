Charles ‘Tex’ Hall Sr.
Charles ‘Tex’ Hall Sr. entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2019 at the age of 77. He was retired after 31 years at General Motors. Preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae BowserHall. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 Hwy. 405, Plaquemine, LA. Dr. George Carter officiating. Interment Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Isaac Kelly
A native of Hohen Solms, LA. and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Isaac was born on August 3, 1925 to Monroe and Eva Kelly. He served in the US Navy on the USS Gunason. Upon his return he married his wife Olivia. He worked as a brick mason until retirement. He is survived by his siblings, Joseph Kelly, Linda Wessinger, Earline Alexander, and many relatives.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and 9 siblings. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visiting at Hall Davis Celebration Center on Friday, April 26th, from 11:00 a.m. until services at 12:00 p.m. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery.
Leroy Rogers
Born on December 14, 1956, Leroy Rogers entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. At his request, he will be cremated.
Janell Ransom Weeks
Weeks was a native of Erwinville, LA. She passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a person full of joy who brought laughter to all she met. Janell dearly enjoyed spending time with her mother who always put a smile on her face. She was truly anchored in God, and a lifelong member of St. Peter B.C. She is survived by her mother Liza Ransom, one son Johann Weeks Jr, four brothers, one sister, eight aunts, eight uncles, and a host of relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 1:00PM until 5:00PM at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Homegoing Celebration Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00AM location is St. Peter B.C., 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Erwinville, LA 70767. Officiating Pastor Oliver Washington.
Jimmie ‘Mickey’ Louis
Louis entered into eternal rest April 18, 2019. Survived by his daughters, Janice, Jennifer and Loretta Louis; sons, Jimmie Louis, Jr. and Jerome Bouligny and numerous grandchildren. Visitation Hall’s Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Friday, April 26, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral services on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Larry James officiating. Interment St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery Rougon, LA.
Jessie Joseph Aguillard, Sr.
“Uncle Jessie” passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads at the age of 71. He was raised in Port Allen and a resident of Erwinville. Jessie served 28 years in law enforcement. He retired in 2006 after serving as the Port Allen Police Captain. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, April 30th, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, May 1st, from 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Brent Maher. Burial followed in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine.
Jessie is survived by his son, Jessie Joseph Aguillard, II and wife Daphne Ellis Aguillard; girlfriend of 10 years, Susan Roberts, all of Erwinville; brother, Eugene J. Aguillard of Port Allen; nieces and nephews, Paula Jewel and husband Matt, Judy Magee and husband Doyle, Jr., Wayne Hunter and wife Phyllis, Terry Hunter and wife Kathryn, Karen Mason, Lori Ricks and husband Kurt, Donna Lambert, Patricia “Toody” Shows and husband Jason; numerous great and greatgreat nieces and nephews. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Numa” and Anna May Lemoine Aguillard; sister, Alvis Aguillard Hunter and her husband John; and sisterinlaw, JoAnn Sledge Aguillard. Pallbearers will be Matt Jewel, Terry Hunter, Larry Mayeaux, Wayne Hunter, JD Martin and Mike Martin. Please share memories at www. wilbertservices.com.
Edward Patrick Simms (1931 2019)
Edward Patrick Simms passed away at Legacy Nursing Home on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Plaquemine, La at the age of 88. He was born in Brusly, La and raised in The Cut Off; a former employee of the City of Plaquemine and The Port of Baton Rouge.
Visiting was at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment followed at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his brother, Huey Simms and wife Hazel; godsons, Brian Simms and Steve Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents,Davis M. Simms, Sr and Alice Hebert Simms; two sisters, Dorothy S. Lewis and Margaret S. Smith; four brothers, Davis M. Simms, Jr., Percy Simms, Lloyd M. Simms, Sr and Leonard Leroy Simms, Sr. “Uncle Ed” was a firm believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who prayed frequently and love to preach. He was a kind hearted soul and very gracious; however, he loved a good fight. Edward had a great singing voice and was quite a yodeler. Special thanks to Medric Smith, Jr for his loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www. wilbertservices.com.
Rudolph “Rudy” Williams(1949 2019)
Rudy Williams, a 69yearold resident of Baton Rouge and former Superintendent of Louisiana Training Institute (LTI), moved unexpectedly from this earthly life Friday morning, April 26, 2019, at Ochsner Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born September 1, 1949, in Independence, Louisiana to the late Willie Williams Sr. and Lee Anner Booker Williams. Rudy leaves to treasure his jovial spirit and memories two daughters and one son, Felecia W. Hambrick (Arlo), Amelia W. Williams (Demarcus), and Rudy Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his one “favorite” granddaughter, Chelsea Hambrick and three grandsons, Demarcus Williams Jr., Adam Hambrick and Tyler Williams; five brothers, Willie Williams (Debbie) of Reston, Virginia, Reverend Derrick Williams (Brenda) of Orlando, Florida, Lester Williams (LaSundra) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, Bernard Williams (Cheryl) of Baker, Louisiana, and Donald Williams (Tiffany) of Kentwood, Louisiana; two sisters, Earleen W. Stevenson (David) of Baker and Vera W. Dunbar (Benjamin) of Port Allen, Louisiana; two sisters-in-law, Dimple Clark of Baton Rouge and Elsie Smith of Greensburg, Louisiana and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and acquaintances. He followed the cessation of his beloved wife of thirty-three years, parents, and grandparents. Reminiscent and Reflective Time Thursday, May 2, 4:00 6:00 P.M. at Faith Temple Ministries Church, 11605 Fontana Lane, Independence, Louisiana until service at 6:00 P.M., followed by heart-to-heart chats with the family. Graveside Service on Friday, May 3, at 10:00 A.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 28928 North Horseshoe Road, Independence. In lieu of flowers, etc., memorial donations can be made to American Diabetes Association Baton Rouge (2644 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Suite 122, Baton Rouge, LA 70816) or at www.diabetes.org.
