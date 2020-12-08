Stanley Eugene Robertson (Gene)
Gene, a native of Central, Louisiana and resident of Brusly, Louisiana, was born on July 6, 1949 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 71 surrounded by his loved ones. He retired from the Marine industry in 2003 due to health reasons. He was a 1968 Central High School graduate where he played on the 1966 State Champion football team and in 2006 was inducted into the Central High School Hall of Fame. He was a 1971 graduate of Southwest Mississippi Junior College in Summit, Mississippi with an Associate of Arts degree. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Rhonda LeMoine Robertson; children, Justin Robertson and wife Jennifer; Angela R. Badeaux and husband Lester; and Joseph Robertson. Five grandchildren who adored their “Poppy,” Alayna, Holden, Bennett, Luke, and Carly Robertson. Two-step grandsons Travis and Dylan Badeaux. Brother and sisters-in-law, Mark Robertson, Rhonda M. Robertson, and Elizabeth Robertson. Preceded in death by his parents, Jewel and Millicent “Kitty” Holden Robertson; and brothers, Don Robertson and Kevin Robertson. Gene was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching LSU games with his family and close friend Ivan Devall. He was a very talented artist. He loved listening to music, talking about politics, and history but his greatest passion was painting. A memorial visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Port Allen, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at noon conducted by Pastor Gray Pearson. Gene will forever be in our hearts.
Smith, Mary Christine “Chris” Fulks
Chris passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her in home in Port Allen at the age of 64. She was a lifelong resident of Port Allen. Chris was a retired hair stylist. A private service was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly. Chris is survived by her mother, Jane White Fulks; husband, Joseph E. Smith; two children, Ashley Butcher Midkiff and husband Chris, and George Edward Butcher; two step-children; Heather J. Smith and husband James, and Joshua K. Smith and wife Jessika; siblings, Victoria Fulks Hall and husband Will and Lisa Fulks Vito; as well as many special grandchildren. Chris was preceded in death by her father, Onis V. Fulks and sister, Jacqueline Marie Fulks Cook. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Heart of Hospice for the wonderful care she received. Please share memories at http://www.wilbertservices.com.
Chase Whitney Debetaz,
a resident of Port Allen, La., passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 23. Chase enjoyed spending time lighting camp fires and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed to cook and helping work with his grandfather. Chase especially loved the holidays so that he could spend more time with his family. He survived by his parents, John and Sissy Debetaz; brother, Cody Debetaz (Lauren); sister, Katlyn Debetaz (Gabriel Rice); grandparents; Mitchell Jarreau and Sybil Jarreau, Doretha Debetaz.; best friend, Skylar Theriot; and nieces, April and Abby Debetaz. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Teddy Debetaz; uncle, Mike Jarreau; great-grandmother Effie Major. Visiting was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Rose Mary Pirie Devall
of Jennings, LA, was born on November 11, 1944 in Grosse Tete, Louisiana. She passed peacefully on November 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband, three children, and numerous other family members. Rose Mary graduated from Port Allen high school in 1962. One of her proudest achievements was being part of the first class of females to graduate from Texas A&M University where she received her degree in Science Education in 1968. Additionally, she received a master’s degree from Mississippi State University in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling and while raising three children, she obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse accreditations from East Mississippi Community College. Rose Mary believed in living life to the fullest. She traveled all over the world, from living in Lebanon and Cyprus to visiting Germany and Paris. In addition to traveling, she loved sewing, tennis, cooking, art, and collecting antiques. Rose Mary loved and was loved by so many. She was a talker and hugger, never met a stranger, and commanded every room she walked in. She loved to brag about every accomplishment, big or small, her children and grandchildren made. Rose Mary is survived by her loving and amazing husband Richard Devall of Jennings, LA, daughter Suzie Sinno of Washington, D.C., daughter