Joseph Lee Jackson Sr.,
of Port Allen, Louisiana, departed this life on October 15, 2021 to be with the Lord at the age 79. He was the son of the late Edward and Ethel Jackson. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Julia Phillips Jackson and survived by their children: two daughters, Sherry L. Jackson and Christine Adam (Ambrose) of Port Allen, LA; four sons, Joseph L. Jackson Jr. (Gaynelle) of Midlothian, VA, Dennis W. Jackson (Millie) of Port Allen, LA; Michael K. Jackson (Wanda) and Eric T. Jackson, Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life gathering was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 with visitation from 9am until religious service at 11am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th St, Port Allen, Louisiana. Reverend Doctor Raymond Allen, Officiating. Interment at Old Folks Home Cemetery, Port Allen Louisiana. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
William (Bill) Martineau Marks Jr.
passed in peace surrounded by his family on the morning of October 20, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born on November 28, 1941 in Port Allen, LA, and graduated from Louisiana State University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He followed his education with a distinguished career in the insurance industry, most notably as the owner of Roberts & Eastland Insurance Agency. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Martineau and Jane Talbot Marks; his brother, James Charles “Jim” Marks; and brother-in-law, Charles Conrad “Chuck” Trascher, III. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Eva Summers Marks; daughters, Melissa Marks Hoffmann and husband Brian, and Colleen Marks Andrews and husband Chad; grandchildren, Caroline Hoffmann, Virginia Hoffmann, Brandon Andrews, William Gollnick, Joshua Gollnick, Brandon Gollnick and Briana Andrews; great granddaughter, Blazelynn Andrews; sister, Barbara Marks Trascher; and sister-in-law, Diana Spring Marks. Bill served several terms on the finance council, appointed by the Bishop, for the Diocese of Baton Rouge. He was the former president of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of Louisiana. Bill also served the City Club of Baton Rouge as a member of the Board of Directors. He held numerous other positions and awards both within the state of Louisiana and nationally. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and former Eagle Scout, with a confounding passion for hunting, fishing, and spending time on the water. He was a long-standing member of the Tropical Garden and Swayze Lake Hunting Clubs. Bill cherished his time traveling with family and friends over the years and gathering at the dining room table sharing stories and memories with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Bill touched the hearts of all those who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of generosity, compassion, and irrepressible optimism. Visitation was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville, LA at 12 pm, celebrated by Father Jason Palermo. Entombment at the Church Cemetery. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Merle Salemi
passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Baton Rouge General at the age of 87. She was a native of Sunrise and resident of Brusly. She was the 1952 Valedictorian of Port Allen High. Merle was a wife and mother first, raising her seven children. She then went to work as a West Baton Rouge Parish School Bus Driver and retired after 20 years. In retirement you could find Merle watching her TV shows, coloring, doing crossword puzzles or spending time with her family, which was her biggest joy. Visiting was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Monday, October 25, 2021, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Merle is survived by six children, Charles Salemi (Judy), Lynette Rivet, Lisa Salemi, Maureen Salemi, Christopher Salemi (Lisa), and Kellie Salemi; 11 grandchildren, and a “bus load” of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her cat. Merle was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Salemi Jr., son, Ronnie Salemi; siblings, Leonard Pourciau, Elaine Torrence, Nona Mae Oddi, and Anthony Pourciau. Special thanks to Doctors Culotta and Marcus and nurses, Becky and Angela. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Carolyn Johnson
entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2021 at the age of 71. Survived by her daughters, Melonie Thomas and Siara Duhe; sons, Ian Duhe and Glen Duhe Jr.; sister, Natherlean Kelly; brothers, Cal Johnson III, Danal Johnson and Michael Johnson; grandchildren, Megan, Jarrot, Leah, Brooke, Morgan, Sariyah, Samir, Ivan, Glen III, Gabrielle, Ivan, Ian Jr., Titus and India. Preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and 1 grandchild. Visitation Saturday, October 23, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Eric Pointer officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemet
Lona Belle Tullier Parker
passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the age of 78. She was a resident of Central and native of Addis, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 from 5 to 9pm until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Entombment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. Lona Belle is survived by her children, Charles Parker and wife Katie, Marion Parker, Jr. and wife Margaret, Tallie Fresina and husband Charles, Stacey Hebert and Matt, and Bridgette Parker; grandchildren, Jonathan and Shawn Parker, Brian, Kimberly, Adam, and Summer Parker, Madeline McCauley, J.C. Fresina, Ashley Barnett, Kaila and Hayden Martin, Baret and Brant Sanchez; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Laura Murry; godchild, Danny Murry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Marion Parker, Sr.; parents, Merlin and Elsie Roger Tullier; and brothers, M.J. Tullier, Jr. and Raymond Tullier, Sr. Pallbearers will be J.C. Fresina, Jonathan and Shawn Parker, Brian and Adam Parker, Hayden Martin, Baret and Brant Sanchez. MawMaw Belle loved her grandchildren and family. She was a 1961 graduate of Brusly High School. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
