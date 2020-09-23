Richard Carroll Rabalais
passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Harvest Manor in Denham Springs at the age of 68. He was a native and resident of Addis. Richard was a retired employee of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, where he maintained the church buildings and grounds with care and devotion. Visitation on Saturday, September 19th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Rev. Matt Dupre. Burial in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Richard is survived by his uncle, Roy Caffarel of Palm Springs, CA; five siblings, Robert A. Rabalais and wife Sharon Breaux Rabalais of Zachary, Renee Rabalais Leveron and husband Todd of Addis, Daniel P. Rabalais and wife Leslie Behrens Rabalais of Baton Rouge, Denise Rabalais Barker and husband Tony of Geismar, and David O. Rabalais and wife Aimee Garlington Rabalais of Port Allen; nieces and nephews, Michael, Scott and Brad Rabalais, Ashley Marino, Terynn Hebert and Brett Morales, Jacob Leveron, Adam and Matthew Rabalais, Joshua Berthelot, Patrick and Alex Rabalais; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wilton and Betty Ann Caffarel Rabalais. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus #10744 (he was a 4th degree Knight), Brusly Lions Club, and an Advisor to the Brusly Scouts. Richard was an active volunteer and supporter of local athletics in his parish. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com
Olive Magdalen Braud Mouch
died peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 92 of end-stage heart failure (diagnosed in October, 2017) on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest P. Mouch, Jr., her parents Olive (Edmonston) and John Elder Braud, Sr., her sisters Jewell Achord, Marguerite Oufnac, brother John E. Braud, Jr. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, La. born January 27, 1928 and deeply loved by all who knew her. A graduate of Istrouma High School Class of 1945, she retired from Exxon Refinery in 1985 after 35 years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Alphonsus Ligouri Parish in Greenwell Springs, LA and former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. Olive was active in many ministries/auxilaries: Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, Bible Studies, babysitter for Catachist, Adoration Chapel, St. Vincent de Paul Axillary, Ladies Altar Society, Magnificat Chapter of Baton Rouge, Catholic Daughters of America and was inducted into the St. Alphonsus Hall of Fame in 2007 for 30 years of service. After retirement, she and Ernest travelled extensively with the Exxon Annuitant Club around the United States, Canada, and Europe. Olive is survived by her three sisters, Joyce Watts, Beverly Scanlan, and Jessie Stevens. She is also survived by her two daughters, Joslyn Yeager (William, Jr.) and Michelle Devall (Philip), three grandchildren, Emily Devall, Elisa Devall Davis (Jonathan), and Stephen Devall (Amy), five great-grandchildren, Ian Robert, Clare Olivia, Cate Francis, Bryn Elizabeth Davis, and Luca John Devall. And in Albuquerque, New Mexico three step-grandchildren, Cammy Gonzales, Tim Yeager, and Barbara Hogue, six step-great grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Melissa, Thomas, Stacy, and Rachel, eight step-great-great grandchildren, Austin, Brent, Zane, AJ, Jasper, Makayla, Billie, and McKinna. Heartfelt gratitude for Judy Chapmen, Barbara, Nicholas, and Melissa Hogue, and Kat Turner for their care and comfort in her last weeks. Visitation was at Green Oaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge on Monday, September 14 from 4 pm to 7pm with 5 pm Rosary. Mass was at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd. on Tuesday, September 15 at 12 pm. Burial is in St. John the Baptist cemetery in Brusly, La. Pallbearers were grandson Stephen Devall, grandson-in-law Jonathan Davis, and nephews Jack Achord, Johnny Braud, III, Billy Watts, Mike Oufnac, Trey Scanlan and Paul (Stevie) Stevens, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please donate to our St. Vincent de Paul, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd. for victims in Lake Charles, La.
Arnold Burgess Odom
entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020 at the age of 60. Survived by his wife, Della Odom; sons, Huey (Kim) Johnson and Marvin Johnson; 1 sister; 4 brothers; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents, Lionel, Sr. and Deloris J. Odom. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Visitation continued Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Rev. Clyde McNell, Sr. officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Sherry Lynn Brown
departed this life on September 14 at 2:40 p.m. at OLOL Hospital. Sherry was born June 13, 1954 to the late Henry G. Henderson, Sr. and Pearl S. Henderson in Addis, LA. She was married to the late Nathan Brown, Jr. and to this union four children were born, Brandon M. Henderson, Eugene Henderson, Margaret A. Brown and Tamond J. Brown. A private memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine, LA. Sharing with family will be from 10:30 - 11 a.m.
Famie Johnson-Carter
On Monday, September 14, 2020, the course was finished and the final summons was served to Sister Famie Johnson Carter at Oschner Medical Complex in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Famie Johnson Carter was born February 6, 1936, in the town of White Castle, Louisiana to the late Thomas Johnson, Sr. and the late Louise Delone Johnson. Famie graduated from the Iberville Parish School System. She was employed by the Iberville Parish School system until her retirement on August 15, 2000. Famie’s memories will be cherished by her children; six daughters, Patricia (Charles) Gilbert, Baton Rouge,Louisiana, Annie Marshall, Valencia Carter both of Dorseyville, Louisiana, Beulah (Achille) Young, White Castle, Louisiana, Mona Arnaud, Dorseyville, Louisiana, Josie (Michael) Thomas, Addis, Louisiana; one son, John (Jennifer) Johnson, Donaldsonville, Louisiana; two grandsons whom she reared, Darwin Johnson and Terrance Arnaud; one sister, Marion (Don) Banks, Plaquemine, Louisiana; three brothers, Mervin (Tilly) Lewis, Plaquemine, Louisiana, Thomas (Inetta) Johnson, Jr., Baker, Louisiana, Ronald (Janice) Johnson, Addis, Louisiana; two godchildren, Brenda Lott and Alisha Green-Edwards, White Castle, Louisiana; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband Alvin Carter; her parents, Mr. Thomas and Louisa Johnson, Jr.; two brothers, Donald and Arthur Johnson; two sister, Mary Etta Coleman and Nadine Hillary; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and one great-grandchild, Saniyah. Public viewing was Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5pm-7pm at St. John the Baptist Church, Dorseyville, LA. Public viewing was Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9am-11am at St. John the Baptist Church, Dorseyville, LA, with private services to follow immediately. Internment around Grace Memorial in Plaquemine, LA. Repast was at Dominque-Dandridge Family Life Center in Dorseyville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis Mortuary.
Jason Bernard Johnson
a native of Bueche, LA, passed away on September 6, 2020, at the age of 44. He was owner operator of Fun Time Adventure, Jam’s Party Bus and Trucking Company. Survived by his mother, Diana Johnson; father Spencer Williams, Sr, sister Tosha (Richard) Mitchell, Jr., brother, Spencer Williams, Jr; children, Damarcus, Jaila, Jason, Jr, Jason, II, Mar’Tavion, Jaython, Jaslynn, Jaycee, Jalisa, and Jaylen, special friend, Tamika Matthews; special niece Gabrielle, special nephew, Kentrell, and host of relative and friends. Viewing at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Viewing also be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a PRIVATE Invitation Only religious service began at 12:00 p.m. Services conducted by Rev. Lenny Young. Interment Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery Lakeland, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