Miriam Ross and husband Andrew of McKinney, TX, son Ralph Sinno and wife Anna of Baton Rouge, LA, granddaughters Kaylie and Emalyn Ross and grandson Sawyer Ross. She is also survived by her siblings, Fannie Easterly of Port Allen, LA, Nora Smith of Williamsburg, VA, Gordon Pirie of Central, LA, Frank Pirie of Zachary, LA and Tom Pirie of Grosse Tete, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Sr. and Nora LeGlue Pirie and her two half-brothers, William “Billy” Blanchard and Harold Blanchard. Her funeral Mass was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings, LA at 11:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to Matthew & Sons Funeral Home, 511 N Cutting Avenue, Jennings, LA 70546. In lieu of flowers, loved ones may donate to their favorite charity in Rose Mary’s name. To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Vida Mae Lewis
entered into eternal rest on November 26, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by spouse, Clabon “Roy” Lacey; daughters, Talia Lewis Hardesty and Taleah Makeba Lewis; son, Roland G. Lewis, Jr.; sister, Brenda Phillips; brothers, Mark Phillips and Rickey Phillips; grandchildren, Rolanda Lewis, TyQuan Lewis, Romesha Lewis, TreVon Hardesty, TaMiya Hardesty, JaNya Posey and Clarence Posey. Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Alphonse Phillips, Sr.; brothers, Alphonse Phillips, Jr. and Lester Phillips; grandmother, Ophelia Henry. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Joyce Theresa Landry Millard
Born October 14, 1926 to Dr. Paul B. Landry and Marie Mae Bourg, Joyce Theresa Landry Millard, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 94. She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Allen, along with being a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Joyce was a homemaker who joined her youngest children at Holy Family School where she worked teaching Kindergarten for 1 year and 12 years as a secretary. Joyce is joining her husband of 60 years in heaven, Irby Joseph Millard; her parents, a granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Millard; and her eight siblings, Elmire Landry Booth, Vernon Landry, Thomas Landry, Barker Landry, Paul B. Landry, Jr., Majorie Landry Tuell, Dorothy Mae Landry Miller and Myrton J. Landry. Joyce leaves her five children to carry on her legacy here on earth, Gary Millard and wife Janet, Gwendolyn M. Prestridge and husband Charles, Earl Millard and wife Julie, Glynn Millard and wife Trudy, and Edana Millard Robnett and husband James; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Joyce was a member DAR, Westside Women’s, Starlighters Dance Club, Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks and American Legion Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund, PO Box 290, Port Allen, LA 70767. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Charles Carter Montague Jr.
passed suddenly from this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020, while standing in his backyard visiting with neighbors. He was 72. Carter Montague was born on October 15, 1948, in Russellville, Arkansas, as the firstborn son of parents Charles Carter, Sr. and Pat Karol Harroff. He had lived in Baton Rouge since 1960 and was a 1966 graduate of Baton Rouge High. He attended LSU with a focus on journalism and photography. He had an e xceptional work ethic that began in his youth when he cut yards for quarters. He worked as a soda jerk at Hopper’s, as ticket-taker and concessioner at drive-in theaters, and sold soft drinks in LSU Tiger Stadium where he fell in love with “The Tigers.” After a few semesters at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Carter enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968 and saw the world as a communications tech-R Branch stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany and Adak, Alaska. He received an honorable discharge having attained the rank of Petty Officer, 3rd Class, and was very proud of his service to his country. In 1975, he became a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Port Allen and for the next thirteen years Carter became acquainted with many of its towns people and some of their dogs; many have remained close friends throughout his life. Carter was a larger than life character who brightened a room. He was filled with joy and laughter and blessed with the sense of adventure of an eleven year-old boy. He loved TV westerns and John Wayne movies. He always smiled. He was friendly, funny, gracious, loving, and a real kid-at-heart. He told great stories, played good-hearted pranks, and gave gag gifts. He was your friend for life. He had a zest for living and embraced a variety of interests. He was an avid