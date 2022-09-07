Joan “Jungle” LeBlanc
Joan C. Leblanc, ( Jungle ) 84, died Tuesday August 16, 2022. She was born December 20th 1937. She was married to the late Jeanne Brossart, and was the daughter of late Ernest (Nappy) Leblanc and late Elvina (Nook) Pecquet. She has one son Alex Hammatt. She was born in E. Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Sunrise LA. She attended Lafayette College in LA and achieved a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Lesley College Boston, Ma. She married the late Francis P. Hammatt on May 21, 1960. Eventually settling in Brewster, Massachusetts.
Although Joan was living a conventional life there was nothing conventional about her. She devoted her working life to teaching. She loved science and nature. Her true passion was helping children with special needs. She worked with the Special Olympics Organization, volunteered to help young single mothers, so they could have time to further their education. She was Assistant Director at the Latham Center in Brewster, MA, an organization devoted to the treatment of children and adults with intellectual disabilities and complex special needs. There were no boundaries when it came to the compassion she had for people less fortunate. She loved all that Cape Cod had to offer where she spent a better part of her life. From Surf casting off Nauset beach where she once got her picture in the paper, picking blueberries, canoeing down the Pamet river in Truro. Photography was another favorite pastime taking pictures of the natural beauty of the Cape. Another love was Provincetown, MA where Joan and Jeanne lived for many years. She loved the atmosphere and the people, only in such a place that when she was older and in a wheelchair wanting to sit out on the beach at a restaurant but with no means to get there-the love of community brought her four strong men who carried her out wheelchair and all over the sand to where she wanted to be. Determined not to let things get in her way of living life, she would get herself downtown and venture out on Arts Dune Tours or go to The Muse for an evening of music. Her heart lived in another place as well. Sunrise, Louisiana where she grew up. She talked often about her experiences in Sunrise. Where she taught at Port Allan High School after she graduated Lafayette University. The chickens that her grandmother raised. Playing on the porch because in a family of six siblings one was asked to play outside. Her sister Sue who would constantly ask her (did you hear that or what was that outside) when they were trying to sleep. She recounted trips the family would take to Grand Isle and picnics that her grandmother would fix on the levee. She talked about her High School friends who knew her best as (Jungle). Tarzan the movie had come out and she was known for giving quite the jungle call. She would get a mischievous look in her eyes when looking back at these days and you knew something fun was about to happen. I found this in one of her notebooks: “My shell has perfect shell shape And it is colored precisely!! It is a perfect shell” I think that about sums it up.
Her Family and friends have that special place in their heart for her. She will be greatly missed by all that she has left behind. She touched so many people’s lives. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com. A celebration of Joans life will be at a later date.
Carl Dunn
entered into eternal rest on August 28, 2022 at the age of 64. Survived by his wife, Lisa Dunn; daughters, Carla Wood and Christy Dunn; grandchild, Jaylon Wood. Visitation, Friday, September 2, 2022, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA., 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Minister Johnnie Griffin officiating. Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. www.halldavisandson.com.
