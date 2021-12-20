William Joseph Ramagos
William Joseph “Billy” Ramagos passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the age 65. He was native of Addis and resident of Grand Isle. Billy was a general contractor. A private service will be held with his immediate family. Billy is survived by his companion, Kristy Campbell; two children, Rachelle Ramagos and Ryan Ramagos and wife Danielle; seven grandchildren, Alana, Hayden, Scarlett, Ryan, Chandler, Chasten, and Cash; siblings, Brian Ramagos and wife Barbara, Denise Bales and husband Tommy; numerous nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Loyce Martinez Ramagos; siblings, Darrell and Paul Wayne Ramagos. Billy was a hard worker, avid fisherman and outdoorsman, who had a dedication to Grand Isle and it’s people. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The MAGIC Foundation at magicfoundation.org to benefit ONH. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Daisy L. Wright Battley entered into eternal rest on December 12, 2021 at the age of 79. Survived by her daughters, Cynthia Wright and Marilyn Wright; sons, Jeffery Wright, Ronald Wright and Houston Wright; sisters, Johnnie M. Griffin and Sennetta Gower; brother, Henry Jarrett; 11 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, December 18, 2021 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, St. Peter Baptist Church, 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Oliver Washington officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Barbara Lathan
Alpha December 11,1959 Omega December 6,2021 Barbara Ann Lathan went home to be with the lord at the age of 61 years old. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Barbara was born to the late Robert and Helen Lathan Sr. In Baton Rouge Louisiana. Barbara leaves to cherish her love two beautiful daughters, Monica Ruffin and Tanisha Maze. Four grand children.three god children, eleven siblings and a host of aunt, uncles, niece and nephews. Funeral Service: Saturday December 18,2021 for Barbara Lathan, Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 12144 LA HWY 416, Lakeland LA 70752. Repast: Erwinville Recreation Park. Rougon Rd., Service will began at 11:00am.There will be no viewing at this time. Mask are required.
