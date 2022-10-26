Ethel Mae Smith Clark
Sister Ethel Mae Smith Clark was born June 20, 1928, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the union of Clarence Smith and Sarah Spears Smith. She was the youngest of 3 born to this union. She departed this life on October 19, 2022 at the age of 94. She was a lifelong member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, remaining faithful until her death. Ethel Mae resided in East Baton Rouge Parish for most of her life and dedicated her life to education, serving many students in Port Allen, LA for more than 40 years. Ethel Mae was a graduate of McKinley High School and Southern University with a B.S. and M.S. in Elementary Education. Throughout her life she was a prevalent member of her community, supported many organizations, and never wavered from her faith in God. She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Clark, her parents, her brother, Allen D. Smith and sister Alma Smith Johnson, sons-in-law Michael Guess and Joseph Patrick. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Clark Guess and Carmen Clark Patrick, one brother, Jerome Smith, grandchildren, Jessica, Joseph, and Jayla Patrick, godsons, David K. Clark, Jr. and Allen Smith, Jr., nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as lifetime friends. Public viewing will be Thursday, October 27 from 3:00-5:00 pm at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home on Scenic Hwy. On Friday, October 28 from 10:00-12:00 viewing and funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm at Gloryland Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Miller Jackson. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home. Sign guest book at www.halldavisandson.com.
Virgie Brown Hannah entered into eternal rest on October 11, 2022 at the age of 91. Survived by her daughter, Lisa H. Thompson; son, Patrick Myron Hannah, Sr.; sister, Betty B. Clayton and Joyce B. Johnson; brother, Roland Brown; grandchildren, David Teamer and Patrick Myron Hannah, II; Preceded In death by her parents, James and Leatha Brown; husband, Parks Hannah, Sr.; son, Park Hannah, Jr.; grandson, Fred Brain Thompson; brothers, James, Holton, Norman, and Nolan; sister, Delores B. Johnson. Visitation Friday, October 21, 2022, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA., 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Following Visitation Saturday, October 22, 2022, Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church, 402 South Kirkland Drive, Brusly, LA., 9:30 am until religious service at 10:30 am. Reverend Singarayar James officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Jacquelyne Owens
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, Jacquelyne (Jackie) Cronan Owens was called home to be with her Savior. A native of Louisiana, Jackie was born on December 31,1937 in Port Allen. As a longtime Baton Rouge resident, Jackie graduated from Istrouma High School and then settled down to marry what would become her loving husband of 64 years, Milton Leroy Owens. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Jackie worked tirelessly to care for her family as she also supported her community through Christian servitude and volunteerism. She was an amazing homemaker, seamstress and caregiver. She immensely enjoyed tennis, travel and time with friends and family. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Larkin Cronan, Jr. and Edna Reidinger Cronan; her younger brother, Thomas Larkin Cronan, III; and her son, Andrew Larkin Owens. She is survived by her husband, Milton Leroy Owens; daughter, LeAnn Owens Mock’ son-in-law, Edward Mock; grandson, Hayden Owen Mock; and three granddaughters, Mrs. Allison Jackson Kaufman, Mrs. Emily Jackson Bassil, and Miss Molly Elizabeth Jackson. Additionally, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Janice Luckett and the Rev. David Luckett; sister and brother-in-law, Joy Corcoran and Gene Corcoran; sister-in-law, Joan Cronan; and brother and sister-in-law The Rev. Jerry Cronan and Jenise Cronan; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews. Jackie and Leroy chose Parkview Baptist Church to be their church home, where they have worshiped and served for the last 45 years. Jackie was a member of the choir, worked with the Children’s ministry, and was an original School Board member for Parkview’s Private School for many years. As this was a place that meant the world to her in lieu of flowers, we ask that you feel free to make a contribution to Parkview Baptist Church, 11795 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. A Celebration of Life service was held at Parkview Baptist Church on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00am until service time of 12:00pm.
Vernida Jean “Jeno” Smith
was born on December 30, 1956, entered into her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 am. A graduate of McKinley High School. She attended Grambling State University and Southern University. Survived by her mother, Juliaette Smith; daughter, Omni Smith; granddaughter, Stella Smith; brothers, Anthony, Kenneth and Tyrone Smith; nieces, nephews, relatives, and loving friends. Preceded in death by her father, Isaac Smith, Jr.; grandparents, Stella Smith, Isaac Smith, Sr., Mary Franklin, and Ernest Nelson, Sr. Visitation, Saturday, October 22, 2022, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th Street, Port Allen, LA, 10:00 am until religious service at 12:30 pm. Pastor Raymond Allen officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the kidney foundation in her name. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Louise Marchand
Reynolds
passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the age of 86. She was a retired tax auditor with the State of Louisiana; resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visitation was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Arun John. Interment at the church cemetery. Louise is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Reynolds Polito and husband Anthony; grandson, Matthew Polito; sister in law, Ann Marchand; niece, Roxann Marchand Thompson and husband Dave; nephews, Andy Marchand and wife Margaret, Chris Marchand and wife Mary; and four great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ella Doiron Marchand, and brother, Owen Marchand. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wallace Watson High, Jr.
We are saddened to announce the passing of our dad Wallace Watson High, Jr. who passed away at his home after a short but brave battle with pancreatic cancer on October 17, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1949 in Columbia, South Carolina. Shortly after he, and his family settled in Baton Rouge. After attending Istrouma High School, where we have heard daddy was one heck of a quarterback, he joined the Army. While serving in the Army he was able to continue his love of football playing in various leagues. He was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Natalie, one brother, Louis High and one sister, Judy Brister. He leaves behind his children, Marty High of Watson, LA. and Bridget Anderson (Ricky) of Addis, LA. His grandchildren, Bayleigh Clement, Payton, Mason, Brinlee and Taylor High and Faith Pizzolato. One great-grandson, Theo High and his faithful fishing companion, and best buddy,Gizmo who will miss his daddy greatly. He will be sorely missed but we know he is catching some big fish in heaven and no longer in pain. There will be a private memorial held at a later date.
