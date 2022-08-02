John G. Tilton III
1944 - 2021
In Loving Memory. Please join us for the Memorial of John G. Tilton III, August 6, 2022 @ 2 PM. (Per Families request please dress casually). West Baton Rouge, Posse Shack, 3975 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA., 70767.
Fred Landry Offord, Jr., best known as “Baby”,
was born on July 17, 1950 to the late Fred Landry Offord, Sr. and Elouise Andrus Offord and passed away with family by his side on July 20, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was a retired self-employed truck driver. He was born in Lafayette, LA and a resident of Port Allen, LA. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Offord Sr., and sister Evelyn Offord. He is survived by his wife, Lucille Newman Offord, 2 sons Fred Offord, III (LaJohnda) and Quincey Northern (Jeanette), and sister Verna Offord, 2 nieces Erica (Louis) and Ebony (Johnny) whom he referred to as his daughters, 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and numerous bonus children, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Public viewing was held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home. Services Friday, July 29, 2022 at Wilson-Wooddale at 8:30 a.m., Baton Rouge, LA.
Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Sexton
Kenny passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake at the age of 72. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Grosse Tete. He was a member of the National Guard. Over the years he owned Sexton’s Interiors and Flowers, Crazy Shirley’s, Colonel’s Club, and later managed George’s Restaurants and was food and beverage manager at Blue Bayou Water Park. Memorial service will held at First Christian Church, 8484 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge on Thursday, August 4th, visitation from 9am to services at 11am. Burial in Rosedale Cemetery at a later date. He is survived by his long-time partner, Edward L. Atkins, Jr.; sisters, Sherilyn Sexton and Cindy Sattler, Tammy Seneca, and husband Gene; one brother, Randy Sexton and wife Anita; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; fur baby Maggie Mae. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald, and Shirley Reulet Sexton. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church or your favorite charity in Kenny’s honor.Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Funeral Home in charge of arrangements and telephone numbers: Wilbert Funeral Home In Port Allen.
Wilbert J. “Dub” Legendre, Jr.
passed away on July 28, 2022 at the age of 82. He was a native of Addis and a longtime resident of Plaquemine. He is a graduate of St. John School and LSU. He achieved his dream of starting his own company until he retired after 30 years at the helm. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, woodworking, mechanical repair, and LSU sports. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Helen Legendre and his daughter-in-law, Veronica Ly. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marvo Legendre; his children JJ Legendre (Roxie), Marlee Ryan (Jeff), Calli Wood (Alex), and Lane Legendre; his grandchildren Sam Legendre (Sofia), Catherine Bass (Kyle), Jacob Folse, Isabel, Nora, and Witt Wood, and Camille Legendre; his great-grandson, JJ Legendre, II; and his brothers Ronald (Bette) and David (Bernadine) Legendre. Visitation took place at St. John the Evangelist Church on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 8:30am to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment followed at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Legendre, sons-in-law, Jeff Ryan and Alex Wood, and grandsons, Sam Legendre and Jacob Folse. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Patrick James Little, Sr.
departed this life on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was 53, a native of Bayou Goula, LA and Resident of Addis, LA. Employed 31 years with Turner Industries at Exxon Refinery Plant Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation Friday, July 29, 2022 Plymouth Rock Baptist Church Iron Farm Road Plaquemine, LA 5pm-7pm and viewing continued at 9am Saturday, July 30, 2022 until religious services 11am conducted by Reverend Donald Richardson, Jr. pastor. Interment at Grace Memorial Park Plaquemine, LA. Patrick, Sr. is survived by his wife Catherine V. Little and one son Patrick Little, Jr. both of Addis, LA. One daughter Janesha Little, Baton Rouge, LA two step-daughters Lashonda Veal and Shernise (Jared) Pierce both of Addis, LA; father Matthew (Deidre) Little, Jr. Bayou Goula, LA ; three sisters Angelia (Terry) Elzy, Sr. White Castle, LA; Treniece Little, Denham Springs, LA and Rachael Washington, Bayou Goula, LA; two brothers Jermaine and Matthew “Bull” Little both of Bayou Goula, LA ; five aunts Linda (Lenard) Phillips. Plaquemine, LA; Viola Martin, White Castle, LA; Emily (Arthur) Wesley; Linda Little; and Patricia (Louis) Stewart all of Bayou Goula, LA and two uncles Lennet (Geraldine) Little and Chris Osborne both of Bayou Goula, LA; seven grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and friends. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Osborne Little, Maternal Grandparents Clyde, Sr. and Stella Scott Osborne and Paternal Grandparents Matthews, Sr. and Idell Green Little. Funeral Services Entrusted to Wesley Funeral Home Plaquemine, La.
