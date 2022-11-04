Rex Wayne Beachum,
78 years old, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Denham Springs, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana, on April 27, 1944, and raised in Port Allen and New Iberia. He enlisted in the United States Navy after high school graduation. As a serviceman, he was stationed in many locations including a two-year stint in Japan. Rex loved the western United States and enjoyed camping and exploring the wilderness areas there and participating in Search and Rescue Operations in Nevada. After retiring from the Navy and civil service as an aircraft simulator repair technician, he returned to his home state of Louisiana and worked at the state department of Transportation where he retired a second time. Back in Louisiana, Rex added the Atchafalaya Basin to his list of favorite places. Rex was preceded in death by his parents, J. L. and Ruby Cox Beachum, and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Dorothy Longman Beachum. He is survived by a sister, Betty Beachum and three nephews Bob Beachum, David L. Montero and John B. Montero and their families. To honor Rex’s wishes, there was no funeral service. We invite you to privately celebrate Rex’s memory in your own way. The family had a private celebration of his life.
Michael “Preacher”
Ferdinand
was born in Port Allen, LA on February 20, 1958 to Philip Ferdinand & Fannie Griffin Ferdinand. After leaving college, he became a serial entrepreneur owning Quality Safety, F&F Safety Supply, and Starlight Diamond Bar. Mike was a very generous man who loved helping others. He was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan, loved the blues, eating crawfish, having a beer, and watching country westerns. Mike leaves a host of family members and friends to cherish his memories. He leaves behind children, Michael Dewayne Ferdinand, Jr. and Misha Ferdinand; brothers, Phillip (Faye), Larry, Charles, and Willie Ferdinand. Michael is preceded in death by parents, Phillip and Fannie Ferdinand and his sister Frances Jones Brown. Celebration of Life is at Hall Davis & Son, at 9348 Scenic Hwy.
on Friday, October 28 at 1 pm.
Diana Olano Layssard passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Ochsner in Baton Rouge, at the age of 63. She spent her childhood in the Brusly and Addis area and was a resident of Whiskey Bay. Diana was a homemaker and then caregiver at St. James Place recently. She was known as Mimi to her grandchildren. Per her wishes, she was cremated and a visitation was held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, November 1st, 4 to 8 p.m. Diana is survived by her two sons, Tommy Lopez and wife Whitney and Jacob Doiron and wife Devon; nine grandchildren, Alyssa Jarreau, Hailee Ramagos, Sierra Lopez, Rivers, Dylan, Gabby, Tucker, Arabella and Makinzie Doiron; siblings, Peyton Olano and Melissa Olano. Diana was preceded in death by her son, Damon Lopez; parents, Joseph Percy and Shirley Chustz Olano. Diana was a diehard LSU fan that loved to drink Dr. Pepper. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
