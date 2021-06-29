Mae Mars David,
a resident of Ventress, LA, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Port Allen at the age of 90. She was known for her many years of running the coffee shop at New Roads Motor Company, her love of dancing, and having fun at Paragon. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary and Woodmen of the World. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Glaser (Charles), Cynthia Huguet (Todd) and Sandra Wiley (Michael); sister, Rose Guerin; grandchildren, Shannon Viccellio (John), Jason Barbay (Natalia), Matthew Barbay (Jessie), Joshua Glaser, Kaylin Viccellio, Cole Joseph Vicellio and Mia Kate Barbay. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Lassie David, parents, Ludovic and Edmae Mars, siblings, Enola Mars, Ida Lee St. Romain, Theodore Mars, Pierre Mars, Henry Mars, Wallace Mars, Ludovic Mars, Jr., Laura Dabney. A visitation was at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 9 am until 1:15 pm. A mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Jason and Matthew Barbay, John and Cole Viccellio, Michael Wiley, Fellman Chutz, Todd Huguet and Brian Beauvais. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Byrdie Himel Doiron
Byrdie “Mama B” Himel Doiron, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Manor on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the age of 98. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a life-long resident of Port Allen, LA. A private family service was held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Byrdie is survived by her children, Jimmy Doiron and wife Renee, Jody Doiron and wife Sheila, Dolores Aucoin and husband Rudy, and Suzie Shilling and husband Hiram; grandchildren, Karla Rumfola, Aimee Doiron, Jason Doiron and wife Jessica, and Tammy Ainsworth; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Holley and husband Shaun, Chase Rumfola, Evelyn Fuller, Hannah Doiron, Jaxon Doiron, and Ian Ainsworth; great-great-grandchild, Adam Holley; sister, Evelyn Himel; brother, Kenneth Himel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vernon Doiron; son, David Doiron; granddaughter, Megan Donachricha; parents, Whitney and Adele Berteau Himel; and sisters, Dorothy Malik and Lonie Marchand. Special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Manor and Clarity Hospice for their loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Sheila Anne Bynum
Sheila Anne Bynum, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2021 at the age of 72. Survived by her spouse, Arthur H. Johnson; daughters, Kimberly Strothers Bynum and Crystal Starr Johnson; son-in-law, Donald Strothers, Jr.; grandchildren, Ivana Strothers, Donald Strothers, III, Arreiona Johnson, Sommer Schultz and MoRena Strothers and Imani Coates (GIGI). Visitation was Saturday, June 26, 2021 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Pastor Clyde E. McNell, Sr. officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
