Chadwick E. ‘Mansey’ Daigle Jr.
passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico at the age of 54. He was a maintenance supervisor at Woodsprings Suites of Hobbs; resident of Hobbs, New Mexico and a native of Erwinville, LA. Visiting at Sharon Baptist Church, 9433 Section Rd Port Allen, LA 70767 on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 10am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by Terry Swanson. Interment at the church cemetery. Mansey is survived by his brother, Kenny LeJeune; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Chadwick Daigle, Sr.; and parents, Janice Kent LeJeune and John LeJeune. Pallbearers will be Leroy Dearman, Bryan and Jerry Daigle, David and Kenny Kent and Johnny Francois, III. Mansey loved to fish. Special thanks to his friends and co-workers in Hobbs, Lisa, Scott, Darlene, Michael, Lexi, Colton, Hailey, Gabe and Tara for taking him in as family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Nora Doiron Kimball,
a native of Fordoche, LA and a resident of Maringouin, LA, passed away at the age of 91 on September 29, 2021 at Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet. Nora was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and the IHM Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed spending time cooking, taking care of her family and watching the Game Show Network. Nora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Visiting at Niland’s Funeral Home in Livonia, LA on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Arun John at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin, LA. at 11:00 am. Entombment in IHM Mausoleum. Nora is survived by children: Claire K. Guercio (Tim), William L. Kimball Jr. (Glenda), Charles P. Kimball, Kelli A. Kimball all of Maringouin, LA. and J. Kevin Kimball (Sherry) of Port Allen, LA.; grandchildren: Christin Legier, Chad Legier, Cassie Kimball, Colby Kimball, Kaelyn Kimball, Jacob Kimball, Connor Kimball; great-grandchildren: Ian Joffrion, Evan Joffrion, and John-Luke Legier; niece, Lynnell B. Ransome; nephew, Parnell Bourgeois; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Lewis; special friends: Marvyl Ann Rank, Kathy B. Raiford ,and Angie Comstock; and caregiver, Betty Sparks. She is also survived by her beloved pet, Lil’ Pretti. Preceded in death by husband, William Louis Kimball Sr.; daughter, Cecelia Ondine Kimball; son, Christopher L. Kimball; grandson, Corey Legier; parents, Leo L. and Ondine Gros Doiron; brother, Leo D. Doiron; sister, Jessie D. Bourgeois; brother-in-law, Nelson Bourgeois; mother-in-law, Georgie S. Kimball; father-in-law, H.M. Kimball Sr.; brothers-in-law, Roy Lewis and H.M. Kimball Jr.; sister-in-law, Darlene Kimball; and son-in-law, Chris J. Legier. Pallbearers will be: J. Kevin Kimball, Jacob Kimball, Connor Kimball, William L. Kimball Jr., Colby Kimball, and Chad Legier. Honorary pallbearers will be: Charles P. Kimball, Parnell Bourgeois, Keith Rank, Tim Guercio, and Tracy Bernard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Joseph E. Sharon, Jr. (aka J.E./Moe)
a resident of Port Allen and a native of Plaquemine, LA passed away peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on September 28, 2021, at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph E. Sharon, Sr. and Rita Mary Pinell; sister, Mary Janice Brown. J.E was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather to all. He is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Joey (wife Monica), Jeffrey (wife Michelle), Steve (wife Mellody) and daughter, Joanie; three stepchildren, Lauren, Kym and Shane; thirteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren. He served in the National Guard (1959 – 1963) and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He started his career as a barber and was owner of Sharon and Ramagos’ Barber Shop from 1957-1976. He retired from Georgia Gulf Corporation in 1996. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brave Heart Louisiana; www.braveheartchildren.org. Due to Covid, a private service was held Grace Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Glen Harvey Traylor
passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 73 years. He was a native of Hammond, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He studied Geography at Southeastern Louisiana University before being drafted to the Vietnam War. He was a proud veteran and a member of the VFW. He absolutely loved the Army and being a drill sergeant. He enjoyed pranking his siblings, wife, children, and complete strangers for amusement. Glen also had a great appreciation of history and the classical world. With his children, he shared an eclectic joy of art to include Three Dog Night, JRR Tolkien, and Mozart. He loved telling colorful stories and commanded a fine collection of dirty jokes. He was generous to a fault. Glen is survived by his wife of 38 years, Candice Reinbold Traylor; sons, Alan Glen Traylor (Amanda) and Eric Daniel Traylor (Shannon); sister, Mae Bearry (Steve); brothers, Francis Traylor (Anne Marie), William “Bill” Traylor (Pamela), Terry Traylor (Jo Anne), and Mark Traylor (Karole); and grandchildren, Jenna Marie Duhe and Amelia Karin Gamble. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Frank and Helen (Dyess) Traylor. A memorial gathering was held at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA on October 1, 2021, from 8:30 am until memorial service at 10 am. Burial at Port Hudson National Cemetery at 1 pm. A special thanks to the staff of Legacy Nursing in Port Allen, LA and the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Your compassion was extraordinary. To send memories and condolences, visit the guestbook at www.Oursofh.com. Arrangements by Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, La.
