Donald Humphrey
Mr. Donald J. Humphrey Sr, 60, passed away January 6, 2022. Mr. Humphrey was an active member of the community having served on the Hilliard Town Counsel, coached, and refereed for various sports, in addition to his role as a Deacon at Hisbon Baptist Church. Donald Humphrey proudly served his country for 22 years in the Army and devoted his life to his loving family. He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife of 38 years, Betty Ann Smith Humphrey. Daughters: Lakystia Jean (Adrien) and Dionna Myles (Caleb). Mother: Mary Humphrey. Brothers: Frank Humphrey Jr. (Dorthea), Ronald Humphrey and Quincy Mitchell. Sisters: Sandra Moore, Melanie Thompson, and Katrina Jackson. Grandchildren: Niana, Carter-Jay, Addison, Savannah, Journey, and Gavin-Donald. Donald Humphrey has touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. His infectious smile and care for those he met will remain in our hearts forever! The graveside service will be held 11am, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Hilliard Community Cemetery. Visitation will be held January 15th, 2022, from 10am-10:45am at the graveside. The graveside service will be held 11am, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Hilliard Community Cemetery. Visitation will be held January 15th, 2022, from 10am-10:45am at the graveside.
Allen James Trabeaux
“The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want.” 23rd Psalm. Allen ‘Sonny’ James Trabeaux passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2:45 a.m. at his home surrounded by his family, at the age 77. He was born in Plaquemine, grew up in White Castle and a current resident of Bueche. Sonny was a 40 year member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers. He was a Specialist Five E-5 in the National Guard from 1964 to 1970. Visitation was at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Thursday, January 6th, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Burial followed in Chenal Cemetery. Sonny is survived by his three daughters, Dawn Doucet and husband Darryn, Dana Dugas and husband Dwayne and Donna Moye and fiancé Glenn Berthelot; five grandchildren, Danyelle Doucet Arceneaux and husband Ben, Drew Doucet Vallet and husband Jacob, Dylan Doucet and fiancée Morgan Jewell, Drake Dugas and Madyson Moye; one great-grandchild, Claudia Arceneaux Rivet and husband Bryce; one great-great-grandchild, Maeve Rivet; sister, Jeanie Maranto and husband Michael. Sonny was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Landry Trabeaux; parents, Allan Paul and Lucille Albert Trabeaux. Pallbearers were be Dwayne Dugas, Darryn Doucet, Glenn Berthelot, Drake Dugas, Dylan Doucet and Jim Arceneaux. Honorary pallbearers were Ben Arceneaux, Jacob Vallet, Rusty Landry, Mike Maranto and Dale Blanchard. Sonny was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8878 Lakeland, LA (3rd degree KC) for 11 years and 4 months and he also belonged to Antoine Blanc Assembly (4th degree KC) for 9 years. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and Dr. Kevin Reed. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.