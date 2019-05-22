Frances Sundae Trusclair Christopher
Frances Sundae Trusclair Christopher entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2019 at the age of 54.
Survived by her mother, Emma Ruth Crockett; 2 sons, Daren Curtis Trusclair, Sr. and Joshua D. Coleman; 8 sisters, Min. Melanie T. Parker, Kayla Crockett, Bridgette Crockett, Angela T. Moore, Bridgette Coleman, Taucia Franklin, Tameka Crockett and Monique Crockett. 4 brothers, Curtis G. Trusclair, Jr., Michael C. Trusclair, Sr., Brian C. Trusclair and Carlos Taylor; 4 grandchildren, Daren, Jr., Kylynn, Kasey & EvaBelle; longtime beloved best friend, Suzette Franklin; special beloved friend, Kim Green. Preceded in death by her fathers, Curtis G. Trusclair, Sr. and Wardell C. Crockett, Sr. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Larry L. Metevia, Sr.
Larry L. Metevia, Sr., entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife, Geraldine P. Metevia; daughter, Denise Metevia Armstrong (Shawn); sons, Louis James Metevia (Tricie) and Larry Lawrence Joseph Metevia, Jr.; sister, Joyce D. Metevia; brother, Louis Abe Metevia III; grandchildren, Shamar Grant-Metevia, Sidney Armstrong, Shawn Armstrong, Shelby Armstrong, Logan Metevia, Brandon Hilliard and Jada Hilliard. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis Abe Metevia and Tina Alexander Metevia.
Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Edward J. Chiffriller, SSJ officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Jacobi Brishard Scott
Jacobi Brishard Scott entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2019 at the age of 20. Survived by his parents, Bridget and Parviz Scott; brothers, Parviz, Jr. (PJ) and Jordan Scott.
Preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Williams; grandfather, Willie Jackson; aunt, Tammy Miller.
Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Revival Temple Church, 28521 Walker South Rd., Walker, LA. Pastor Elva Jacobs officiating. Interment Walker Memorial Cemetery, Walker, LA.
Ronald Jerome Spears
Ronald Spears entered into eternal rest at his mother’s residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a 68-year-old Georgia Pacific retiree.
Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5-7pm; visitation resumed at New Pilgrim B.C., Rev. Derrick T. Williams, pastor on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. James Morrise; interment at Southern Memorial Gar-dens.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Alice Spears; loving mother, Virginia Spears; children, Beverley J. Spears, Rhonda J. Spears-Patt (Darius) and Justin Spears; stepchildren, Tonya Williams Sims and Terrance Williams (Evelyn); siblings, Wayne E. Spears, Connie Thornton (Bruce) and Carl Spears (Ethel); grand-children, Jesse and Justis Spears, Eric Haugabrook, Jayla and Tenia Williams; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his father, Jesse Spears Sr.; sister, Beverly Spears; grandparents; father/mother-in-law, Louis and Alice Williams; and sister-in-law, Victoria Spears. He was a member of Rose Hill Church, Port Allen, Louisiana.
Criss Allen Morgan (1950 - 2019)
Criss Allen Morgan, age 68, of Lebanon, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Balad Hospice House in Bristol, TN.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Criss Allen Morgan II; grandmother, Marion G. Evans; mother, Sally (Chatham) Whatley; uncle, Louis B. Chatham; and nephew, Daniel Mixon.
Born in Grenada, MS on November 28, 1950, Criss lived his youth in Greenwood, MS until enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic from November 1967 to March 1970. He spent the 1970’s in California where he became a certified and accomplished scuba diver and hang glider pilot. He was a skydiver with over 3,000 logged jumps. Criss lived the past 30+ years in the Port Allen/Baton Rouge area and was a former over the road truck driver and retired locksmith. Criss was also a lapidary and a well known and respected gunsmith and ammunition re-loader until his death. He was an avid reader and a local contributor to the community section of the area newspaper. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing up to the time he could no longer participate in these activities due to illness.
Criss knew very few strangers and made many friends over his lifetime. He is survived by his beloved sister, Rebecca (Slayton) White and husband William of Lebanon, VA; aunt, Margaret Ann Chatham of Meadville, MS; uncles, Charles Chatham and wife Vicky of Hattiesburg, MS, Dr. Dudley Evans of Prentiss,MS; son, Nathan McCurley; daughter, Merisa Whittington of Port Allen, LA; nephews, Michael Mullins and wife Sarah of Abingdon, VA, Kristopher Gullett and wife Donna of Grundy, VA, and Eric Mullins and wife Misty of Grundy, VA; niece, Lisa (Mullins) Maynard and partner Jerry Ball of Rich-lands, VA; 4 great nephews; 6 great nieces; 2 great-great nephews; 3 great-great nieces; a godson, Christian Clune; dear friend Sandy Harper-Calliham of Hemet, CA; and many other rela-tives all of whom he loved dearly. Left to cherish his memory are many friends which include in no par-ticular order, Carole Bock and family, Sue Kempf, Troy Varnado, Steve Jones, Don Cooper, Danny Aucoin, Mudbone, Warren Travis, Walter Thornhill, Bill Deli, and many, many others.