photographer, bourbon afficionado, and a collector of all kinds of music, in particular the Blues and Rock and Roll. He loved to hunt and fish and possessed a genuine appreciation for the outdoors. He loved paper maps and longed to travel, whether to faraway places or just out for a drive or to follow a country road to see where it would take him. He loved holidays, birthdays, Mardi Gras, New Orleans, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and Louisiana cuisine. He loved football whether LSU Tigers, Saints, or other NFL teams, and was a perennial New York Yankees fan, and he could spout statistics on players from long ago. He liked to discover new things to do. He dabbled in family genealogy and he was fascinated with all manner of digital gadgets and applications. He could be found at Barnes & Noble relaxing with a cup of coffee and thumbing through a few magazines. Early in life he delighted in playing Santa Claus for friends and family gatherings and he always spread the Christmas spirit throughout the year. He was a member of Capital City Lions Club and recipient of Lion of the Year and Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards; he served on the Inter-Civic Council and Golden Deeds Committee; and he wrote free-lance, human interest articles for local publications. He held a variety of route sales positions before retiring from Red Box in 2016. He enjoyed his retirement and kept close ties with all his friends. His latest venture was membership in the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge. He was among its first 100 members. Carter was the love of his dear wife, Susan Price Montague, whom he married on March 20, 1976, and for the next 44 years they laughed and loved and enjoyed many adventures. They have lived in the same home since their honeymoon. Carter was preceded in death by his father, Charles C. Montague, Sr, and survived by his loving wife, Susan (Suzi); his mother, Pat; his brother W. Bret Montague, Sr (Judy); his sister, Laurie M. Cary; two nieces, Hayden Shirley and Carly Price; nephews, W. Bret Montague, Jr (Kate), Treuil M. Montague, Sr, (Jessica), Austin B. Price, Jonathan Price (Erin), brothers-in-law, Walter M. Price, Jr (Esther) and William A. Price (Linda); great-nephews, Marcus, Matthew, Treuil Jr, and Turner Montague, Calvin Price, Levi Pittmon, and Tucker Hidalgo; a great-niece, Daphne Price, and a host of extended family and friends. His wife, Susan wrote: Carter was the kindest man I have ever known and he passed away in an instant, like a wisp of smoke absorbed into the ether. I shall miss him beyond measure. He was my arms to reach high places. He was my personal shopper who searched out the best bargains. He was my protector who held me close in his arms, loved me, and ignored my ill temper. His death leaves a great void. I long for the time when we shall meet once more. A memorial service to honor his life shall be held on Thursday, December 10th from 2 until 6 pm. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government St. All are invited, however please observe mask requirements and capacity limitations. The Reverend Chris Andrews will officiate at 5 pm. The Navy Honor Guard will present a flag during the memorial. Carter was proud of his veteran status and service to his country. Please make donations in his name to any veterans organizations or disabled veterans or any organizations that feed the hungry. Speak to me of love. “To wake at dawn with a winged heart and give thanks for another day of loving; to rest at the noon hour and meditate on love’s ecstasy; to return home at eventide with gratitude; and then to sleep with a prayer for the beloved in your heart and a song of praise upon your lips.” from The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran.
Joseph Shaw, Sr.
was born on May 4, 1942 to the late George and Alex Shaw Sr. in Melville, LA. He departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 78. Joseph leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Judy, one son Joseph Shaw, Jr. Port Allen, LA, two daughters Demetria Shaw, Port Allen, LA, and Frederica Shaw Rhodes (Floyd) Houston, TX. Four God children, three grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents George and Alex Shaw Sr., one son Joseph Pate, three sisters Olivia Ruben, Hazel Richard, and Dorothy Green, and three brothers Alex Shaw Jr., Wilson Shaw and Terry Shaw, Sr. Visitation was held on Friday December 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm and on Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services “Celebrating Life”, 1151 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen, LA 70767, 504-948-7447. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign guestbook.
