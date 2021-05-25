Shirley Dean Conerly James,
age 80, native of Plaquemine, La and resident of Port Allen, La. transitioned to heaven on Friday, May 14, 2021 the same way she lived on this earth, surrounded by her family. Born April 14, 1941 to James Conerly, Sr., and Louisa Green Conerly. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory a loving and supportive husband of 40 years, Larry James; 5 children, Wanda Gail (Calvin) Harris, Bobby Williams, Nathaniel “Bopete” (Monitta) Williams, Sr.; Shumeca (Randy) Garrison, Paris Mattock; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Williams, 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings, 2 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, 2 Godchildren, and she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by 1 son Walter Williams, Jr; her parents, James Conerly Sr, and Louisa Green Conerly; 1 great granddaughter; Kennadi Knighten and 4 siblings. Interment Grace Memorial Cemetery in Plaquemine, La.
Earl Willis
Earl “Michael” Willis passed away in the early morning of May 16, 2021 after accomplishing one of his life’s goals – completing a 100-mile ultramarathon in memory of his sister, Rachael. Michael was a beloved husband to his wife Megan and son to his parents Cristal and Earl Willis. Michael was a graduate of Catholic High School and LSU, where he held numerous leadership roles with his fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. He was an active advocate and volunteer for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and served as an intern for Congressman Bill Cassidy and South LA Field Representative for Congressman Ralph Abraham. Michael previously served as Vice President of Business Development for Checkmate Strategies and was currently serving as Vice President of advocacy for the Center for Development and Learning. Michael founded his charity, Running for Rachael, to honor his sister and was dedicated to raising money to help young people battling cancer. While Michael’s accomplishments in his 27 years were many, he is most remembered for his big smile, larger than life personality and bear hugs. His devotion to his wife, family and his faith were an inspiration to all those he met. His light and love will never be forgotten. Visitation was held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly, LA. Michael is survived by his wife Megan; parents Earl and Cristal Willis; brother Nicholas Boudreaux; nephews, Noah and Nicholas Boudreaux; mother and father in-law Cris and Tim Voda of Miami, FL; sister-in-law Katie Voda; aunts Chenny LeBlanc of Brusly, Brandon and Kay Willis of Pierre Part, Skip and Andrea Cleveland of Donaldsonville, Claiborne Simoneaux Jr of Port Allen, and Stephanie Palmer of Plaquemine; and numerous cousins including Lacey Ellis (Bob) and Tessa Danna (Patrick); and “honorary” nieces and nephews Beau and Lilly Seymour, Caroline and Harrison Danna; and his beloved dog Huey. He is preceded in death by his sister, Rachael Willis; paternal grandparents, Mildred Ourso Willis Burleigh and Ferrel Lee Willis; and maternal grandparents, Julia and Claiborne Simoneaux; and his beloved dog Colonel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Running for Rachael at www.runningforrachael.org. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Bruce K. Billups
went home to be with his Lord & Savior on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence in Brusly, Louisiana. He was 71 years old. He is a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Brusly. Bruce was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the WBRP Roads Dept. Visitation at Nazarene Baptist Church in Brusly, La on Thursday, May 20th, from 8am until time of religious service at 11am. Internment at LA National Cemetery Complex.
Winnie Suarez Coker Roucher
passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Plaquemine. She was 92 years old. A native and lifelong resident of Plaquemine. Winnie was a homemaker who loved her yard and decorating. She took pride in taking care of her loved ones and enjoyed dressing her best. Winnie was a very spiritual person who looked forward to meeting her Lord and Savior. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine until time of religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Tom Shepard. Burial in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Winnie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lee Roucher, Sr. of Plaquemine; five children, James Michael Coker and wife Charlynn, Terry Ray Coker and Leslie, Carolyn Aucoin and husband Dennis, all of Plaquemine, Sylvia Guillot and husband Richard of Addis and Lee Roucher, Jr. and wife Lisa of Plaquemine; 13 grandchildren and spouses, Brent Coker and Rebecca, Mandy Coker LeGrange and Brent, Callie Coker, Casey Coker, Candi Coker, Corey Coker, Matthew Aucoin and Kayla, Jacob Aucoin and John, Caroline Guillot Parrino and Samuel, Austin Roucher and Katy, Leesa Roucher Gannfors and Travis, Ashley Barnhill Spillman, Dakota Barnhill; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Winnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Holcomb Coker; two grandchildren, Emily Guillot and Aaron Guillot; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Beard Roucher; parents, Nicholas and Angeline Himel Suarez; six siblings, Lucy Hebert, Lucille Landry, Beatrice Tullier, Percy Thibodeaux, Mae Chassion and Lloyd Thibodeaux. Pallbearers will be Brent Coker, Corey Coker, Matthew Aucoin, Jacob Aucoin, Sam Parrino and Austin Roucher. Special thanks to Donna Mabile, Trisha Hebert and Comfort Care Hospice for all the care and love they provided to our mother and to a special friend, Alice Vaughn, for her loving care and devotion. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