Jean Claire Bergeron Kershaw
passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the age of 91 at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. She was native of Addis and resident of Brusly. Jean was a kind and gentle soul and a beautiful human being. Jean was a great wife, mom, and a wonderful, loving Gammie to her grandchildren. Jean married the love of her life, Cliff, on Jan. 7, 1952. Due to Cliff’s Air Force career, Jean, Cliff and their 3 children embarked on an adventure filled journey covering some 68 years, living in such places as El Paso and Austin, TX, Savannah, GA, Bangor, ME, Sacramento, CA, Omaha, NE, and even the tropical paradise of Guam, before settling in Alexandria, LA and finally finding “home” in Brusly for the last 17 years. To say that Jean was a homemaker would be a vast understatement, because everywhere was “home”. Jean was the glue that held the family together through all these moves and through the turbulent times of deployments and wars. Jean was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, working tirelessly, along with Cliff, supporting numerous veterans organizations for over 40 years. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Friday, September 2nd, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Father Matthew Dupre. Jean is survived by her daughter, Roseanne Kershaw LeBlanc (David), Brusly; two sons, Chris “Fish” Kershaw and wife Janna Miller, Brusly and Jeff “Petit” Kershaw and wife Callie Cazes, Brusly; one sister, Peggy B. Hardy, St. Martinville; four grandchildren, Lindsey Moreau, Jordan LeBlanc, Jacob Kershaw, Natalie Kershaw; 3 step-grandchildren, Brantly Mouch and wife Marga, Bryant Mouch and wife Alania , Lauren Paddock and husband Brandon; step-great-grandchildren, Adyson, Hadley, and Lincoln Paddock, Basil and Aydah Mouch and Mila James. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clifford Ross Kershaw; parents, Clement and Addie Clement Bergeron; three sisters, Marcelle “Petsy” Brecheen, Iris Bennen and Beth Toups; two brothers, CA Bergeron Jr. and Theodore “Ted” Bergeron. Jean and her family would like to thank her physician, Dr. Phil Padgett, and her cardiologist, Dr. Carl Luikhart, both extraordinary doctors, but even better human beings, whom Jean was happy and proud to call her friends. The family would also like to thank Dr. Bryan Nuss and the staff at St. Joseph Hospice and the Carpenter House for their compassion and care. Pallbearers will be Donald Toups, David Toups, Tommy Toups, John Toups, Stephen Hardy, Mark Bergeron, Kevin Bergeron and David LeBlanc. Memorial donations may be made to Brusly High Louisiana Boys and Girls State Fund (a program promoting citizenship that was near and dear to Jean and Cliff’s heart), 658 N. Vaughn, Brusly, LA 70767. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Charles Alex Stepteau
of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, transitioned to Heaven on August 26, 2022. He was born on August 26, 1946 to Alex and Eunice Stepteau of Brusly, Louisiana. After graduating from Cohn High School in 1965, he studied Business and Marketing at Southern University for two years. Charles then enlisted in the United States Army where he served and defended our country in the Vietnam Conflict. He faithfully completed his military duties in the Army and always held his fellow soldiers and their great efforts in Vietnam in high esteem. Charles is survived by his children Charmissia (Wayne) Brown, Carra Stepteau, Chaitra Stepteau, Eunquine (Christopher) Mallory, Chadrick Stepteau, Sr. one sister Carolyn Thompson, niece Erica (Chris) Briggs, nephews, George Thompson, Jr., Bernard Stepteau, four grandchildren Gherig Trask, Jr., Evan Brown, Ava Mallory, Chadrick Stepteau, Jr., a great-granddaughter and a host of beloved cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Eunice Stepteau, sister Deborah Stepteau and son Gherig Trask, Sr. Visitation, Thursday, September 1, 2022 11:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Wayne Brown officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Kathy Denise Bynum-Pown
was born on January 3, 1957 She was educated in the Iberville Parish School System. She departed this life on Friday, August 26, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Joseph (Chantell Morgan) Pown III, and Daniel (DeVita) Pown both of Addis, LA; eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Sr. and Vivian Bynum; her siblings Audrey Bynum Jr., Shelia D. Bynum and Delma A. Bynum. Visitation on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at True Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 24915 Hwy. 1 South, Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor Kevin A. Snaril.
Robert Neal Jarreau
passed away on September 2, 2022, at The Crossing of Clarity Hospice at the age of 59, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Neal was a native of Brusly and a resident of Addis. A loving husband, father, and pawpaw he leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Belinda Jarreau; three sons, Chet Medlock (Courtney), Dustin Troxclair (Jessica), and Tyler Jarreau (Tailer); 4 grandsons, Connor, Calin, Cameron, and Clyde; two brothers, Ricky Jarreau and Darryl Jarreau, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy and Sue Jarreau, and sister, Melinda Richards. He was a member of Ironworkers 623 in his younger days. He traveled across the United States working as an Ironworker. He truly enjoyed his work and wanted to own his own metal building erection company; in 2012 he decided to open Southern Metals, LLC. He loved watching NASCAR and giving people a hard time. Neal loved his family with all his heart and adored his grand babies. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Per his wishes, he was cremated, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly at 10:00, celebrated by Rev. Arun John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.