Myrtle Mott
For the heavens opened up above the earth so great is his mercy he received Myrtle Ruth Mott welcomed by those who went before her giving her the peace she so deserved and wanted all her life. Resident of Longbeach, CA., suddenly died on October 1, 2020 at the age of 61 years old, she is survived by soul mate and best friend through ups and downs of 25 years James (Jim) Roberts, her family is so thankful for. A sister Leslie Faye (Mott) Kelley, Of Addis, La A brother Thomas A. Mott and wife Linda from Brusly, LA., two nephews Joseph W. Deselle II., of Addis, Thomas J. Deselle and wife Michelle of Baker, LA. One great nephew Devin James Deselle of Baker LA and a very special Aunt June Derick which she called her mom spending hours on the phone whenever needed. Preceded in Death by parents Leslie W. Mott and Annie Mae Castania Mott of Plaquemine, LA. Paternal grandparents Isaac and Lily Lake Mott Maternal grandparents Robert Sr. And Myrtle Lange Castania. Special note of love for First cousins that recently passed Sandi Nelson of Spokane, Wa and James Derick Jr. Of Baker, La where her and her sister lived as part of the family. Although Myrtle (Murt) lived most of her life in Longbeach, Ca., she keep a close relationship with family by phone and she always sent special cards and notes. She will be missed for her blue eyes, smirkly smile and heart of gold. Also the family extends a special thank you to Cyndi Johnson a person that was always There for not only her and but also her sister, our mothers were aunt and niece but God made us sisters. Due to the situation of the times, memorial services could not be held at this time.
Peggy Hebert Dupre
Peggy, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet, at the age of 64. She was a lifelong resident of Bayou Pigeon. Peggy was a retired staff accountant in the banking industry with 25 years of service between Iberville and Plaquemine Banks. She also worked 7 years at Hedges Gauging Services. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Joe Camilleri. Burial in Grace Memorial Park. Peggy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gregory J. Dupre; two children, Allison Dupre Parnell and husband Steven of Addis and Joshua Dupre and wife Rhonda of Bayou Pigeon; sister, Jenifer Medine and husband Glenn of Donaldsonville; brother, Perry Hebert and wife Julie of White Castle; grandchildren, Samuel Gregory Parnell, Blake Drinkwater and wife Silvia, and Blane Drinkwater; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Julien Drinkwater; mother-in-law, Rena Dupre; numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley “T-Dud” and Bertha “Bursie” Olivier Hebert; and father-in-law, J.D. Dupre. Peggy was a lifetime member of The Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association. Peggy enjoyed gardening, painting and most recently spending time with her family on her new houseboat. Pallbearers will be Joshua Dupre, Steven Parnell, Tory Hebert, Blake Drinkwater, Jared Medine, Trent Blair, Doug Hedges and Shane Carline. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Hebert, Glenn Medine, Brandon Dupre and Brett Dupre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association, PO Box 1087, Plaquemine, LA 70765 or www.bayoupigeon.com. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Katie Marie “Katie Bug” Austin,
the light of our lives, died Monday, November 16, 2020 in Dwight, Illinois at the age of 27. We long to hold her one last time, to see her smile one last time and especially to hear her laughter one last time. She was truly our ray of sunshine and will be greatly missed. Katie was a country girl at heart being raised in Erwinville, Louisiana. She loved to ride a four-wheeler, go crabbing and eat crawfish. She was gifted with culinary skills and enjoyed being in the kitchen. Katie was always creating new recipes to the delight of her family. Katie’s biggest joy was being a mother. She spent many days in the parks and local zoo enjoying the beauty of the day and relishing in the excitement of her children. She is survived in death by her three beautiful children, Aaliyah Marie Payne (LiLi), Brayden Lucas Payne (Brae Brae) and Wyatt Austin Wiechmann (WyWy-”tinker bug”), mother, Debbie Contois Austin; sisters Amy Austin Davis, husband, Jason and Sarah Elaine Austin, brother Steven Harrold Austin, wife, Jessica Denise and their son Lincoln Steven Austin, niece Haley Rochelle Mason and son Jax Mason Gilmer; maternal grandmother Phyllis Elaine Contois, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Katie was preceded in death by her brother Jonathan Sibley Austin, her father Harrold Hansel Austin and Paternal Grandparents Hansel and Lizadee Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence or FUMC-Youth Scholarship Fund. Services were held on Saturday, December 5 at First United Methodist Church, 930 N. Blvd, Baton Rouge; visitation began at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
