Eddie Payne III,
entered into eternal rest on December 1, 2021 at the age of 71. He was a Minister with the Church of Christ, Port Allen, LA. Survived by his wife, Gail Williams Payne; mother, Rena Carter Payne; daughter, Christina Payne Hull (Malachi, Sr.); son, Jonathan Payne (Orion); sisters, Victoria Louis, Ida Godfrey, Deloris Moore, Sadie Woods (LeeDell), Rena Thomas and Idell Forest; brothers, Charles Young and Eric Ray Payne (Anitra); grandchildren, Malachi, Jr., Michael and Malina Hull and Jonathan Payne, II. Preceded in death by his father, Eddie Payne, Jr. and 3 children, Eddie, IV, Angel and Nathaniel Payne. Visitation Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, December 11, 2021, Goodwood Church of Christ, 9:00am-10:00am, 10715 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Wong Chin Viltz officiating. Interment St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Eveline Vance Riley
entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2021 at the age of 50. Survived by her daughters, Angela Riley and Marlesia Moore; sons, Darian Vance, Joshua Vance and Donald Vance; sister Angela Louis (Daryl); 2 god sisters; brother, Spencer Lewis; aunt, Florida Davis and grandchild, Aden Vance. Preceded in death by her parents, one son, one daughter and stepfather. Visitation Friday, December 10, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued on Saturday, December 11, 2021 1:00 pm until religious services at 2:00 pm. Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Road, Port Allen, LA. Pastor Michael Joseph officiating. Interment Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Ken Ray Richardson
entered into eternal rest on November 16, 2021 at the age of 60. Survived by his father, Ernest Richardson, Sr.; sons, Jamaal Holland and Kendell Holland; sisters, Joellyn Richardson, Glynda Bonnet, Barbara Richardson and Theresa O’Bear; brothers, Ernest Richardson, Jr., Randy Richardson and Andy Richardson. Visitation Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