A graveside service was held at 2:30 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Mountain Home Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN. Military honors were rendered by DAV Chapter #40 Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visit-ing www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Morgan and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Norma Lee Herrington Martin (1947 - 2019)
A memorial service for Norma Lee Herrington Martin, 72, formerly of Baton Rouge, LA will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Labby Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Norma Lee Martin was born on Sunday, January 05, 1947 in DeRidder, LA and passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, LA. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for many years and was retired from LSU where she worked as a librarian. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Library Science from McNeese State University and a Master’s degree in Library Science from LSU.
Throughout her 30 plus year career as a librarian at her beloved LSU, she served in a number of positions including Head of the Catalog Department and Chairperson of the Task Force for the Renovation of Hill Memorial Library. She was a member of and served in multiple capacities for the following library associations: South-eastern Library Association, Louisiana Library Association, LAMA, ALCTS, American Library Association, and the Association of College and Research Libraries.
Her love of reading and books was evidenced by the extensive collection of books she maintained in her personal library. Norma was an avid LSU fan and she faithfully followed the Tigers for many years.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Nor-man Herrington and Essie Floye Nichols Herrington of DeRidder, LA, and a special aunt, Mary Lois Nichols Dameron of Port Allen, LA. She is survived by two brothers, Rob Herrington and wife Jeanine of Clayton, LA, and brother, Jon Lester Herrington of Brusly, LA; two nieces, Arden Virginia Herrington and Charles Lewis of Chicago, IL, and Elizabeth Herrington Hains and husband Julian of Lafayette, LA; three nephews, Jacob Charles Herrington and wife Karey of Benton, LA, Jon Morgan Herrington of Zachary, LA and Patrick Norman Herrington of Brusly, LA; four great-nieces, Blakely Nicole Herrington, Allie Elizabeth Herrington, Ame-lia Noelle Hains, Charlotte Nora Hains; and one great nephew, Luke Matthew Herrington. Norma is also survived by a number of cousins and her special and beloved friends, “The DeRidder Girls” and special friend and care-giver Dana Lacombe.
The family extends a very deep and heartfelt thanks to her special caregiver, Jessica. Also, our appreciation goes to Celeste and Jackie for their caring assistance. The family also thanks the staff at Camelot Leisure Living, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Affiliated Heart2Heart Homecare and the staff at Riverland Medical Center. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Philip Alvin LeJeune
Philip passed away on May 13, 2019, one day after his 96th birthday, after a series of illnesses over the past few months. He was born May 12, 1923 in Addis, Louisiana to Joseph Arthur LeJeune, Sr. and Leila Bergeron LeJeune, and grew up in a large close-knit family.
Alvin spent his life in the grocery business, beginning as a teenager at Doc’s Store in Addis across the tracks from the depot, where he shined shoes prior to his big break into groceries. He sold Creole Belle coffee and eventually began a 40 year career with A & P Food Stores, where he reached the level of District Supervisor over wide areas of Louisiana and Mississippi.
After retirement from A & P, he worked as a grocery broker, and a salesman for Eight O’Clock coffee. His grocery career was briefly interrupt-ed by service in the Civilian Conservation Corps, and a short stint in the U.S. Navy. His spare time and retirement was spent spoiling grandkids, enjoying his camp at Bayou Pigeon, woodworking, think tank meetings at Mary Lee Donuts, collecting grocery memorabilia and many other things.
He always loved children, and relished in spoiling and teasing them at every occasion. And he also loved animals, especially cats, which he had a reputation for luring away from his neighbors. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas More Parish since its founding, and attended mass daily for many years. Alvin was proud to be a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered at the Baton Rouge Food Bank, and for the ministry of Father Jeff Bayhi. In 1946, he married Daisy Pitre of Plaquemine, and they shared a wonderful life together for 42 years, until her death in 1988.
The large Pitre family welcomed him and made him a part of their lives since their courtship began. Their cochon du laits and vacations in Panama City Beach made memories that will last for many lifetimes. After Daisy’s death, he was very fortunate to share the great friendship and companionship of Bonnie Lindsey for 30 years. They supported each other, and loved acting as grandparents to each other’s families. He very lovingly cared for both Daisy and Bonnie during their extended periods of illness.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, his devoted and loving wife Daisy; four brothers and their spouses, Arthur Jr. (Iris), Edward, Lynn (Shirley) and Landess; four sisters, Lila Lee Laurent (Dutch), Lois Holden (L.O.), Lorraine Yelverton (H.L.), and Milda Aillet Marchand (Ronald, Roy); and dearest friend and longtime companion Bonnie Lindsey. He is survived by two sons and their spouses, Cyril (Lyn) and Richard (Whitney); three grandchildren, Joseph LeJeune of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Anna LeJeune and Reid LeJeune; sister, Lucille Bouquet (Hewitt); in-laws, Muriel Rhed, Harold Pitre (Ruth), Bessie Pitre, Teresa Pitre, Grace Pitre, and Judy Pitre; members of the Lindsey family, Vicki Crain, David Lindsey (Sheri), and Kristi Johnson (Brent); numerous nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends and co-workers in the grocery business. Pallbearers were Lee Laurent, Dickie LeJeune, Faren LeJeune, Lamar Aillet, Jamie Yelverton, Pete Hymel, David Lindsey, and Bobby Pitre.
The family would like to thank his doctors and caregivers, especially the caring staff at Flannery Oaks Guest House. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 AM on Friday May 17, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment was at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Visitation was on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation resumed at St. Thomas More Church on Friday from 8:00 AM until the service.
