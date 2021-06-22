Willie Cooley Sr,
age 74, departed this earthly life on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earline Franklin Cooley and Percy Cooley, Sr.; 2 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 1 sister and 1 brother. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 50 years, Isabell A. Cooley of Port Allen, LA; 5 children, Willie (Carolyn) Cooley, Patrick (Lakeitha) Allen, Mary (Roger) Lane, Mina Cooley, and Kece Nixon; 4 sisters, Martha (Louis) Jones, Ceola Moore, Earline (Joseph) Witherspoon, and Ernestine Bracket and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends were invited to attend his visitations held on today Friday, June 18, 2021, 2:00pm-5:00pm at Professional Funeral Services, Inc. 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port will resumed on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Christ Baptist Church, 6623 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA., from 11:00AM until his Celebration Service at 12:00 noon. Interment Christ Baptist Church Cemetery. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. ‘Celebrating Life’ 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. 70767, (225) 383-2001.
Byron Lionel Harden,
age 77, departed this life on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Routha Ellis; sister-in-law, Ola B. Harden; 4 nieces, Dionne (David Jr.) Voorhies, Allegra (Broderick) Edwards, Jennifer Jordan, Jeanine Leonard; 9 nephews, Larry Everson II, Maurice (Tyisha) Harden, Marcus (Tamasa) Harden, Michael (Shaunn) Harden, Gary (Willa) Harden, Gregory (Chynell) Harden, Henry (Purneller) Harden Jr, Rico (Travia) Harden, and Christopher (Tammy) Harden, and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Dorothy Harden, Jr; 4 brothers, Henry Harden, Donald Ray Harden, Lester Harden, and Ivory Lee Harden, and 1 sister, Marchel Harden-Williams. Relatives and friends were invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc. 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Private. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. ‘Celebrating Life’ 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. 70767, (225) 383-2001.
Arthur Francis LaMotte,
a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Bueche, LA passed away on June 17, 2021 at the age of 88. Arthur was a US Air Force Veteran and retired from, IBEW Local 995 as an electrician. He loved faith, family, and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Thompson LaMotte; four children, Rusty LaMotte (Julie), Lynn Mondt (Bert), Ann Roshto (Art), and Randy LaMotte (Lisa); 15 grandchildren, Jacob LaMotte, Thomas LaMotte, Julia Scarborough, Bennett LaMotte, Maria LaMotte, Charles LaMotte, Gregory LaMotte, Victoria LaMotte, Justin Mondt, Elise Snee, Jude Mondt, Liz Kleibert, Tiffany Snee, Thomas Roshto, and Olivia LaMotte; 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Persse LaMotte and Julia Eulalie Melancon LaMotte; sister, Marie Louise Champagne; nephew, Steven Kent Champagne; and grandson, Joshua Travis Mondt. Visitation Monday, June 21, 2021 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA at 12:00 noon. Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 11:40am. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons. The family would like to thank the Ochsner Home Health nurses and Ochnser Hospital telemetry nurses and staff. Special Thanks to Rev. Fr. Edwin J. Martin, Celebrant, Rev. Fr. Todd Lloyd, Con-Celebrant, and all our family and friends who have spent time in prayer for our dear husband and father, Artie Baby.
Judy Ann Huber
A memorial gathering was held for Judy Ann Huber on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10am followed by a Memorial Mass at 11am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. The Mass was officiated by Fr. Michael Micelli. Interment followed on Wednesday, June 16th, 11am at Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings, Louisiana. Mrs. Huber, age 68, passed away on June 11, 2021. She was born in Barstow, California to Floyd and Jetta Miller Stokes, raised in Pine Bluff, AR and a resident of Baton Rouge. Judy earned an Associate’s Degree in Advertising Art and worked as a licensed florist for many years. She offered love to everyone she met, and loved her extended family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Mark Huber; sons, Brian Everette (Julie) of Ragley, LA, Brad Everette (Brandi) of Baton Rouge, LA, David Huber (Bonnie) of Durham, NC, Matt Huber (Hallie) of Gonzales, LA; sisters, Betty Edwards (Floyd) of Erwinville, LA, Debbie Everette (Danny) of Portland, TN, Nancy Rawlinson of White Hall, AR, Cindy Crouch of Mobile, AL, Cathy Christiansen (Craig) of Bald Knob, AR; grandchildren, Reed Everette, Madison Jones (Patrick), Andrew Everette, Alexander Huber, Lucas Huber, Hazel Everette and great-grandchildren, Everlyn Jones and Wyatt Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Susan Babin. To honor Mrs. Huber, memorial donations can be made to the Dream Day Foundation/St. Jude (225-754-5700, info@dreamdayfoundation.org) Flowers may be sent directly to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