Lisa Rene Snow
entered into eternal rest on September 27, 2021 at the age of 54. Survived by her spouse of 25 years, Raymond LaCombe; daughters, Emily and Abigail Cedotal; sons, Dylan, Joshua and Christian Snow; sisters, Kandi, ToniDawn, Dana and Brandi; grandchildren, James, Dylan, Jr., Antonio, Colt, Coco and Jaylah; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Judy Falcon. Visitation Saturday, October 2, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Entombment St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Hubert (Bollop) Thibodeaux,
86, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his home in Brusly. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly, on Tuesday October 5, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Alec Sheldon. Burial in the church mausoleum. He is survived by a brother, Jim Thibodeaux; a sister, Marceline Naquin and husband Milton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Senac Thibodeaux; parents, Raymond and Edvige Thibodeaux; four sisters, Cecile LeJeune, Nydia Doiron, Elsie Parsons and Gloria Alexandry; and three brothers, Raymond Thibodeaux Jr., Larry Thibodeaux and Gerald Thibodeaux. Hubert served his country in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. He retired from Formosa Plastics with over 37 years of service to the Allied/ICI/Formosa operations as a supervisor in the chlorine unit. He was very mechanically minded and could repair nearly anything that was broken. Hubert enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and cooking. Special thanks to his caregivers Debbie Bosley, Alice Gailes and Trina Gayles who treated him like family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share sympathies, condolences and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Douglas Joseph Badeaux, Sr.,
passed away peacefully on Monday, September 27, 2021, surrounded by his family at the age of 87. He was a resident of Addis and native of Grosse Tete, LA. Doug was a US Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. He loved working with his hands, especially on his tractors and woodworking. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 9am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Pastor Larry Russo. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Doug is survived by his children, Cathy Badeaux Saurage (Brett), Doug Badeaux, Jr., (Angela), Mark Badeaux (Nancy), Becky Badeaux Straub (Larry), and Connie Badeaux Panepinto (Kim-T); sixteen grandchildren, Kimberly, Dechia, DeShay, Justin, Angel, Keegan, Jessica, Catlin, Thomas, Danielle, Lacey, Harley, Karley, Nichole, Blake, and Kyle; forty great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sister, Eula Mae Daigre. Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Catherine “Catty B” Babin Badeaux; and siblings, Eugene, Roy, John, Jr., Delores and Lillie Belle. Pallbearers will be Justin and Thomas Badeaux, Harley Straub, Blake Panepinto, Kyle Panepinto, Bryce Saurage, and Emile White. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Mason Paul Hebert passed away peacefully at Ochsner on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the age of 29. He was an electrician; resident and native of Addis, LA. A celebration of Mason’s life will be held at a later date. Mason is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lesley Hebert; children, Brayden, Isabella, Kali and baby Maisyn arriving soon; parents, Huey, Jr. and Teresa Hebert; mother, Teresa Roussel; siblings, Chris and Meagen Lafleur, Abbey Basile and Kaelee Hebert; grandparents, Huey and Rosie Hebert, and Donald Thibodeaux; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald Welch and Ella Louise Landry. Mason was a vocalist in the band Burning Magnolia. He was a family man who loved playing with his children, hunting and fishing. Mason also enjoyed entertaining his friends and family. Special thanks to the nurse at Ochsner on O’Neal. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Joe Francis Howell, Jr
age 72, passed away at home on October 2, 2021, in Plaquemine, La. His battle with cancer over the last 7 months showed his strength and courage as well as his determination to provide and care for all of those he loved.
Joe is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kim Joffrion Howell; their daughter, Exie Laura Meredith; his daughters, Melissa Erwin, spouse Jason Erwin and Stephanie Gernantz, spouse Joe Gernantz; as well as his grandchildren, Ashlon Lusk, Aedin Lusk, Brenna Meredith, Grace Erwin, Crawford Erwin, John Robert Green, Keeley Meredith and James Grayson Green. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe F. Howell; mother, Exie Laura Howell; and sister Bettye Virginia Howell.
Joe was born in Haughton, Louisiana but then moved to Plaquemine in 1975 to continue his career in law enforcement. Through the years Joe accomplished so much, including working for various sheriff’s offices and police departments in Louisiana and Florida. He also was a firefighter, even teaching at LSU Fire Academy and served as the President of the Port Allen Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years. He was a business owner and entrepreneur, moving to Florida in 1986 to open Captain J’s Dive Shop in Destin. He then returned to Louisiana and owned Superior Pawn in Port Allen as well as Feliciana Trading Post, in Clinton. Most recently Joe went back to full time law enforcement with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Joe was always a very active member of his community, including the past President of the West Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce, and a Shriner with the Acacia Shrine, where he served at Potentate for this past year 2020-2021.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the Port Allen Community Center. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion during this time, as well as the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
