Ogerita Reese Lockett entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the age of 93. She was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a graduate of the Southern University Demonstration School (currently Southern Laboratory School) in 1946 and attended Southern University. Survived by her daughters, Alrita L. Ford, Pamela L. Banks, Debora L. Tucker, Cheryl L. Glover (Kenneth, Sr) of Sugar Land, TX and Dr. Kimberly B. Lockett of Port Allen, LA; nine grandchildren, Alicia Ford of Burtonsville, MD, Christina Anderson (Granville, Sr.), Gregory Banks, Jr. of Haughton, LA, Christopher Banks (Simone) of Charlotte, NC, Kenneth Glover, Jr. (Jasmine) of Richmond, TX, Brandon Tucker of Nashville, TN, Malea Sterling of Philadelphia, PA, Shela Oliver (Kevin), DeAnn Bias (Patrick, Sr.) of Friendswood, TX; Five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Armedia Reese-White, Johnnie R. Lendo and Gloria R. Hayes; one sister-in-law, Carrie W. Reese. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin P. Lockett, Sr.; parents, Corine and Foster Reese, Sr.; a son, Alvin P. Lockett, Jr.; a granddaughter, Imani Tucker; three sisters, Ruth R. Johnson, Irene R. Edwards and Dolores R. Robinson; three brothers, Foster Reese, Jr., Willie Reese and Norman Reese. Visitation Monday, August 23, 2021 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Tuesday, August 24, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Clee Lowe officiating. Interment: Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Due to the surge associated with the Delta Variant of the COVID virus, the family asks that only fully vaccinated persons attend the in person services while also wearing masks. Otherwise, please join the services via YouTube Live Stream. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
age 52, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 14, 2021. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 29, 1969, to Judge and Rozelia Minor Clark. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Taylor; lovingly remembered by 3 children, Andre, Breana and Alex Taylor; parents, Judge and Rozelia Minor Clark; 1 brother, Warren Clark and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bridget Taylor was a virtuous woman. She was nurturing and authentic. She has left a legacy of faith and love that touched every corner of our lives. May God be pleased with our sister’s life work and receive her in glory. Relatives and friends were invited to attend her Celebration Service on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Family Worship Center, 8919 World Ministry Ave. Interment: Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Live responsible, Love unselfishly, Wear your masks! Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. “Celebrating Life”, 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.
a loving mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was 82 years of age, a native of Morganza and resident of Baton Rouge, La. For the past 43 years. Rose was born May 2, 1939 to the loving parent of Olivia Narcees and Landry Edwards. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior at an early age. Rose was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years. Rose graduated from New Roads High School in 1958 as Valedictorian. She received her BS from Southern University, her M. Ed in Special Education from Louisiana State University, her M. Ed. Plus 30 in Admin and Supervision from Southern University in 2005 along with other degrees and certifications. Rose retired from The Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, and East Baton Rouge Parish School Board (Capital Middle School). She received various awards as an educator such as: Teacher of the Year, Service Recognition Award, Taft Fellowship, Southern University, Certification of Appreciation/Work Experience for Youth of East. She is survived by her children: Rosalind (Michael) Hamilton, New Orleans; Josalind Thomas, Baton Rouge; Felton (Margaret) Thomas, Baton Rouge; Melba Thomas, Port Allen; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends. Preceded in death by her husband Felton Thomas; Mother, Olivia Narcees; Father, Landry Edwards; Three siblings; James, John B and Ollie Mae Narcees. Celebration of Life Services were held (viewing begins at 9 a.m.) 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive with entombment at Greenoaks Cemetery. Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
